Former Disney Star Christy Carlson Romano Says Her Mom Encouraged Getting Breast Implants At 18, And She Doesn't Regret It

“I had that very tight, rigid uniform on for Jennifer Stone. And I remember seeing — and a lot of times it comes up in memes — where I'm standing face-to-face with [Hilary Duff] and I’m completely flat-chested," Christy recalled.
She said, as she struggled with her body image, her mom, Sharon, suggested getting her breasts done. "She was like, 'Christy, if you want to get breast implants, I just want to let you know that's an option.'"
At the time, Christy's comments sparked criticism from fans who questioned her decision in light of Sharon's remarks.
But Christy says she doesn't view her mom's remarks as a "bad" thing and has no regrets about her decision.
"I actually had a really positive experience throughout that process because I had somebody to talk to,” she told People.
"And one thing I will say is that I do think that my mom walked me through every step of it, and I never felt scared about that decision," she added. "In fact, I've never regretted getting them done. Never once.”
Christy, who now has two kids herself, said she hopes her kids will also come to her if they ever have problems. "I think that people are in denial if they don't think that young girls are talking to their mothers about this stuff," she said. "I had a really positive experience with it, and I think if my girls had concerns, they could come and talk to me."
“I just want them to talk to me. That's all I care about. Just keep your kids talking because body positivity, I think, is something that was not a thing back when I got my breasts done," she concluded.