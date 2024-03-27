Skip To Content
21 Famous People Who Confirmed What Cosmetic Surgeries Or Procedures They've Gotten, And I Wasn't Expecting Some Of These

Ariana Grande spoke candidly about getting a "ton of lip filler" but stopping in 2018. She said it made her feel as if she was "hiding."

Lauren Garafano
by Lauren Garafano

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Megan Fox recently shared all the cosmetic procedures she's had done and said, "I'm just gonna go through all the things that I've done because I feel like there's this stigma, and I'm not going to win. However, I'm hoping it sets some people free." She confirmed that she got a breast augmentation during her early 20s and got her breasts redone recently. She explained, "I had my boobs done when I was 21 or 22. I had them redone after I was done breastfeeding my kids. I had to have them redone very recently because [with] the first set, I didn't have enough body fat to disguise [them]. You could see the rippling of the implant, so I had to switch them out to this set."

Megan in a sheer, ruffled dress posing at a media event
Alberto Tamargo / Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Megan also said she's gotten Botox, filler, and every laser treatment "you could possibly think." She also got a nose job in her early 20s. "I had my nose done when I was in my early 20s. I've literally been accused of having six, seven, or eight rhinoplasty surgeries — which is impossible; your nose would get necrosis and fall off. I haven't had a rhinoplasty since I was, I'm gonna say 23," she said. 

2. Ariana Grande acknowledged that she's gotten a "ton of lip filler" and Botox over the years but stopped in 2018. She said, "Full transparency: had a ton of lip filler over the years and Botox. I stopped in 2018 'cause I just felt so — too much. I just felt like hiding, you know? I didn't expect to get emotional. For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me; now I feel like maybe it's not. I wanna see my…cry lines and smile lines. I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper and I laugh more and more. I just think aging can be such a beautiful thing."

Ariana in a strapless pink gown with a voluminous skirt posing at an event
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

She added that she isn't opposed to getting more injections, or even a facelift, in the future. But she doesn't believe that people should be judged for the choices they make about their own bodies. 

3. Sofía Vergara said that people frequently accuse her of getting plastic surgery, but she has actually only had a few minor procedures. "I do micro-needling, little lasers for capillaries, because I have rosacea," she said, adding that she gets “Botox in [her] eyes and in [her] neck regularly." Though she said that if she had more downtime, she'd probably get more work done. “I wish I had downtime from work. I would do a lot more shit,” she said.

Sofía in a black strapless gown with a bow detail, posing with hand on hip
Karwai Tang / WireImage

4. John Stamos opened up about getting a nose job after being nicknamed "Big Nose Stamos" by other kids in his school. Once he landed his big break on General Hospital, he decided to get rhinoplasty. "Everyone who gets a nose job tries to find some excuse other than vanity, but let's call it what it was — vanity," he wrote in his memoir.

John in a white suit seated with a microphone, smiling during an event
Mireya Acierto / Getty Images

He said that after the procedure, he ended up hating how it looked, and during his next filming hiatus, he went to see a different doctor and got another nose job. "I'm not all that happy with it. My nose looks kind of pushed up like Peter Pan or something. So on my next hiatus, I have it redone by Michael Jackson's plastic surgeon," he explained. "Who better to handle the delicate task of resculpting my nose than the man who created a whole new face for M.J.? I haven't even been on the show for a year, and I've already graduated from the youthful newbie to the double-nose-job guy."

5. SZA shared that she got breast implants but ended up getting them removed because she has a family history of breast cancer. "When I got my boobs done, my doctor took out some of my fibrosis, but..there was so much fibrosis, it was crazy," she said. "And he took it out. And so, when I went back, a lot of the concerns were gone."

SZA in floral, lace dress and pink shoes poses on event backdrop
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

The Mayo Clinic defines fibrocystic breasts as "composed of tissue that feels lumpy or ropelike in texture. Doctors call this nodular or glandular breast tissue."

"I have markers in my breast, like metal markers in my breast, for these fibrosis, for these lumps or whatever," she said. "I'm not supposed to be getting breast implants." She said that after she got them put in, the implants "started hurting" her. "I got way too much scar tissue because my breasts are too dense, and I'm not supposed to have breast implants," she said. 

6. Lisa Kudrow shared that she underwent a "life-altering" nose job when she was a teenager. "I went from, in my mind, hideous to not hideous," she said. "I did it the summer before going to a new high school. So there were plenty of people who wouldn't know how hideous I looked before. That was a good, good, good change."

Lisa Kudrow in a black suit with a white top, standing against a promotional backdrop
Amy Sussman / WireImage

7. Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up about getting a botched nose surgery that left her "devastated and hopeless." In her memoir, she wrote, "Every time I looked in the mirror, a stranger looked back at me, and I didn't think my sense of self or my self-esteem would ever recover from the blow." She also remembered the media giving her the nickname "Plastic Chopra."

Priyanka Chopra in a shimmering one-shoulder gown with a draped effect, posing at an event
Taylor Hill / WireImage

She recalled having a hard time breathing, so she ended up seeing a doctor who discovered a "polyp in [her] nasal cavity that would need to be surgically removed." She explained, "While shaving off the polyp, the doctor also accidentally shaved the bridge of my nose, and the bridge collapsed. When it was time to remove the bandages and the condition of my nose was revealed, Mom and I were horrified. My original nose was gone. My face looked completely different. I wasn't me anymore."

She added, "While it took a few years of seeing a stranger gazing back at me every time I looked in the mirror, I've gotten accustomed to this face. Now when I look in the mirror, I am no longer surprised; I've made peace with this slightly different me. This is my face. This is my body. I might be flawed, but I am me."

8. Kaley Cuoco shared that getting a nose job and a breast augmentation was the "best thing [she] ever did." She said, "As much as you want to love your inner self ... I'm sorry, you also want to look good," she said. "I don't think you should do it for a man or anyone else, but if it makes you feel confident, that's amazing."

Kaley in a strapless flared black gown posing on an event backdrop
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

9. Tallulah Willis shared that she dissolved all of her facial filler after not seeing her "real bone structure" for six years. On Instagram, she said, "Hi! I was scared to mention but I recently got my filler dissolved – after being very emotionally and psychologically wrapped up in what I thought it gave me – I hadn't seen my real bone structure in like 6 years. Still learning to dial back the futzing and the pokes and sit with myself as I am, which is hard when your brain tells you that yes! more is better!"

Tallulah smiling in a patterned gown with sheer overlay and bow detail, clutch in hand, standing on a red carpet
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

10. Olivia Colman tried out Botox and said she loved the results. "I have done Botox, and I loved it," she said. "I've done it when I know there is a big gap [between roles]."

Olivia Colman in a cream draped ensemble at an event
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

"I didn't tell my husband, and then for about six months, he kept saying, 'Hello, pretty!' and then I told him, and he found it hilarious," she added. "And then it wore off. It's temporary. But I've always loved faces that aren't symmetrical and teeth that aren't flawless."

11. Christy Carlson Romano got her breast implants when she was 18 years old. She said that she had body image issues, especially after seeing herself looking "flat-chested" in the movie Cadet Kelly. And it was actually her mom who made the suggestion for Christy to get implants. "She was like, 'Christy, if you want to get breast implants, I just want to let you know that's an option,'" she said. Christy added that she had a "positive experience" and has "never once" regretted getting the surgery done.

Christy in a sleeveless orange dress smiles at a press event
Hubert Vestil / Getty Images

12. Cardi B got illegal biopolymer butt injections during her early 20s and got them removed when she turned 30. She even warned her fans never to get the procedure done. During an Instagram Live, she said, "All I'm going to say is that if you're young, if you're 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you're too skinny, and you be like, 'OMG, I don't have enough fat to put in my ass,' so you result to ass shots, don't!"

Cardi B poses on red carpet in a sequined black dress with a halter neckline
Karwai Tang / WireImage

13. Raven-Symoné shared that she got two breast reductions and liposuction when she was still a minor. "I had two breast reductions and lipo before I turned 18," she said, claiming that her dad encouraged her to get her first breast reduction because of the body-shaming she faced. "There was paperwork involved,” Raven said. "My dad suggested strongly that I should get my breasts reduced."

Raven-Symoné posing at an event in a green blazer, purple pants, and matching shoes
Mark Von Holden / Variety via Getty Images

"He was like, 'So you don't feel bad, is there anything that you want?' I was like, 'Yeah, if I get lipo, will people stop calling me fat?'" she shared. "So I got a twofer. It was just a mess, just being that young, and the pain of it all." 

14. Cheyenne Jackson opened up about receiving five hair transplant surgeries and shared that he got his first surgery at 28 years old after he started losing his hair in his early 20s. He wrote on Instagram, "I started losing my hair around 22. My older brother was balding, too, but was way braver & cooler & just shaved his off," the actor explained. "It was really emotional for me to watch it fall out & I felt less attractive & truly less like myself as the days went on, so I saved up and got my first surgery at 28. I hid it from everyone. It was painful & expensive, but I started to feel better about myself."

Cheyenne in a beige turtleneck and white suit at a film event
Elyse Jankowski / WireImage

"Over the years as my hair kept thinning, I kept secretly getting more procedures & would just pray that no one would find out," he continued. "Why? Why did I care so much? What does that say about me? Being a vain actor in an industry that rewards beauty, I vowed to keep this my secret forever. I feel SO stupid saying that, but it's my truth. As if someone finding out would somehow negate my talent, or make me less viable or valuable in the world."

15. In 2019, Ayesha Curry opened up about the breast augmentation that she called "a rash decision" she made after giving birth to her second child. She shared that her motivation to get the procedure was "a bit of postpartum…[that] came in the form of me being depressed about my body."

Ayesha in a black studded corset dress posing with hand on hip
Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for Netflix

The procedure was intended "to have them lifted," but she ended up with "bigger boobs that [she] didn't want" and got the implants removed. "They're worse now than they were before," she said at the time, adding that she "would never do anything like that again."

16. Marc Jacobs opened up about the facelift he got back in 2021, saying that he got the surgery because he was at a point where injections and minor procedures were "not going to be effective."

Marc in dark suit with tie at a media event
Gotham / FilmMagic

He told Vogue, "What was really bothering me was my neck and how loose the skin was. I started to become very conservative with the Botox because I don't like the way guys looked when they were, like, very Botoxed, and even with the filler, it seemed like it was just becoming too much. So I started doing thread lifts to hold up my jowls and the area of my face where the skin was sagging. But I found that those were only effective for a very short period of time. The fillers were too heavy, and the threads didn't really hold anything up anymore. So Dr. Frank said, 'I can continue doing stuff to your face, but it's really not going to help much. It's not going to be effective. You're at that time where I think you should consider a surgery that requires cutting rather than, like, injecting.'"

17. In 2020, Chrissy Teigen shared via Instagram that she was getting her breast implants removed. "They've been great to me for many years, but I'm just over it," Chrissy said in her caption. "I'd like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don't worry about me! All good. I'll still have boobs, they'll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat. ❤️"

Chrissy in a detailed bejeweled dress with a high neckline and a clutch
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

She later shared photos of her surgical scars on Instagram because some people didn't believe her. 

18. Back in 2017, Courteney Cox shared that she dissolved her facial fillers after scrutiny from the media and her loved ones. "The next thing you know, you're layered and layered and layered," she told New Beauty. "You have no idea because it's gradual until you go, 'Oh shit, this doesn't look right.' And it's worse in pictures than in real life. I have one friend who was like, 'Whoa, no more!' I thought, I haven't done anything in six months. I didn't realize."

Courteney standing before a &quot;Z&quot; sign, wearing a black blazer over a sheer top, smiling
Dominik Bindl / FilmMagic

She opened up to the UK's Sunday Times, explaining that she initially got the fillers because she was "chasing" the youthfulness she had in previous years, but regrets the decision. "There was a time when you go, 'Oh, I'm changing. I'm looking older.' And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years," she added. "And I didn't realize that, oh shit, I'm actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now."

19. Blac Chyna got illegal silicone butt injections from someone who wasn't a real doctor, and finally got them removed this year. In an Instagram video, she said, "I just want all the ladies out there to know: Do not get silicone shots. You can get sick, you can die, have complications, and all this other crazy stuff."

Chyna in a plunging neckline peach blazer dress posing with hands on hips
Robin L Marshall / Getty Images

"Enough is enough. It all has to come out," she said, explaining why she was also removing her facial fillers. "Back to the baseline. Honestly, I'm just tired of the look, and it's just not flattering, it's not what I look like. It totally changed my face."

20. Joe Jonas opened up about getting Xeomin injectables, which are similar to Botox but are a pure form of botulinum toxin without any stabilizing proteins. He said, "There's this stigma, especially with men, around getting injectables. I have many guy friends who have done it, and they're shy to speak on it."

Joe Jonas in a silk button-up shirt and trousers at an Acqua Di Gio event
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Armani beauty

"Maybe just because it's not something that we, or at least for myself, [I was] around much growing up," he added. "There's just this idea that this is something we don't talk about. But I like the idea that we can break that and have a conversation where it's not a big deal."

21. Finally, Martha Stewart opened up about getting Botox and filler in her face. She admitted that she tried Botox injections in her upper face, but she didn't like it "at all" and thought it made her look "unnatural." She also gets filler in her cheeks and jawline, but her doctor does it "very conservatively" to make sure it looks "natural."

Martha in a metallic blazer and trousers with a long necklace at an awards event
Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Martha's doctor, dermatologist Dan Belkin, also explained to her, "We have Botox-like products...that can soften some muscle, and on you, what I do with the Botox is I try to reduce downward pull on the face. So I do a little bit in the jawline and on the neck so that we can reduce the banding on the neck and reduce the downward pull on the face to keep those muscles a little weaker so the muscles of the cheek can pull up a little more."

