1.Megan Fox recently shared all the cosmetic procedures she's had done and said, "I'm just gonna go through all the things that I've done because I feel like there's this stigma, and I'm not going to win. However, I'm hoping it sets some people free." She confirmed that she got a breast augmentation during her early 20s and got her breasts redone recently. She explained, "I had my boobs done when I was 21 or 22. I had them redone after I was done breastfeeding my kids. I had to have them redone very recently because [with] the first set, I didn't have enough body fat to disguise [them]. You could see the rippling of the implant, so I had to switch them out to this set."
2.Ariana Grande acknowledged that she's gotten a "ton of lip filler" and Botox over the years but stopped in 2018. She said, "Full transparency: had a ton of lip filler over the years and Botox. I stopped in 2018 'cause I just felt so — too much. I just felt like hiding, you know? I didn't expect to get emotional. For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me; now I feel like maybe it's not. I wanna see my…cry lines and smile lines. I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper and I laugh more and more. I just think aging can be such a beautiful thing."
3.Sofía Vergara said that people frequently accuse her of getting plastic surgery, but she has actually only had a few minor procedures. "I do micro-needling, little lasers for capillaries, because I have rosacea," she said, adding that she gets “Botox in [her] eyes and in [her] neck regularly." Though she said that if she had more downtime, she'd probably get more work done. “I wish I had downtime from work. I would do a lot more shit,” she said.
4.John Stamos opened up about getting a nose job after being nicknamed "Big Nose Stamos" by other kids in his school. Once he landed his big break on General Hospital, he decided to get rhinoplasty. "Everyone who gets a nose job tries to find some excuse other than vanity, but let's call it what it was — vanity," he wrote in his memoir.
5.SZA shared that she got breast implants but ended up getting them removed because she has a family history of breast cancer. "When I got my boobs done, my doctor took out some of my fibrosis, but..there was so much fibrosis, it was crazy," she said. "And he took it out. And so, when I went back, a lot of the concerns were gone."
6.Lisa Kudrow shared that she underwent a "life-altering" nose job when she was a teenager. "I went from, in my mind, hideous to not hideous," she said. "I did it the summer before going to a new high school. So there were plenty of people who wouldn't know how hideous I looked before. That was a good, good, good change."
7.Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up about getting a botched nose surgery that left her "devastated and hopeless." In her memoir, she wrote, "Every time I looked in the mirror, a stranger looked back at me, and I didn't think my sense of self or my self-esteem would ever recover from the blow." She also remembered the media giving her the nickname "Plastic Chopra."
8.Kaley Cuoco shared that getting a nose job and a breast augmentation was the "best thing [she] ever did." She said, "As much as you want to love your inner self ... I'm sorry, you also want to look good," she said. "I don't think you should do it for a man or anyone else, but if it makes you feel confident, that's amazing."
9.Tallulah Willis shared that she dissolved all of her facial filler after not seeing her "real bone structure" for six years. On Instagram, she said, "Hi! I was scared to mention but I recently got my filler dissolved – after being very emotionally and psychologically wrapped up in what I thought it gave me – I hadn't seen my real bone structure in like 6 years. Still learning to dial back the futzing and the pokes and sit with myself as I am, which is hard when your brain tells you that yes! more is better!"
10.Olivia Colman tried out Botox and said she loved the results. "I have done Botox, and I loved it," she said. "I've done it when I know there is a big gap [between roles]."
11.Christy Carlson Romano got her breast implants when she was 18 years old. She said that she had body image issues, especially after seeing herself looking "flat-chested" in the movie Cadet Kelly. And it was actually her mom who made the suggestion for Christy to get implants. "She was like, 'Christy, if you want to get breast implants, I just want to let you know that's an option,'" she said. Christy added that she had a "positive experience" and has "never once" regretted getting the surgery done.
12.Cardi B got illegal biopolymer butt injections during her early 20s and got them removed when she turned 30. She even warned her fans never to get the procedure done. During an Instagram Live, she said, "All I'm going to say is that if you're young, if you're 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you're too skinny, and you be like, 'OMG, I don't have enough fat to put in my ass,' so you result to ass shots, don't!"
13.Raven-Symoné shared that she got two breast reductions and liposuction when she was still a minor. "I had two breast reductions and lipo before I turned 18," she said, claiming that her dad encouraged her to get her first breast reduction because of the body-shaming she faced. "There was paperwork involved,” Raven said. "My dad suggested strongly that I should get my breasts reduced."
14.Cheyenne Jackson opened up about receiving five hair transplant surgeries and shared that he got his first surgery at 28 years old after he started losing his hair in his early 20s. He wrote on Instagram, "I started losing my hair around 22. My older brother was balding, too, but was way braver & cooler & just shaved his off," the actor explained. "It was really emotional for me to watch it fall out & I felt less attractive & truly less like myself as the days went on, so I saved up and got my first surgery at 28. I hid it from everyone. It was painful & expensive, but I started to feel better about myself."
15.In 2019, Ayesha Curry opened up about the breast augmentation that she called "a rash decision" she made after giving birth to her second child. She shared that her motivation to get the procedure was "a bit of postpartum…[that] came in the form of me being depressed about my body."
16.Marc Jacobs opened up about the facelift he got back in 2021, saying that he got the surgery because he was at a point where injections and minor procedures were "not going to be effective."
17.In 2020, Chrissy Teigen shared via Instagram that she was getting her breast implants removed. "They've been great to me for many years, but I'm just over it," Chrissy said in her caption. "I'd like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don't worry about me! All good. I'll still have boobs, they'll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat. ❤️"
18.Back in 2017, Courteney Cox shared that she dissolved her facial fillers after scrutiny from the media and her loved ones. "The next thing you know, you're layered and layered and layered," she told New Beauty. "You have no idea because it's gradual until you go, 'Oh shit, this doesn't look right.' And it's worse in pictures than in real life. I have one friend who was like, 'Whoa, no more!' I thought, I haven't done anything in six months. I didn't realize."
19.Blac Chyna got illegal silicone butt injections from someone who wasn't a real doctor, and finally got them removed this year. In an Instagram video, she said, "I just want all the ladies out there to know: Do not get silicone shots. You can get sick, you can die, have complications, and all this other crazy stuff."
20.Joe Jonas opened up about getting Xeomin injectables, which are similar to Botox but are a pure form of botulinum toxin without any stabilizing proteins. He said, "There's this stigma, especially with men, around getting injectables. I have many guy friends who have done it, and they're shy to speak on it."
21.Finally, Martha Stewart opened up about getting Botox and filler in her face. She admitted that she tried Botox injections in her upper face, but she didn't like it "at all" and thought it made her look "unnatural." She also gets filler in her cheeks and jawline, but her doctor does it "very conservatively" to make sure it looks "natural."
