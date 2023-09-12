Ariana Grande opened up about her relationship with beauty and explained why she decided to let her face mature naturally, with lines and all.
During a recent interview for Vogue's Beauty Secrets series, Ariana spoke candidly on how her relationship with beauty has always been tied to confidence and self-expression, as well as explaining why she stopped getting medical injections in her face.
The "Positions" singer admitted that the main reason her beauty journey has transformed throughout the years is because she started at such a young age.
Because she was so young, with various people giving their opinions and advice on her appearance, Ariana admitted that there were times when she didn't know who was worth listening to and who wasn't.
"Over the years, I used makeup as a disguise or as something to hide behind," Ariana told Vogue. "More and more hair. The thicker the eyeliner, the...whatever."
"That can be beautiful at times and I still have love and appreciation for it, but I think as I get older I don't love that being the intention behind it anymore."
Ariana then broke down the cosmetic injections she's used throughout the years, which included fillers and botox. She also got emotional explaining why she made the decision to stop in 2018.
"Full transparency: had a ton of lip filler over the years and botox. I stopped in 2018 'cause I just felt so — too much. I just felt like hiding, you know? I didn't expect to get emotional."
"For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me, now I feel like maybe it’s not. I wanna see my… cry lines and smile lines. I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper and I laugh more and more. I just think aging can be such a beautiful thing.”
She said she may get filler and Botox again in the future, but she's not sure yet. Maybe even a facelift. Either way, Ariana believes people shouldn't be judged for what they want to do with their bodies.
Ain't that the truth! We love Ariana for being so vulnerable and honest.
To learn more about Ariana, watch her full Vogue video below.