From Buccal Fat To Boob Jobs, Megan Fox Revealed Exactly What Plastic Surgery She Has And Hasn't Had

Starting with the things that she hasn't done — but has been accused of — Megan said, "I've never had a facelift of any kind. No mid-facelift, no lateral brow lifts — although I would like one — or no regular brow lift. I've never done threads. I have researched them, and it's not because of some moral thing, I just don't really believe they work. I'm also afraid that they would interfere when I do need to have a facelift."