    "It Was Crazy": SZA Explained Why She Had Her Breast Implants Removed

    "I'm not supposed to be getting breast implants."

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    SZA is getting real about why she had her cosmetic surgery reversed.

    SZA on stage holding her Grammy award, wearing an embellished sheer gown
    Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

    The superstar singer appeared on a recent episode of the She M.D. podcast, and in the interview, she revealed (via People) that she got breast implants and had them removed due to cancer risks.

    SZA posing, wearing a lace outfit with curly hair, holding an award
    Rodin Eckenroth / Variety via Getty Images

    On the episode, SZA reveals that her family history makes her at risk for developing breast cancer, but she wasn't concerned about the specific risks until attempting to get breast implants, which was when her doctor discovered that there was fibrosis in her breasts.

    Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

    The Mayo Clinic defines fibrocystic breasts as "composed of tissue that feels lumpy or ropelike in texture. Doctors call this nodular or glandular breast tissue."

    “When I got my boobs done, my doctor took out some of my fibrosis, but..there was so much fibrosis, it was crazy," she said. “And he took it out. And so, when I went back, a lot of the concerns were gone.”

    Closeup of SZA in a mini dress
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

    SZA explained that she was supposed to consult with an OB/GYN before getting the implants, but she “snuck and got it anyways.” “I have markers in my breast, like metal markers in my breast for these fibrosis, for these lumps or whatever," she said. "I'm not supposed to be getting breast implants.”

    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Webby Awards

    After she "put them in," SZA says that the implants eventually "started hurting me." "I got way too much scar tissue because my breasts are too dense and I'm not supposed to have breast implants," she explained.

    SZA wearing a flowy, patterned outfit with layered necklaces
    Getty Images

    "And so I ended up getting extra fibrosis like with tissue, whatever, and I didn't feel good and it was painful," she elaborated, before stating that she eventually had the implants removed.

    sza posing with large hat and pink structured outfit against flower backdrop
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    "So, I took them out, and now, they're just my boobs.”

    Sza posing with a Grammy Award, wearing a floral dress with sheer details
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

    You can listen to the entire interview here.