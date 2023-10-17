Specifically, there's been quite a few revelations about her marriage to Will Smith — including the fact that they have actually been separated since 2016.
There's been plenty of other new details concerning their relationship, too. We now know how she felt about Will calling her his "wife" during the infamous Oscars slap, and we just found out that they haven't lived together for at least two years.
The revelations have carried far past the book's pages. Over the weekend, Will shared several reactions to Worthy and Jada's disclosures regarding their marriage.
And Jada has already been clarifying some of her remarks by further revealing that she and Will are actively reconciling their relationship, and that the slap actually brought them together.
Questions still remain — like, how are Will's three children feeling about all these public revelations? Now, we may be getting some answers on that front.
Entertainment Tonight reports that a source claims Will's children "feel bad for their dad with all the recent headlines about their parents."
"They know he has been going through a lot lately, and this isn't helping. They wish some of their family's private matters remained private."
The source also told ET that Will is "trying to stay busy and has been hanging out with his good friends and his kids."
"He's trying not to let any outside noise impact him. Will loves Jada and feels like he has always had her back and always will. He has been trying to be supportive, while also taking care of himself."