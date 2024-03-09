SZA is getting real about why she had her cosmetic surgery reversed.
The superstar singer appeared on a recent episode of the She M.D. podcast, and in the interview, she revealed (via People) that she got breast implants and had them removed due to cancer risks.
On the episode, SZA reveals that her family history makes her at risk for developing breast cancer, but she wasn't concerned about the specific risks until attempting to get breast implants, which was when her doctor discovered that there was fibrosis in her breasts.
“When I got my boobs done, my doctor took out some of my fibrosis, but..there was so much fibrosis, it was crazy," she said. “And he took it out. And so, when I went back, a lot of the concerns were gone.”
SZA explained that she was supposed to consult with an OB/GYN before getting the implants, but she “snuck and got it anyways.” “I have markers in my breast, like metal markers in my breast for these fibrosis, for these lumps or whatever," she said. "I'm not supposed to be getting breast implants.”
After she "put them in," SZA says that the implants eventually "started hurting me." "I got way too much scar tissue because my breasts are too dense and I'm not supposed to have breast implants," she explained.
"And so I ended up getting extra fibrosis like with tissue, whatever, and I didn't feel good and it was painful," she elaborated, before stating that she eventually had the implants removed.
"So, I took them out, and now, they're just my boobs.”