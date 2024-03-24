Skip To Content
Former Disney Star Christy Carlson Romano Says Her Mom Encouraged Getting Breast Implants At 18, And She Doesn't Regret It

"I've never regretted getting them done. Never once.”

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

Christy Carlson Romano reflected on getting breast implants at 18.

Woman in a sleeveless top with floral detail posing at an event
Mindy Small / Getty Images

The Disney alum first shared her experience last year on her Vulnerable podcast, explaining that she decided to get them done after feeling insecure with how she looked on TV.

Person smiling in a v-neck top, hands on hips, wearing a belt with a large buckle and jeans
Lawrence Lucier / FilmMagic

"I had body image issues after Cadet Kelly — big time," Christy confessed.

“I had that very tight, rigid uniform on for Jennifer Stone. And I remember seeing — and a lot of times it comes up in memes — where I'm standing face-to-face with [Hilary Duff] and I’m completely flat-chested," Christy recalled.

Four individuals standing, engaging in conversation, surrounded by boxes
Chris Weeks / WireImage

She said, as she struggled with her body image, her mom, Sharon, suggested getting her breasts done. "She was like, 'Christy, if you want to get breast implants, I just want to let you know that's an option.'"

Two women pose together; one in a sparkly black minidress and tights, the other in a black dress and patterned jacket
Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

At the time, Christy's comments sparked criticism from fans who questioned her decision in light of Sharon's remarks.

Two Instagram comments showing users&#x27; emotional reactions to an undisclosed story
Instagram: @thechristycarlsonromano
Text from an app showing two user comments on a post with humorous banter
Instagram: @thechristycarlsonromano

But Christy says she doesn't view her mom's remarks as a "bad" thing and has no regrets about her decision.

Woman in a sleeveless orange dress poses on the red carpet at an event
Rick Kern / WireImage

"I actually had a really positive experience throughout that process because I had somebody to talk to,” she told People.

Woman in sparkling suit smiles on the red carpet
Jesse Grant / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

"And one thing I will say is that I do think that my mom walked me through every step of it, and I never felt scared about that decision," she added. "In fact, I've never regretted getting them done. Never once.”

Woman in a pink sleeveless top and black leather pants posing with a peace sign
Ronda Churchill / AFP via Getty Images

Christy, who now has two kids herself, said she hopes her kids will also come to her if they ever have problems. "I think that people are in denial if they don't think that young girls are talking to their mothers about this stuff," she said. "I had a really positive experience with it, and I think if my girls had concerns, they could come and talk to me."

Woman on street in black strapless top and flared pants, smiling, holding phone
Raymond Hall / GC Images

“I just want them to talk to me. That's all I care about. Just keep your kids talking because body positivity, I think, is something that was not a thing back when I got my breasts done," she concluded.

Read the full interview here.