17 Of The Best Toilet Bowl Cleaners That’ll Give Your Porcelain Throne The Ultimate Sparkle

It comes with one toilet wand, one storage caddy, six original disposable refills, and 10 Rainforest Rush-scented refills.

Promising review: "I much prefer this to a traditional scrub brush because the pads are disposable. I mean, I really found it weird using an old-fashioned brush and then putting it away after having been in the toilet. (Yuk.) These have enough cleaning fluid infused in the sponge to clean up the toilet regularly. You can even add a traditional toilet gel/cleaner if you feel the need for additional cleaning. Bought a separate set to use strictly as a cleaner for the hard to reach places in my shower/tub. Works like a charm." —Maria

Get it from Amazon for $20.86 (available in three bundle sizes).