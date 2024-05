1.

The Baseboard Buddy , an As-Seen-On-TV gadget that'll come through for you if you're TIRED of all the dust that accumulates on your trim and baseboard every. single. day. This guy is lightweight and has an extendable telescoping handle and 360° swivel so you can wipe surfaces clean with the contoured microfiber head *without* having to bend over or get down on your hands and knees.