    Ariana Grande Got Really Emotional Talking About Using Makeup As A Disguise And Why She Decided To Get Rid Of Her Cosmetic Injections

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Ariana Grande opened up about her relationship with beauty and explained why she decided to let her face mature naturally, with lines and all.

    ariana sitting in her chair on the voice
    Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    During a recent interview for Vogue's Beauty Secrets series, Ariana spoke candidly on how her relationship with beauty has always been tied to confidence and self-expression, as well as explaining why she stopped getting medical injections in her face.

    The "Positions" singer admitted that the main reason her beauty journey has transformed throughout the years is because she started at such a young age.

    closeup of teen ariana
    Walter Mcbride / Corbis via Getty Images

    Because she was so young, with various people giving their opinions and advice on her appearance, Ariana admitted that there were times when she didn't know who was worth listening to and who wasn't.

    closeup of ariana with dyed red hair
    Jesse Grant / WireImage / Getty Images

    "Over the years, I used makeup as a disguise or as something to hide behind," Ariana told Vogue. "More and more hair. The thicker the eyeliner, the...whatever."

    ariana covering her face as she applies serum to her face
    Vogue / youtube.com

    "That can be beautiful at times and I still have love and appreciation for it, but I think as I get older I don't love that being the intention behind it anymore."

    ariana speaking to the camera
    Vogue / youtube.com

    "We're here sharing beauty secrets, but isn't the secret that we all just want to feel our best and be loved?"

    Ariana then broke down the cosmetic injections she's used throughout the years, which included fillers and botox. She also got emotional explaining why she made the decision to stop in 2018.

    closeup of ariana at the met
    Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

    "Full transparency: had a ton of lip filler over the years and botox. I stopped in 2018 'cause I just felt so — too much. I just felt like hiding, you know? I didn't expect to get emotional."

    ariana smiling into the camera
    Vogue / youtube.com

    Ariana didn't go into detail about the type of filler she used or where in her face she got botox.

    "For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me, now I feel like maybe it’s not. I wanna see my… cry lines and smile lines. I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper and I laugh more and more. I just think aging can be such a beautiful thing.”

    ariana tearing up in the video
    Vogue / youtube.com

    She said she may get filler and Botox again in the future, but she's not sure yet. Maybe even a facelift. Either way, Ariana believes people shouldn't be judged for what they want to do with their bodies.

    ariana on the voice
    Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    Ain't that the truth! We love Ariana for being so vulnerable and honest.

    Vogue / youtube.com

    To learn more about Ariana, watch her full Vogue video below.

