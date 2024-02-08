Martha Stewart revealed how she maintains her youthful and radiant appearance: Botox and fillers.
Martha discussed her experience with injectibles on a new episode of The Martha Stewart Podcast, an iHeartMedia podcast. She was joined by her dermatologist, Dr. Dan Belkin, who's been treating her for "quite a few years" now after meeting through Martha's daughter, Alexis.
“Everybody is so interested when they see a selfie of me posted on the internet," Martha, 82, began. "So many comments are about my face lift and who did it and when did I have it done and how much retouching is on the photograph, and I just want to set the record straight."
She and Dr. Belkin then proceeded to do a rundown of everything Martha had done by him, starting with Botox injections to her face.
"We have Botox-like products...that can soften some muscle, and on you, what I do with the Botox is I try to reduce downward pull on the face," Dr. Belkin explained. "So I do a little bit in the jawline and on the neck so that we can reduce the banding on the neck and reduce the downward pull on the face to keep those muscles a little weaker so the muscles of the cheek can pull up a little more."
They also did Botox on her upper face, which Martha admitted she did not like "at all." "My eyebrows kind of go up in a V. It looks so unnatural."
Another thing that she's tried is filler to her cheeks and jawline. Dr. Belkin said he's careful to use it "very conservatively" and not "that often" to give Martha a more natural appearance.
He explained the goal is to "look the best you can at your age and not necessarily younger," which Martha totally disagreed with. "I don't think a lot about age, but I don't want to look my age at all," she confessed.
"That's why I really work hard at it," Martha continued, noting that she exercises regularly and makes sure to "eat really well."