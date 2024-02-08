"We have Botox-like products...that can soften some muscle, and on you, what I do with the Botox is I try to reduce downward pull on the face," Dr. Belkin explained. "So I do a little bit in the jawline and on the neck so that we can reduce the banding on the neck and reduce the downward pull on the face to keep those muscles a little weaker so the muscles of the cheek can pull up a little more."