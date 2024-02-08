Skip To Content
    Martha Stewart Revealed Her Cosmetic Procedures And Which One She Didn't Like "At All"

    "I don't think a lot about age, but I don't want to look my age at all."

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Martha Stewart revealed how she maintains her youthful and radiant appearance: Botox and fillers.

    Closeup of Martha Stewart
    Nbc / Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    Martha discussed her experience with injectibles on a new episode of The Martha Stewart Podcast, an iHeartMedia podcast. She was joined by her dermatologist, Dr. Dan Belkin, who's been treating her for "quite a few years" now after meeting through Martha's daughter, Alexis.

    Martha and Alexis Stewart
    Donna Svennevik / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    “Everybody is so interested when they see a selfie of me posted on the internet," Martha, 82, began. "So many comments are about my face lift and who did it and when did I have it done and how much retouching is on the photograph, and I just want to set the record straight."

    Closeup of Martha Stewart in a car
    Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

    She and Dr. Belkin then proceeded to do a rundown of everything Martha had done by him, starting with Botox injections to her face.

    Closeup of Martha Stewart
    Taylor Hill / WireImage

    "We have Botox-like products...that can soften some muscle, and on you, what I do with the Botox is I try to reduce downward pull on the face," Dr. Belkin explained. "So I do a little bit in the jawline and on the neck so that we can reduce the banding on the neck and reduce the downward pull on the face to keep those muscles a little weaker so the muscles of the cheek can pull up a little more."

    Closeup of Martha Stewart
    Nbc / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

    They also did Botox on her upper face, which Martha admitted she did not like "at all." "My eyebrows kind of go up in a V. It looks so unnatural."

    Closeup of Martha Stewart
    Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

    Another thing that she's tried is filler to her cheeks and jawline. Dr. Belkin said he's careful to use it "very conservatively" and not "that often" to give Martha a more natural appearance.

    Closeup of Martha Stewart
    Dominik Bindl / WireImage

    He explained the goal is to "look the best you can at your age and not necessarily younger," which Martha totally disagreed with. "I don't think a lot about age, but I don't want to look my age at all," she confessed.

    "That's why I really work hard at it," Martha continued, noting that she exercises regularly and makes sure to "eat really well."

    You can listen to her full podcast episode here.