17 Of The Best Toilet Bowl Cleaners That’ll Give Your Porcelain Throne The Ultimate Sparkle

1. A Clorox toilet wand with disposable scrubbing pads because cleaning your porcelain throne doesn't have to be your most dreaded task. The scrubbers come loaded with cleaner, so just wave the wand around the bowl and watch the magic happen.
It comes with one toilet wand, one storage caddy, six original disposable refills, and 10 Rainforest Rush-scented refills.
Promising review: "I much prefer this to a traditional scrub brush because the pads are disposable. I mean, I really found it weird using an old-fashioned brush and then putting it away after having been in the toilet. (Yuk.) These have enough cleaning fluid infused in the sponge to clean up the toilet regularly. You can even add a traditional toilet gel/cleaner if you feel the need for additional cleaning. Bought a separate set to use strictly as a cleaner for the hard to reach places in my shower/tub. Works like a charm." —Maria
Get it from Amazon for $20.86 (available in three bundle sizes).
2. A Pumie toilet bowl ring remover that'll power through years of rust, lime, and calcium buildup. If it's too much for a toilet brush, use this instead. You'll have the bowl sparkling again in no time.
Promising review: "The house I recently moved into had a hard water line in the toilet and it was no big deal for the first couple of months. I never really paid much attention to it. That is, until my mom said she would be coming over for a visit. Suddenly, the hard water line in the toilet was glaring at me, making me feel like a disgusting human being living in filth. I had to get rid of it. A kitchen sponge and a dishcloth were both ruined in my attempts. Finally, after countless hours of research and many sleepless nights, I had my answer: The Pumie. As soon as it arrived, I was on my hands and knees scrubbin' that bowl. After it was done, I stood over my toilet with the same posture as a successful climber reaching the summit of Mt. Everest. I had defeated the hard water line with The Pumie. The satisfaction I had by accomplishing this otherwise mundane task made me realize I had truly entered adulthood. But, I did not stop there. Hard water marks around the bathroom sink drain? Gone. Hard water lines around the kitchen faucet? GTFO. The Pumie is truly a marvel to behold and I will be eternally grateful for its help in vanquishing the hard water lines that would have made my mother disown me." —Cory Heslington
Get it from Amazon for $11.45.
3. The Pink Stuff foaming toilet cleaner because when you find an effective cleaning brand that *actually* works, you stick with it! If you've already experienced the magic of The Pink Stuff cleaning paste, it's time to extend the same courtesy to your porcelain throne! Thank me later.
Simply tear open the sachet and pour the contents directly into the toilet water. Let the pink foam develop and rise in the bowl. Brush to distribute the foam, if required. Leave for 10 minutes, then brush and flush! It'll remove tough stains, limescale, and grime for a sparkling clean toilet.
Promising review: "Amazing product. I like the Pink Stuff as they have good cleaning products but this was a whole other level. First, when you put this in the toilet it foams up almost to the rim of the toilet. It advises you how long to wait to clean the toilet and when that time is up, it has significantly reduced the volume (oh and it smells wonderful). Once you clean the toilet, it seems like the toilet sparkles in those infomercials. Whatever is in this product makes it so stains don't stick (unlike when you clean with other toilet bowl cleaners and stains appear when using the toilet) so you can feel good having guests use your bathroom." —Sherri Fauci
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $5.97.
4. A Flush 'n Sparkle automatic cleaning system you'll kick yourself for not buying sooner — this thing cleans your toilet with every flush! Translation: A LOT less scrubbing for you. One bleach cartridge lasts about three months, so you don't have to change it very often.
5. Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamps to help keep your toilet fresh in between deep cleanings. Stamp a gel cleaning disc under the rim, flush, and you're good to go!
6. Or a jar of *all-natural* toilet bowl bombs that'll keep it smelling fresh between those deep cleanings you love the avoid for as long as humanly possible. Toss one in the bowl and let the fizzy wizardry do the work. Bonus: no lingering chemical smells!
Viren Apothecary is a woman-owned business based in Wisconsin that sells eco-friendly cleaning essentials.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis says: "I've been using the blood orange scented bowl bombs for a couple of months now, and OMG they smell amazing! Like, right when I opened the package. After a thorough cleaning of my bathroom I always pop one of these babies in the toilet as a last step to clean and make the room smell a little better (I have a teeny tiny bathroom so this little guy does the trick). And in terms of cleaning the porcelain throne, they absolutely work. My toilet bowl always shines brighter after using one. It's also helpful that the packaging is plain ole adorable and I don't have to hide or store it anywhere!"
Get it from Viren Apothecary on Etsy for $9+ (available in eucalyptus mint, blood orange, or unscented).
7. Some Lysol Power toilet bowl cleaner gel if you'd prefer to stick with the tried-and-true cleaning method that's always served you well. Apply some of the liquid gel under the rim, give it a good scrub, then flush. You can also let it sit before scrubbing to sanitize or disinfect the bowl!
Promising review: "This is great stuff. For years, I have been using bleach to clean the toilets, and it smells so nasty, so strong. Just irritates my lungs. Tried this Lysol and it is wonderful! Cleans very well, put it in the toilet, let it sit for 15 minutes, and then scrubbed with the brush = sparkling clean. And it smells SO nice. No lung irritation at all. The fact it is a dual pack and the price is good is another plus." —VeeGeeBee
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $4.30 (available in two scents).
8. Or Mrs. Meyer’s Liquid Toilet Bowl Cleaner for anyone trying to cut down on the amount of harsh chemicals used in their cleaning routine. This cruelty-free formula cleans and deodorizes your toilet bowl *without* chlorine or solvents.
It's made with essential oils and plant-derived ingredients, so there are no artificial colors, chlorine, or phthalates. Note: it does contain fragrance. Apply a ring of the liquid cleaner under the bowl's rim, wait 5–10 minutes, then brush and flush!
Promising review: "Someone recommended this product to me because no matter what I tried I could not get the toilet in my new apartment to be sparkling clean. Spray this product on, leave it for a few minutes, and you will have a sparkling new toilet bowl. There was also a small sink that nothing I used would remove the stains. Same story – I sprayed the toilet bowl cleaner on it and within minutes the stains were gone! It's fabulous." —M. Redish
9. A rust-removing powder cleaner — a match made in heaven for toilets with stubborn rust stains that just won't quit clinging to the bowl. Apply 1/2 cup powder to the bowl, scrub the problem areas, and let it sit until the stains are gone before you flush. Bye forever, orange gunk!
Promising review: "I have well water, so the toilet bowls get a rusty ring around them every so often. I just sprinkle this in, swish it around a bit, let it sit for about 5–10 minutes, and flush. No more rings. Easy and quick to use. I would recommend this for any rust problems. Works great." —Lynn Powell
Get a bottle from Amazon for $16 (available in three sizes).
10. A Scrubbing Bubbles toilet wand with *flushable* refill pads for anyone who is haunted by the thought of a disposable product rotting away in their trash. When you're done cleaning, you can easily flush the septic-safe refill pad down the toilet without a care in the world.
It comes with the cleaning wand, a stand, and four flushable refills. You can also purchase refills separately as needed.
Promising review: "Love this so much! We had this annoying toilet bowl stain for so long and I didn't know what to do with it because it wouldn't go away with flushing. It looked horrible and made me so angry. But one scrub with this kit and it was gone instantly and [the] toilet bowl is now sparkling clean! My favorite product now." —Alpesh Mapara
Get the kit from Amazon for $6.39.
11. A pack of automatic toilet bowl cleaner tablets when your definition of a clean toilet means seeing that satisfying blue liquid after each flush. Drop one in the tank and forget about it! Pro tip: Wait an hour until flushing with the first use. The blue in the bowl will fade over time, which means it's almost time for a new tablet.
Promising review: "Vacplus Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaner Tablets have truly transformed my bathroom cleaning routine. The convenience of these tablets is unparalleled – simply drop one in, and it works its magic. The efficiency in keeping the toilet bowl clean and fresh is impressive, and each tablet lasts for a considerable time. I've noticed a significant reduction in stains and odors since using Vacplus, making maintenance a breeze. The fact that they are septic-safe adds to their appeal. If you're looking for an easy, effective, and long-lasting solution to keep your toilet bowl in top condition, Vacplus Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaner Tablets are a must-have. Highly recommended for a hassle-free and fresh bathroom experience!" —Mario
Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in various multipacks).
12. OR! A Kaboom Toilet Bowl Cleaner System with tablets if the thought of dropping something directly into the tank doesn't sit right with you. This cleans the bowl with each flush but the tablets are inside the Kaboom system, so you don't have to worry about 'em messing with your tank. Plus, no tools are required for installation!
It also comes with two toilet bowl cleaner refill tablets, both of which get inserted into the cleaning system after installation. Each tablet lasts for up to three months! It's completely safe for septic systems and attaches to the inside of the toilet tank without any tools.
Promising review: "I love that this only treats the bowl, and the chemical doesn't go in your tank. Prior to installing this, the toilet bowl would be stained within just a few days. Now I can go a couple of weeks in between scrubbings and it stays clean, shiny, and odor free." —P. Steele
Get it from Amazon for $14.63.