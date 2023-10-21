    Will Smith Made Surprise Comments At An Event For Jada Pinkett Smith's New Memoir

    "As I stand here before you today, I am happier than I’ve ever been in my entire life.”

    Will Smith isn't done commenting on Jada Pinkett Smith's bombshell new memoir, Worthy.

    closeup of will
    Brief recap time: In her book, Jada reveals that she's been separated from Will since 2016.

    closeup of jada
    "By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying," she explained during an interview with Today, citing the fact that the relationship had become "fractured" by "a lot of things" as a reason for the decision. "I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."

    She also spilled on how she felt about Will calling her his "wife" during the infamous Oscars slap, and we recently found out that they haven't lived together for at least two years.

    closeup of the two at an event
    Jada has also been clear that divorce was never on the table for the couple, and that despite everything they're actually trying to reconcile their marriage.

    the two at an event
    “There’s no finding another great love, and I think that’s the point,” she told Hoda Kotb earlier this week. “It’s like we are in a place now that we are in a deep, healing space. And we are really concentrating on healing the relationship between us.”

    Of course, we've started to find out what Will and the rest of their family think of what's been revealed in Worthy. His children reportedly "feel bad for their dad with all the recent headlines about their parents."

    the family posing with will and his oscar award
    During an episode of the podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty (via AP Entertainment), Jay read a letter from Will written to Jada responding to the book itself.

    "If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more." Jada Pickett Smith listens to a letter Will Smith wrote in response to her new memoir "Worthy." This clip comes from Picket Smith's appearance on the podcast "On Purpose with Jay Shetty."

    "I applaud and honor you," he wrote to Jada. "If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more. I'll start now. Welcome to the author's club. I love you endlessly. Now go get some merlot and take a rest."

    Will also gave comment to the New York Times in a recently published profile of Jada. “When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in," he said, "and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties.”

    closeup of will
    But he isn't stopping there. According to the Baltimore Sun, Will also made a surprise appearance at a Worthy promo stop held at the Enoch Pratt Free Library.

    will at a sport event
    “I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me,” he addressed Jada at the event.

    jada and will with his oscar win
    “We have had a very, very long and tumultuous [relationship]. We call it ‘brutiful.’ It was brutal and beautiful at the same time.”

    Will also acknowledged that his own career successes were “largely built on the foundation of Jada’s sacrifices,” which included developing a relationship with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino “so that I could have all of my children with me."

    Will shares one child, Trey, with Sheree.

    “We got together when we were in our twenties,” he said. “I had huge dreams of what I wanted to do in the world and in my life, and I was on fire with a vision. And as I stand here before you today, I am happier than I’ve ever been in my entire life.”

    the two linking arms at an event
    “Our union is a sloppy experiment in unconditional love. Jada is the best friend I have ever had on this planet, and I am going to show up for her and support her for the rest of my life.”

    You can read more about what went down at the event right here.