    51 Home Products With Before & After Photos So Dramatic, We Made Them Click To Reveal

    From furniture that's seen better days to DIY backsplashes to effortless weed removal — your home is about to be revived.

    Maitland Quitmeyer
    by Maitland Quitmeyer

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. The Baseboard Buddy, an As-Seen-On-TV gadget that'll come through for you if you're TIRED of all the dust that accumulates on your trim and baseboard every. single. day. This guy is lightweight and has an extendable telescoping handle and 360° swivel so you can wipe surfaces clean with the contoured microfiber head *without* having to bend over or get down on your hands and knees.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    a before and after of a reviewer&#x27;s once dusty baseboards
    amazon.com

    The kit comes with one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads, which can be used wet or dry. And when the microfiber pad is dirty, just rinse and reuse!

    Promising review: "Buy it NOW. Honestly, I had huge reservations for this thing. Yet another miracle cleaning tool that will break or bend or something. I was so wrong. It was easy to put together and I sprayed it with Mean Green and went to the baseboards. No more kneeling and no broken back. This thing is amazing. It is durable and the pad is super absorbent. I am so happy. I can't wait to do the rest of the house!" —artgirl

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99

    2. A Feed n Wax Wood conditioner that'll not only polish your pieces but ALSO basically erase years of damage (looking at you, drink rings), bring out the natural color and sheen of your pieces — whether the wood is finished or unfinished — *and* add a layer of protection.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    before: a second of wood paneling with water damage; After: the same section of wood, with the water damage barely visible
    amazon.com

    All you have to do is apply with a cloth, wait 20 minutes (perfect time for a mid-cleaning snack!), and wipe off the excess.

    Promising review: "Our paneling and cabinets were looking rough. We have two dogs that jumped up and scratched places, we also had an area that was damaged by water spots where our dog bowls were, and several other areas that were just worn from heavy traffic. This stuff was like a magic eraser for water spots, scratches, scuffs, and any other blemish. We simply wiped the product on with a paper towel and let it sit for 20 minutes before wiping it off with a clean towel. Everything looks brand new. I'm buying a couple more so we can finish our cabinets and wood paneling. We're so glad we found this product." —Kris

    Get a bottle from Amazon for $9.61.

    And btw, if you're looking at more damage, try out Howard's other (reviewer-beloved) product, called Restore-A-Finish, first; it does more to hide minor scratches, white heat rings, deep water marks, etc. You can even use both together! Get it from Amazon for $9.86.

    3. And for more minor fixes, a 12-piece set of markers and wax sticks (six of each, in six different shades) to fill in and hide scratches, nicks, and scuffs on your wooden floors and furniture. It's pretty much the closest you'll get to a time machine trip to before the scratch happened.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A reviewer&#x27;s wooden piano base in a before/after photo showing the scratches and scuffs covered
    amazon.com

    They're designed for smaller scratches on wood AND wood laminate furniture and wood or wood-like floors. The six colors are maple, oak, cherry, walnut, mahogany, and black. It also comes with a sharpener for the wax sticks.

    Promising review: "I have a pottery barn dining table and found some matching living room furniture on Facebook marketplace. The end table had some paint damage. PB not longer sold the touch-up kit in my color and the sales lady told me about this one. I bought it and it’s excellent! I have had issues before with other furniture markers because they’re too shiny but the crayons really help dull the markers down. 10/10!!" —JA

    Get the set from Amazon for $9.99.

    4. Peel-and-stick vinyl subway tile for that custom backsplash look in your kitchen or an easy update to your old-fashioned painted bathroom, all in one afternoon (no contractor required). And bonus: it's easier to clean than your old bare wall!

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    left: reviewer&#x27;s kitchen before, with no backsplash; right: after, with the shiny vinyl subway tile
    amazon.com

    These renter-friendly beauties are fully removable btw! You'll just need to heat with a hair dryer to unstick the adhesive. For the full install, reviewers recommend: a levelsanding block and sandpapermeasuring taperulerscrewdriver to remove outlets, and utility knife or scissors.

    Promising review: "These are great and easy to install. You have to cut the first section. I did put them on a textured wall and have no issues with them peeling off. I made a mistake and had to pull some of them off and they came off with no problem. They are sticky so I did have to pull a little bit, no damage to the paint or the wall though. You will need a VERY sharp knife and a pair of scissors. I used a metal carpenter's square as a straight edge and it worked nicely. Nice upgrade to my little kitchen. I needed about 30 tiles and I had to buy 40 for cuts and mistakes. You can't reuse the sheet if you pull it off. I found that if you have to cut the tiles, make sure you have the "grout" on the cut, it makes it easier to align and hides small mistakes." —Tricia Hendrickson

    Get it from Amazon, for $29.99+ (available in eight colors, and in dozens more designs and colors on their store page).

    5. A cushion support panel to make your old, sad & saggy couch look brand new again — and to make relaxing during your next binge-watch a bit comfier (there is such a thing as too much sinking in).

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A reviewer&#x27;s loveseat, half without the supports, looking very slouchy and worn-in, and half with them, looking neater and newer
    amazon.com

    It's pretty much a thick foam you can place underneath the existing cushions to revive them — there's also a thin piece that goes behind the back cushion for extra support! Now you'll sink in juuuuust the right amount!

    Promising review: "We have 10-year-old $6,000 Ethan Allen sofas. This product saved us from buying a new sofa!! These absolutely restored my cushions to new! This may seem a little expensive but versus the cost of reupholstered or new, it's worth every penny." —JBlack

    Get them on Amazon for $34.99+ per panel (available in four sizes; each panel fits one cushion).

    6. A standing weeder, a genius tool to help you use the magical force of leverage to pry up weeds (deep roots and all) without having to bend or kneel — saving you time *and* saving your back and knees from the stress and strain of regular ole weed-pulling.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A reviewer&#x27;s yard: on the left with dozens of weeds; on the right with them all pulled out
    amazon.com

    Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to make weeding easy. 

    Promising review: "100% the best weeding tool out there!! Easy to use and no more bending. I can't say enough good things about this product." —Tara T Turek

    Promising review: "This makes weeding somewhat enjoyable. I really hate weeding... Like, really hate it. I found a review for this thing and bought it to help get my backyard in check and it's amazing how easy it makes getting dandelions out of the yard. Save your time and your back and get this thing. It's well built and will quite literally last forever." —Ryan D.

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99.

    Grampa's Gardenware Co. is a small, family-owned business based in Oregon making tools for gardening. They've been making this tool since 1913! 

    And here's the weeder in action btw:

    Amazon

    7. The Pink Stuff, a TikTok- (and reviewer-) beloved cleaning product that basically...works miracles! Name your mess, and this mildly abrasive paste will take care of business — including but not limited to bathroom tiles, sinks, stove tops, painted walls, grills, and outdoor furniture.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A reviewer&#x27;s oven before/after cleaning, showing baked on brown stains being removed
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am genuinely stunned by how well this worked in my shower. I have been trying to get rid of these water stains since the day I moved in almost three years ago. They just got worse with time and nothing would hold them off. Then I tried The Pink Stuff and my jaw dropped as I washed it away. You can see in this picture I did a small section, and holy moly, it looked like a new door. I usually don’t write reviews but I had to say how stunned I was with this. I haven’t used it on much else yet but with the results from my shower door, I can only imagine how great it’ll be. I give 5 stars!" —Katie Marchbank

    Get it from Amazon for $5.97.

    8. A plant-based Therapy stainless-steel cleaner to remove streaks, marks, and fingerprints from all of your appliances with one wipe of the included microfiber cloth.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you have a Sub-Zero fridge, you know the struggle is real when it comes to keeping it clean. It's a different type of stainless steel and shows all product residue. Then I found this stuff. Oh wow! A few seconds of polishing, and it looks amazing!! it has never looked this good, this shiny, and this clean! Best product ever!" —Katerina

    Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (also available in a pack of two and six). 

    9. A bottle of Quick N Brite fireplace cleaner designed to remove soot, creosote, ash, and any other grime that's built up on your stone, brick, tile, or rock fireplace. Just wet the (included) brush, apply the gel, and scrub!

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    Left: A customer review photo of their soot-covered fireplace mantel right: the same fireplace with no soot stains after using the fireplace cleaner
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Cleaned discolored tile in front of the fireplace, which is used almost every night during the winter. House is 70 years old. Followed the directions given on the product. Tile looks brand-new with very little effort!!" —kellyMReads

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99.

    Quick N Brite is a family-owned small biz based in the Pacific Northwest, btw!

    10. A set of bed bands that will keep your fitted sheets neatly tucked under your mattress, so you'll sleep more comfortably *and* be able to make your bed wayyyy faster in the morning. And making your bed is really the best way to start a productive day.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    Left: Reviewer&#x27;s loose sheets on a bed / right: the same sheets taught and fitted
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a pillow-top and pillow-bottom queen-sized bed that is a little too small for king sheets and with queen sheets, I have battled to keep the sheets from popping off. I have tried everything! I was about to try to customize some king sheets because it was so frustrating. Then I saw this product advertised on Facebook in one of those posts about the amazing products that people love. So I figured it was worth a try. It works. I was shocked. My sheets have not popped off once. I ordered this in February and it is May now — and they have not popped off once! They used to pop off EVERY...SINGLE...NIGHT. To say this is life-changing is not an exaggeration. Such a relief to be able to sleep through the night without ending up in rumpled sheets." —TinkerbellAPixie

    Get a set of four from Amazon for $13.99 (available in three colors and two sizes).

    11. A pair of insulating blackout curtains to keep precious heat IN and annoying sunlight OUT — or even worse, the lights your neighbors refuse to turn off at 3 am that are somehow brighter than the sun. Afternoon naps just got a whole lot easier, too.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    left: a reviewers room bright in the daytime; right: the same review completely dark thanks to the curtains
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Best blackout curtains ever for the price. I've shopped all over and these are truly what they are advertised. I didn't think I would need blackouts, but I work nights and sleep till noon and these are absolutely perfect. The color is a rich navy which is difficult to find in store. Trust me when I say, I went everywhere: Lowes, Home Depot & Home Goods, Tuesday Morning, Ross, TJ Maxx, Walmart, and Target. No place had them in this color for this price. I love, love, love, Amazon Prime because I wasn't sure if these were going to work out, but they are above and beyond what I expected." —Josie Holdridge

    Get two panels from Amazon for $24.95 (available in 13 length/width combos and 35 colors).

    12. A miracle-adjacent stain remover so you can banish wine stains, pet stains, and what-the-heck-even-is-that stains — WITHOUT rinsing or vacuuming. Aka your roommate won't even *know* you spilled in the first place.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A reviewer&#x27;s before: ketchup spilled all over the carpet, and after: the same area, flawlessly clean
    amazon.com

    And btw: it also works on upholstery (any fabric you can treat with water), woodwork, and even walls. Just spray the product on the stain, work it in with your fingers, then blot it with a clean paper towel.

    Promising review: "I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car. I tried other cleaners to get them out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. Then I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" —Brittany

    Get it on Amazon for $6.65.

    13. Drywall repair putty, a super quick and easy way to repair cracks, holes, or nail marks in your walls so you can make sure your security deposit is, well, secure! Just apply it in circular motions straight from the handy dispenser, dust off excess with your hand or a cloth, and paint over when dry!

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    left: A reviewer photo of a wall with a long crack on it; right: A reviewer photo of the same wall with no crack
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Does exactly what it says. Rather than getting spackle, waiting for it to dry, sanding it down, and tweaking as needed, this cuts the time/effort down to 1) rub over a place in need of patching 2) wipe off excess. The hardest part is not accidentally getting the product on parts of the wall that don’t need it, but that’s easy to clean up, so it’s not a problem. I used this to patch holes in the wall from a former WiFi router and modem- other than the color difference from the patch to the paint, you’d never know it was patched. Great price, easy to use." —Amanda

    Get one from Amazon for $11.89.

    14. A mold & mildew removing gel, because you don't need to get your whole shower redone when this is in your life. Just squeeze out and let this non-drip gel work its magic overnight — NO s c r u b b i n g.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A reviewer&#x27;s shower with black mold and gunk removed, with five stars and text &quot;magic in a bottle&quot;
    amazon.com

    It clings to tile, meaning it'll STAY PUT, killing mold & mildew and keeping it from reappearing later down the road.

    Promising review: "I CANNOT emphasize enough that this stuff works MAGIC!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I wish I had taken before photos, because when I say magic, I mean UTTER WITCHCRAFT. The caulking around my tub was staining moldy, but a little hit of this and it was GLOWING WHITE like we had just recaulked. I recommended it to my aunt, whose house was built in the 1970's so her tub caulking stains were over 40 years in the making, and she was going to pay someone to come in to strip the caulk and do it over new. I told her no need- just use some of this stuff! Worked like witchcraft AGAIN!!!! Her caulking is also glowing white now, and she's recommending it to HER friends now!!! This stuff is so good, you'll recommend it to everyone you know. No caulking stains are too deep for this!!!!!!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    15. A Hoover PowerDash carpet-cleaning machine designed with pets in mind (but great for any household messes) that'll save you so much money on cleaning services in the long run. It can pick up deep-set stains, uses heat to ensure your carpets actually *dry* quickly, and is surprisingly compact and lightweight too!

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A reviewers light beige carpet before: with two large set-in mystery stains and after: completely clean and stain-free
    amazon.com

    It's great for wall-to-wall carpeting *and* area rugs, and it only weighs about 13 pounds (generally heavier-duty carpet cleaners weigh 20-ish) so you can save some energy for...all your other cleaning tasks...

    Promising review: "I run dog services, boarding, and daycare out of my home. My carpet sees high traffic regularly and potty accidents on occasion. Love this Hoover! Holy moly! It picks up an INCREDIBLE amount of deeply imbedded debris, dirt, stains, and hair. The difference in how much cleaner my carpet is after using it is OUTSTANDING!! I regularly vacuum and spot clean with other carpet cleaners and couldn’t fathom the filth I was actually living in after using the Hoover. It’s easy to assemble and light weight too. You can’t deny the results when cleaning out the dirty water tank. Easily the best purchase I have made for my small business! Very impressive!" —Patty DeCarlo

    Get it on Amazon for $90.20.

    16. A set of three scrubbing attachments you simply add to any power drill to make cleaning your tub, floor, appliances, or even the wheels of your car ridiculously fast and easy.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    Top: A review photo of a dirty, stained; tub bottom: The after of the same tub, which is sparkling white
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this brush a long time ago and it sat unused. Last week, I finally pulled it out to clean the floor of a very dirty fiberglass bathtub. What a great little tool! A job that easily would have taken me a half hour with a regular brush and Comet, took about five minutes and with no smelly harsh chemicals. I am really kicking myself for not trying it months ago. Now, I'm planning to buy one for each of my kids for Christmas." —xxxxx111000

    Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six types for different surfaces — from soft for automotive use to ultra stiff for industrial use).

    Drill Brush is a small business based in New York. It was started in 2007 by a former electrician with Carpal Tunnel Syndrome who needed a way to clean without causing him harm.

    17. A pet hair–removing roller with a patented brush design (and *no* adhesive strips) to rid your lovely black sofa of all your furry friend's shedding in a quick roll — so you can get back to cuddling together.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A pillow, one side absolutely covered in pet hair, and the other half after use with just a few hairs left
    amazon.com

    It has over 100,000 5-star reviews!

    Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-pound. tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing – he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —Stephanie

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    18. A set of garage door magnets that might seem silly...but will do a heck of a lot for the curb appeal of your house! Just slap 'em on for that fancy pants garage look — it'll truly just take you a couple minutes and almost zero effort.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    reviewer&#x27;s two garages before, just plain white, and after, with the faux hardware
    amazon.com

    The listing has two different options: the set of 32 windows and the set of four hinges and two handles. You do have to buy the set of windows and two sets of handles to get the full look in the photo above! 

    Promising review: "OK, seriously, these magnets are fantastic! We are in shock that they look as good as they do. Our neighbors thought we bought a new garage door, and the 'windows' add the perfect pop to the garage without overdoing it. The magnets are excellent quality and stick to our door." —Scott Teichert

    Get them from Amazon: the windows for $18.99 and the hinges for $11.99

    19. A Clorox toilet wand with disposable scrubby heads *preloaded* with cleaner so you can clean the whole bowl with one hand — and *one* product.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A reviewer before/after of a toilet with severe brown staining, and the same toilet completely clean
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "You ever look at your toilet brush in disgust and resentment? How's a dirty used up brush sitting in your throne room? You clean your bathroom but then you put that sucker down in its place and it's just like, mocking you. It's never truly immaculate. Never knowing true cleanliness. Fear no more. Now you can shine the porcelain throne and not have to worry about a used up toilet brush mocking your clean sparkling bathroom. Gone are the days of breathing in dirty poop particles from the reusable potty cleaning brush thingy. Clorox Toilet Wand is the answer to your prayers if you want an easy, deep cleaning, toss-away-after-you're-done type contraption for that porcelain throne of yours. Fast, cheap, and easy. Just like.... How we like to clean." —Juliana

    Get the kit (one wand and six scrubbers) from Amazon for $11.98 — and get a 30-pack of scrubber refills from Amazon for $21.35)

    20. Or if it's already too late for some of those stains (looking at you, hard water!), a gentle but abrasive pumice stone FOR YOUR TOILET to remove the most permanent-seeming rust, lime, and hard water stains — without scratching the porcelain.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The backstory is as to be expected. I tried using the typical toilet brush to clean the ring buildup that had occurred. As with nearly everyone in existence, I had tried quite a few different name-brand toilet bowl cleaners and followed all the instructions. However, they would only remove probably 60-70% of what was built up. The rest I truly tried to put my heart and soul into removing, but the brush just wasn't getting anywhere. LITERALLY within fifteen *seconds*, I had already removed nearly every trace of the ring that was there. It was almost eerie to put so little effort into having this take off the remnants that were left behind. It took all of probably two minutes to make sure I got all the spots off. Honestly, the results look like the ring never existed. So, instead of pouring chemicals into your toilet bowl and breathing in traces of bleach (depending on toilet bowl cleaner), this thing can do worlds better at removing the ring entirely. It seems strange to say it, but this is one recommendation that will probably be given to more people than I want to admit. Just... wow..." —Austin S.

    Get it from Amazon for $11.45.

    21. A bottle of Bar Keeper's Friend soft cleanser (it's pre-mixed so it makes less of a mess than the original powder). Seriously. It works on SO. MANY. SURFACES — sinks, cookware, stainless steel, faucets, countertops, tubs, toilets, grout, and more — so you can get to work and see results with only one product.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A reviewer&#x27;s sink: on the left with many scuffs and scratches and on the right, almost brand-new clean
    amazon.com

    Check out our first-hand review of Bar Keeper's Friend original *and* the soft cleansing liquid for more deets and photographic ~evidence~.

    Promising review: "Hands down the BEST cleanser for sinks and tubs I have ever used. I bought his because the Comet bleach cleaner was not getting rid of some stains in my tub (regular use stains and a little ring from a cup). After two applications of Bar Keeper's Friend, one overnight and one for a couple of hours, the stains and 95% of the ring are gone. And it smells a thousand times better than Comet or bleach. Do not hesitate to buy." —SI801

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $12.90.

    22. An oil stain remover that works on untreated and sealed stones if you still regret that one olive oil spill every time you're in your kitchen. It happens to us all.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A reviewer&#x27;s four steps: 1 an oil stain on untreated marble, 2 apply thick amount of product 3 let dry for 72 hrs 4 scrape away and the stain is gone
    amazon.com

    It works on marble, granite, limestone, travertine, slate, sandstone, grout (for ceramic and porcelain tile), masonry, and concrete — and it won't discolor the surface of the stone at all!

    Promising review: "Had an oil stain on my untreated West Elm marble top buffet from a kids toy. I purchased the oil stain remover and crossed my fingers that it would work. Followed the directions, waited 72 hrs to let it dry completely, and then scraped it off with a credit card. It worked perfectly! I couldn't be happier with the results. I highly recommend this product!" —parkhaven916

    Get a can of it on Amazon for $9.69.

    23. A battery-powered Conair fabric shaver if your furniture has seen better days. You can say bye-bye to those pills in no time flat, so you can save some money *and* still feel like your sofa, loveseat, or reading chair is back to just-like-new.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A reviewer&#x27;s armchair, half of it covered in nubby pills and labeled &quot;before&quot;, the other half smooth, looking new, with no pills in sight
    amazon.com

    And it bonus: it works on clothes too!

    Promising review: "I bought this on a whim in last attempts to save my favorite duvet cover. The pills had gotten to the point where it was seriously uncomfortable to sleep with them getting all up in my leg space. I thought I was going to have to get a new duvet cover entirely. Along came this li'l baby. Not only is my duvet cover basically brand new, but I have found a new hobby. I’m depilling everything. Sweatshirts, leggings, blankets, socks, anything that looks like it needs some love. It does the job quickly and leaves everything looking fresh." —Dena Jensen

    Get it on Amazon for $13.99 (available in six colors).

    24. A bottle of almond-scented Method hardwood floor cleaner to make your floors look shiny and smell fantastic (seriously, people looooove the smell) — just squirt and mop, no rinsing needed!

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A reviewer&#x27;s floor with arrows pointing to paw marks and residue on the left / floor clean and sparkly on the right
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I own a house-cleaning business so I am always looking for the best products. I've tried many products (including non-green products in my own home) and this is my absolute favorite. Many wood floor cleaners leave a film and can be sticky, but not this. Just squirt and mop. I've tried the other Method scents and they work great, but the almond is my favorite. My clients always rave about the scent and often ask what I use and where to get it. Absolutely love this!" —Jamie Parsons

    Get it from Amazon for $5.68.

    25. A set of honeycomb dividers for neatly stowing socks, underwear, ties, or scarves without taking up precious drawer space with extra bulk. A more organized drawer = a drawer that can hold more.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A reviewer&#x27;s drawer with jumbled socks on the left and the socks organized on the right
    amazon.com

    The pieces just *snap* together for easy assembly, and the design expands to fit whatever size drawer you have.

    Promising review: "Okay, admittedly, I am a bit of an organization freak. I purchased two of these organizers (yes, you do need two PER drawer) to organize my underwear drawer. I agree that $20 seems like a lot to pay for a few pieces of plastic to organize a drawer no one else really sees, but... It's totally worth it. The gratification I got from being able to see exactly what I had, neatly organized, easy to find... Wow. I definitely recommend this product. And the actual dividers are well made and super easy to assemble. As a previous reviewer said, the number of times you will look at your drawer and be totally satisfied makes the price well worth it." —Brigette

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    26. Chomp!, a stain remover designed to pull up annoying oil- and petroleum-based messes from concrete and brick, so your outdoor space looks refreshed! Just cover the stain, let dry, and you'll be able to brush it away (like chalk dust!) to find the stain gone.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    left: A large stain on reviewer&#x27;s paver stones, plus a clean test spot / right: After image showing no more stain
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I went in skeptical, I'm not going to lie. We had grease spilled on our brand new paver patio and I tried dawn and the Dawn power wash. Neither touched it. The grease had been sitting for a few weeks and I saw an ad for this stuff. I ordered it to try because why not? Well I'll be damned because this took the spots right up! No evidence we ever spilled anything! Id buy it again." —Susan

    Get it from Amazon for $17.97.

    27. A six-piece set of clear, stackable refrigerator bins to increase your storage space and make organizing for lunches way, way easier.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    left: Review image of a full and disorganized fridge right: The same fridge organized with the bins with way more space
    amazon.com

    It comes with two wide and two narrow bins, an egg holder, and an organizer great for cans.

    Promising review: "I bought them to try so solve the clutter mess in the fridge and so far it has been awesome! Now my husband respects the space for every kind of item. Really satisfied with my purchase! P.S. The plastic material is really durable and resistant, which is a plus." —Erika Shelton

    Get it from Amazon for $35.86.

    28. A fume-free oven cleaner you can spray on, leave for a minute, and then wipe away for an oven so clean, you'll think it was swapped out for a new model overnight. Time to reward yourself after all this cleaning with a cake.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    Left: A reviewer&#x27;s dirty, grease-baked-on oven / right: The same oven, shiny and clean after using the cleaner
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Holy moly. This is some kind of miracle product. I sprayed it inside my oven and left it overnight, and wiped off an incredible sludge of brown goo in the morning, leaving behind a nearly pristine oven interior. There were a few areas that I had missed, so I sprayed and came back later that day. There are a few brown spots that don't really want to come off, but I am not too fussed about them. 95% of the grease came right off. It worked on the sides of the oven and on the rack. What I really liked is that it didn't smell too bad. I expected some terrible toxic chemical, and though it does have a ('lemon') odor, it's not that strong. Definitely better than running the self-clean and filling my house with fumes for five hours. The can is a lot bigger than I expected, and I barely used any (I was cleaning the 'small' oven). It will last for a long time. Prepare to sacrifice a sponge to this project as well." –SBP

    Get it from Amazon for $8.98.

    29. A jetted tub cleaner that's JUST as easy to use as drawing a bath. But unlike the relaxation lounging amongst the bubbles, this will make you question EVER sitting in a jetted bath or hot tub before — there's so much grossness lurking within.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A reviewer&#x27;s tub during the cleaning process showing how much dirt was removed
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Ok I was considering just closing off the jets in my tub because I never could get the 'gunk' out. It had never been cleaned before really from the inside. This stuff is AWESOME. I did two runs — since I'd never done it before. The first run really did it. The second got just a little more out but wow. So impressed! I can use my jets again!" —Angela B

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99.

    30. Drawer dividing boxes for all your delicates and more. No more choosing a pair of underwear and messing up the whole carefully-folded system!

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A reviewer&#x27;s before/after of a messy drawer, and the same drawer neatly organized in these bins
    amazon.com

    They're made from a mold-proof fabric, too, so that's cool. And *bonus*: they collapse to store flat when not in use. You get four bins: a six-cell (for scarves, hankies, and ties), an eight-cell (great for undies), a seven-cell (designed for bras), and a 24-cell (great for socks)

    Promising review: "I LOVE LOVE LOVE these organizers!! I almost did not purchase them due to the reviews saying that larger than a C-cup would not fit into the bra organizer. At just $13 for four organizers I took my chances and ordered two sets of four. I figured, worst case scenario I would have to cut the dividers out of the bra organizers. I wear a 32DD and the bras fit beautifully in the organizers. I am so glad I took the chance and did not listen to the reviews. I would have missed out on the best cheapest organizers I have ever found. I ordered another set for tank tops and other extras I did not think of before. I will also order my boyfriend the brown ones for his drawers. Great product for a great price!" —Elizabeth L. Blackwell

    Get the set of four from Amazon for $13.97 (available in seven colors).

    31. A deep-cleaning brush duo with a powerful scrubbing head for banishing grout discoloration and a wiping blade to reach the crevices, crannies, and nooks that never get cleaned.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A review photo before and after of a tile floor, with dark dirty grout before, and clean grout after
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This set is the best friend of those who hate cleaning bathroom fixtures. Instead of scrubbing and scraping, you can give a few comfortable whisks with one of these brushes and the job is done. The brushes are particularly good at quick-cleaning the back of the faucets where you normally can't see what you are doing. Also good at keeping the silver drain rings shiny. Couldn't be happier with this set. Recommend it highly." —Rodger

    Get the set of two tools from Amazon for $8.99.

    32. A bottle of Chamberlain's Leather Milk conditioner to bring new life to your furniture, shoes, handbags and more. It's like a time machine for dull, scratched, or dried-out leather, is what I'm saying.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A tufted leather ottoman, the right half greyish and old leather, the right half a rich brown leather after conditioning
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Had an old ottoman that the leather was just so dried out. Thought about just tossing it but then I researched leather restoring products this was listed as one of the best. As you can see from the photos, the transformation from dried, discolored leather to what is as close to the original luster that was made with just one application is pretty remarkable. And the feel of the leather is soft and supple. No sticky feeling at all. Very satisfied with the results." —Bonnie

    Get it from Amazon for $36.59 (available in two sizes).

    33. A Cerama-Bryte cooktop cleaning kit, which includes cooktop cleaning solution, a scrubbing pad, and a scraper so you can absolutely remove every bit of baked- and caked-on food from any smooth range — no matter how long it's been there.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A before and after review photo of a dingy corroded-looking, and then clean electric cooktop
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Never give up, like the Little Engine that could. I love my glass top stove, but cleaning it is not as easy as just wiping it down. If you have one, you know how it is when something boils over or spills. This bakes whatever hits the glass and leaves those frustrating scorch marks. No matter how hard I scrubbed, I could never get the film off. I have tried every cleaning product, as well every home remedy suggestion and it never removes the marks. I came across this product on Amazon and after reading the reviews, thought, 'Why not?' Ah, all is good in the world after finding this. I put a quarter-size dot of Cerama Bryte, scrubbed it with a light scratch pad, and rainbows and unicorns came dancing. Ah, so shiny. I think I’ve invested 20+ labor hours trying to clean the stove top, and just gave up. With this product, it took me five minutes. If you have the same issue, get this stuff — it’s incredible. 5 stars+++" —Implied Queens

    Get the kit from Amazon for $11.48.

    34. An under-the-sink water filtration system to help you kiss your Brita goodbye and pour a glass of the good stuff straight from the tap.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A reviewer&#x27;s new filter, totally clean and white, compared to a filter after six months&#x27; of use, looking brown
    amazon.com

    It has a two-step filter that removes 99.99% of contaminants, and it comes with direct connect hoses to hook right up to the standard 3/8" valves in U.S. kitchen sinks. It's designed to be installed in under three minutes.

    Promising review: "We have town water and it seems they are putting more and more chlorine in it every year. We should be getting used to it and tasting it less and less, not more! The refrigerator filters are super expensive and weren't cutting it. Every time I put a glass to my mouth it smelled like a swimming pool. I searched the internet and decided to give this a try due to the positive reviews and affordability. Wow! easy install (I'm an avid DIYer). And the taste! The chorine taste is just gone! No more overpriced fridge filters for us. I love that the filter replacement procedure is basically the same as a fridge. Just twist and remove. We love it so much I teed off the fridge line and put a dispenser at our sink as well. The flow on this thing is just amazing! And the water tastes great! Don't waste your money on the expensive, complicated ones. My parents have a three-chambered, name brand filter at their house. It was expensive, the replacement filters are expensive, it is a pain in the petunias to replace the filters, and the flow rate is pathetic! But guess what! Our water from this filter tastes just as good as theirs at a fraction of the price, plus it's way more convenient, plus the flow rate is way better. I just can't say enough. Love, Love it! You will too!" —BJ

    Get it from Amazon for $69.99.

    35. A toothbrush-esque power scrubber with replaceable heads that'll put in some electronic elbow grease so you don't have to wear out your arms.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A review image of the scrubber on a half-cleaned surface, with dark, dirty grout before and clean grout after
    amazon.com

    The ultimate kit comes with the handle, 1 XL brush head, 1 large brush head, 1 boft bristle brush, 1 grout brush, 1 Velcro head, 6 scrubber oad refills, and 6 microfiber pad refills

    Promising review: "I always thought things like this were silly; surely a little elbow grease will get any job done, right? nope! I fell madly in love with this brush the second I used it! Sure it's a bit loud, but my gleaming white grout in my bathroom totally negates it. I've since discovered so so many things I can clean with this. There's nooks and crannies all over my apartment (built in 1890!) that I never thought would be clean... but a few minutes after letting this bad boy loose on it, everything was squeaky clean! Also a huge help to those of us who are disabled!!" —Crystal

    Get it from Amazon for $19.98.

    36. A dishwasher cleaner and disinfectant to remove limescale, rust, grease, and other nasty buildup so your machine runs more efficiently than ever — while you just sit back and relax.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A before/after of a reviewer&#x27;s dishwasher, dirty and stained before and shiny and new looking after
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener no longer was doing it's job, so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in good housekeeping magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine, per instructions, and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! My glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully on a monthly basis, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order, so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" —Sheila

    Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.95.

    37. A carpet cleaning and deodorizing solution you can use with a steam cleaner for a ridiculous level of deep clean. Not only does it knock out stains, but it's also biodegradable and nontoxic (and scented with essential oils).

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A review image of a carpet cleaner&#x27;s path over a dirty carpet — and the path behind the machine is much lighter and cleaner
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I live in an apartment so the carpet quality is not the greatest. I had a stain that occurred from a garbage can liner leaking a long line of... I don't know what... across a four-foot piece of carpeting. No home remedies worked. Bought a steam cleaner I had been wanting and this product. I am totally amazed at how well it worked! The stain is gone. I need to add that I had tried EVERYTHING with a lot of elbow grease and nothing else worked. Whatever it was in my carpet this product was removed completely after two applications in two days!" —Cat D.

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two sizes).

    This carpet cleaner is from a family-run small business that specializes in cleaning products, especially ones for homes with pets!

    38. A hard water stain cleaner reviewers swear by to banish the peskiest dried water stains and soap scum from glass shower doors, faucets, tiles, you name it.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A reviewer showing their glass door cloudy before cleaning, and crystal clear after with five stars and review text &quot;awesome product, saves money big time&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I cannot even express how much of a miracle worker this product is. We had five years of soap scum and hard water build up on the glass shower doors in our master bathroom, and I was certain that nothing would get it out. I had tried dryer sheets, white vinegar and baking soda, hydrogen peroxide, Kaboom!, LimeAway, and pretty much any other generic cleaning product you can think of. With just a tiny bit of elbow grease and effort this stuff made my shower doors look like new again! It's protected it pretty well since, and I just use a squeegee after showering to keep the glass clean. I love this stuff!" —VixLyss

    Get it from Amazon for $32.77.

    39. A Bissel Cleanview bagless vacuum (with just an after photo, but boy is it dramatically full of pet hair) specially designed with a specialized brush roll for picking up embedded pet (and human) hair, powerful suction on carpet and hard floors, and an easy-empty tank so you don't have to (gag) touch all of that icky stuff.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    The vacuum filled with pet hair and dust with five stars and review text &quot;holy forking shirtballs you guys!&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "BEST VACUUM I'VE EVER BOUGHT! I moved into a brand new apartment complex that was just built and after being there for a week with three cats I decided to vacuum the carpet and rugs. TO SAY MY JAW DROPPED IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT. The suction without a doubt is the best one I’ve ever had (including multiple Dysons). It is light weight to push and going from carpet to wood floors is amazing. The attachments make vacuuming my couch so easy to where I’m done in under five minutes!!! BUY THIS VACUUM TODAY!!!" —Skylar Blick

    Get it from Amazon for $106.44.

    40. A 50-pack of super-slim velvet hangers to streamline your closet, allowing you to hang way more tops, blazers, and dresses (oh so many dresses).

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A reviewer&#x27;s closet before, using wooden hangers taking up over 18 inches of hanging space, and after using the velvet hangers only taking up 10 inches of hanging space
    amazon.com

    Because of the velvet coating, spaghetti straps and slippery fabrics won't keep falling off. And unlike similar options, reviewers promise the flocking does *not* come off of these and all over your clothes.

    Promising review: "These hangers do all the work for me. I was finally inspired to rid myself of flimsy tacky dry cleaner hangers and bulky plastic ones — I’d have to size up my clothes in order to determine which ones wouldn’t slide off the plastic. With these hangers, everything works, and the velvet is like an easy-to-use magnet for my clothes. Nothing slips. The space-saving design makes a surprising difference. I share a small master closet and thanks to these hangers my side is roomy and organized now." —E. Marshall

    Get a set of 50 from Amazon for $30.99 (available in nine colors).

    41. A sink cleaner and polish formulated to use on stainless steel AND porcelain sinks (plus cast iron, corian, acrylic, and more) to restore that just-like-new shine *and* protect against further damage — all in the time it takes for morning Eggo to toast.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A reviewer&#x27;s stainless steel sink with staining and the word &quot;before&quot; and then the same sink after cleaning looking shiny and new
    amazon.com

    I bought this for my white porcelain kitchen sink and I've since texted five people about it, which is really a lot for such a boring grown-up product. It cleans beautifully, but the *best* is its ability to repel stains after cleaning. You know that thing when you rinse out your coffee cup and the coffee water just lingers in your sink and you have to purposefully rinse it out for two minutes? You don't have to do that — the coffee can't stick to the sink and just goes RIGHT down the drain. Time saved, sink clean — this is really a Virgo dream product right here.

    Promising review: "I only WISH I had waited to use this until I could have taken a 'before' pic to go with the 'after' one of my 14-year-old sink. This cleaner is incredible. My cleaning person came Wednesday, but the sink still looked dingy on Thursday with some persistent areas of discoloration and staining. It gets a lot of hard use. Now, five minutes following application of the product with a sponge, a bit of a scrub, and quick rinse, it looks new. I’ve ordered this for both married kids for stocking stuffers. WORKS as promised. Not kidding. Wouldn’t have believed it if I hadn’t just done it myself and seen the eye-popping results. Quit reading reviews and BUY this stuff! (Read the cautions carefully regarding what kinds of surfaces are appropriate for use of product and which ones to avoid, but on regular stainless steel sinks, it’s honestly perfect.)" —EdUK8

    Get the value size from Amazon for $29.95 or the smaller size for $9.95.

    42. A bottle of Iron Out rust stain remover you can use on interior *and* exterior stains from the bathroom to the concrete. The formula clings to the stain — you don't even need to scrub!

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A reviewer&#x27;s white sink before cleaning (looking orange and rusty) and after (back to the natural white color)
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is nothing short of a miracle! I moved some old patio furniture to the trash area and it left horrible large rust stains on the drive way as well as the patio. I tried five different products when this was recommended. I could have saved a LOT of money on useless remedies as well as my time. I sprayed this on the rust stains and watched them disappear. It was amazing." —Eileen, FL

    Get it from Amazon for $6.98.

    43. A pack of restorative wipes designed to make your faded and oxidized items look refreshed and brand-new — they work on vinyl, plastic, stone, fiberglass, metal, painted surfaces and more — so everything from your car bumpers to your mailbox to your outdoor furniture looks years newer *and* protect from future damage.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    left: before photo of a reviewer&#x27;s reddish-brown door, which looks cloudy and dirty; right: the same door after it was wiped clean and it looks like a rich mahogany color
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My metal barstools were left on the balcony all winter because of a surprise three-day blizzard. After being buried in snow all winter I thought for sure I would have to throw them out when I saw them in the spring. Looking at them now after using the product, no one would suspect that they weren’t new ones!" —Mom@home

    Get five wipes from Amazon for $14.52.

    44. A 🙌 no-scrub, no-wipe 🙌 Wet & Forget cleaner so you can keep your shower clean and mildew-free by spraying just *once a week*. You'll feel more ready to take on the day when you wash your hair in a shower that's...actually clean all the time.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A before/after of a reviewer&#x27;s stained shower floor with the stains removed in the after
    amazon.com

    Best invention ever? Possibly.

    Promising review: "This stuff is excellent. It performs as promised, it has a very nice scent, no fumes, and leaves shower clean with no scrubbing actually necessary. It is very easy to apply and rinse off. It is designed very well, with squirting spout separate from the large container and attached by a longish tube, so you don't have to hold the heavy container while applying the product. I've been using it for quite a while now, and I love it. I highly recommend it." —Stephanie Martin

    Get it from Amazon for $16.89.

    You get a bonus before & after for Wet & Forget, because it's great for water stains on glass doors too!

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    Half of a reviewer&#x27;s glass shower door with water stains, half without
    amazon.com

    45. A set of Space Saver vacuum bags to squeeeeeze your out-of-season clothes and blankets into their most compact version. Closets can't close?? We got you.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    left: a reviewer&#x27;s cupboard with folded blankets all the way to the top; right: The same cupboard with blankets taking up half the space, thanks to the vacuum bags
    amazon.com

    And if the photos above aren't enough, check out these photos to see two massive stacks of tees sealed into a Space Saver the width of a SODA CAN!

    Promising review: "THESE ARE LIFE-CHANGING. The package came quickly to my door with five storage bags. They even give you a hand pump to use in case you're taking the bags camping or just don't have a vacuum handy. I tested the pump to see how well it works, perfect! I have uploaded photos of my hall closet before and after using the storage bags (pictured above). And HOLY COW I have half my closet back! I would have more room but I left out a few blankets we regularly use. I used three bags to store ALL THE items including three large pillows and several thick blankets and comforters. I will most definitely be buying more, these are fantastic!!!" —Knastay

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in six sizes).

    I have these, and they ARE SO GREAT!!! I store my off-season clothing in them (and have also used them to help me move before). All my sweaters got *so* compact. Check out my space-saving vacuum bag review for more.

    46. A beanbag cover you can ~stuff~ with all of the plush animals you have floating around your kid's room (or...all over your entire home). Just stuff and zip, and you've got a whole beanbag! Storage + comfy seating = a more peaceful playroom.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    left: Reviewer&#x27;s before photo showing a pile of stuffed animals in a messy room / right: Reviewer&#x27;s after photo showing a tidy room with the stuffed animals hidden inside the bean bag cover
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My kids (6 and 8) have beds overrun with stuffed animals. I’ve tried to downsize but they weren’t having it. No room for hammocks or shelves just for plushies. This solution is genius!! It arrived today and it fit almost all of their plushies (I bought them each their own). The handle is great for them to drag it around to sit on. So happy with this purchase."—Barlow Girl

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in two sizes and 11 colors).

    47. Hope's sink cleaner and polish, which is formulated to use on stainless steel AND porcelain sinks (plus cast iron, corian, acrylic, and more). It can help restore that just-like-new shine *and* protect against further staining and damage so you don't have to clean quite as often — all in the time it takes for your morning Eggo to toast.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    amazon.com

    I bought this for my white porcelain kitchen sink and I've since texted five people about it, which is really a lot for such a boring grown-up product. It cleans beautifully, but the *best* is its ability to repel stains after cleaning. You know that thing when you rinse out your coffee cup and the coffee water just lingers in your sink and you have to purposefully rinse it out for two minutes? You don't have to do that — the coffee can't stick to the sink and just goes RIGHT down the drain. Time saved, sink clean — this is really a Virgo dream product right here.

    Promising review: "This product was recommended by a woman who was cleaning the displays in the shop that I bought my plumbing and sink from. She is a professional cleaner. I just love this stuff. It’s easy to use and my sink looks great and stays clean for a long time. It gives a waterproof coating that water just beads off of. It smells really good too, very soft nice, not overwhelming." —Valerie

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    48. A storage lid organizer you'll wish you bought years and years (and years) ago. It'll end the nightmare of trying to figure out which lid belongs to which container (or losing a lid...sigh) and put a stop to the cascade of containers that rains on your head when trying to find the right size. Virgos, rejoice!

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    left: a reviewer&#x27;s cabinet with jumbled containers and lids; right: the lids stored vertically in the organizer
    amazon.com

    The dividers are adjustable so you can customize your set depending on what size containers you have!

    Promising review: "I love, love, love this storage container. Sounds silly, but it changed my life. No longer do I have storage container Jenga! No more stuff falling out of the cabinet every time I open the cupboard. Now I can stack my lids in the organizer and my storage containers fit nicely on the shelf, and I have a lot of storage containers. I would definitely buy this again and again. Great product." —Laura H.

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four sizes).

    49. A pack of microfiber cleaning cloths, which might become your best friends when it comes to *streak-free* cleaning — use them on your car, stainless steel, countertops, wood furniture, floors (reusable Swiffer sweepers, anyone?) and wayyy more.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    Three glass pendant lights: two that are cloudy and one that is clean
    amazon.com

    It comes with two kinds of cloths (four each) — clean the glass with a damp green cloth, then follow up with the dry blue cloth. Shiny!

    Promising review: "I couldn't get my windows clean using Windex and newsprint and a lot of elbow grease. There were always streaks and dirt left behind. Enter these things. One quick cleaning, and I do mean quick, and my windows are now cleaner than any windows I've ever cleaned. It's simply amazing. We were all standing around in utter shock and delight before running around trying the cloths on other stuff: the TV, the picture glass. I know it sounds corny, but I couldn't wait to get up this morning, because I woke up in the middle of the night excitedly thinking about trying it on the car today. Yeah, I know....I have an exciting life, right? Buy these now! I wish I'd had them all along. They are truly, truly amazing." —Amazon Customer

    Get the set of eight from Amazon for $18.98.

    50. A compact Sun Joe power washer to get the sides of your house, your patio, or your sidewalk (and more!) cleaner than ever before. It includes an extension wand, high-pressure hose, and 35-foot power cord for any of your outdoor cleaning needs.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A before/after showing green gunk being removed from the side of a reviewer&#x27;s house
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wonderful, light-weight, easy to use. Bought this three years ago in April 2019 and works great every year to power wash our deck, bluestone patio, sidewalk, and brick. Just used again this week and thought I need to leave a review! We had a full-size, heavy, on-wheels pressure washer, and this is so much better!!! Adjustable nozzle works best for us as a flat stream with sweeping motion. With that we can get right on top of stains without scoring the surface. Would buy again 1,000%!" —Gofer

    Get it from Amazon for $84.

    51. A FURemover rubber broom that, despite the name, isn't just for those with shedding pets (altho it's great for that) — as one of my BuzzFeed shopping colleague knows first hand, it's also great at getting *human* hair out of carpets.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A reviewer&#x27;s carpet, half with the hair swept up half without
    amazon.com

    It works on all floor types, but is *especially* great on carpet. *And* it has a built-in squeegee great for cleaning up spills on hard surfaces.

    Promising review: "This is the best broom ever. My parents own multiple and I just bought my first. It wasn't to clean up pet hair but to collect my own hair, as I shed uncontrollably. The hair ball that formed after sweeping my living room carpet would make you think I should be bald. It was gross but glorious. Everyone should own one." —Michelle K. Tulcan

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in seven additional styles).