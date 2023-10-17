It Doesn't Sound Like Will Smith's Children Are Too Happy About Jada Pinkett Smith's Memoir Marriage Revelations

We've learned a lot about Will and Jada's marriage over the last week — and now we might know how the rest of the family is handling it, too.

We've been learning a lot of things about Jada Pinkett Smith ahead of the release of her memoir Worthy, which hits shelves today.

Specifically, there's been quite a few revelations about her marriage to Will Smith — including the fact that they have actually been separated since 2016.

"By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying," she explained during an interview with Today, citing the fact that the relationship had become "fractured" by "a lot of things" as a reason for the decision. "I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be." 

She also said that, despite being separated for so long, the idea of divorce has generally been off the table. "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever,” Jada explained. “I just haven’t been able to break that promise."

There's been plenty of other new details concerning their relationship, too. We now know how she felt about Will calling her his "wife" during the infamous Oscars slap, and we just found out that they haven't lived together for at least two years.

The revelations have carried far past the book's pages. Over the weekend, Will shared several reactions to Worthy and Jada's disclosures regarding their marriage.

"I applaud and honor you," he wrote to Jada in a letter that was read on a recent episode of the podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty. "If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more. I'll start now. Welcome to the author's club."

He also told the New York Times, “When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties.”

And Jada has already been clarifying some of her remarks by further revealing that she and Will are actively reconciling their relationship, and that the slap actually brought them together.

Questions still remain — like, how are Will's three children feeling about all these public revelations? Now, we may be getting some answers on that front.

Will shares two children with Jada, Willow and Jaden, as well as his son Trey with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

Entertainment Tonight reports that a source claims Will's children "feel bad for their dad with all the recent headlines about their parents."

"They know he has been going through a lot lately, and this isn't helping. They wish some of their family's private matters remained private."

The source also told ET that Will is "trying to stay busy and has been hanging out with his good friends and his kids."

"He's trying not to let any outside noise impact him. Will loves Jada and feels like he has always had her back and always will. He has been trying to be supportive, while also taking care of himself."

