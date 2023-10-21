Will Smith Made Surprise Comments At An Event For Jada Pinkett Smith's New Memoir

Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
"As I stand here before you today, I am happier than I’ve ever been in my entire life.”
@apnewsentertainment
“If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more.” Jada Pickett Smith listens to a letter Will Smith wrote in response to her new memoir “Worthy.” This clip comes from Picket Smith’s appearance on the podcast “On Purpose with Jay Shetty.” #jadapinkettsmith #willsmith #jayshetty♬ original sound - AP Entertainment - AP Entertainment