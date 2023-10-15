  • Viral badge

Will Smith Has Broken His Silence On Jada Pinkett Smith's Memoir Revelations

After a week of bombshell details regarding Jada's new memoir, Will has responded directly to his estranged wife.

Larry Fitzmaurice
by Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

Amidst all the revelations in Jada Pinkett Smith's new memoir Worthy, we hadn't heard how Will Smith felt following her comments about their relationship — that is, until now.

Closeup of Will and Jada
Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Quick recap time: One of the biggest revelations from the Worthy press tour so far is that she's been separated from Will since 2016.

Closeup of Jada Pinkett Smith
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

"By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying," she explained during an interview with Today, citing the fact that the relationship had become "fractured" by "a lot of things" as a reason for the decision. "I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."

Closeup of Will and Jada
Future Publishing / Future Publishing via Getty Images

She also said that, despite being separated for so long, the idea of divorce has generally been off the table. "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever,” Jada explained. “I just haven’t been able to break that promise."

Closeup of Jada Pinkett Smith
Future Publishing / Future Publishing via Getty Images

There's been plenty of other new details concerning their relationship, too. We now know how she felt about Will calling her his "wife" during the infamous Oscars slap, and we just found out that they haven't lived together for at least two years.

Will and Jada as Will holds his Oscar
Future Publishing / Future Publishing via Getty Images

In general, we've already learned a lot from Worthy even before it's hit shelves — so it's understandable to wonder what Will thinks about all of this coming to public light.

Closeup of Will smith
Giuseppe Cacace / AFP via Getty Images

Well, during an upcoming episode of the podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty (via AP Entertainment), Jay read a letter from Will written to Jada in response to Worthy.

@apnewsentertainment

“If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more.” Jada Pickett Smith listens to a letter Will Smith wrote in response to her new memoir “Worthy.” This clip comes from Picket Smith’s appearance on the podcast “On Purpose with Jay Shetty.” #jadapinkettsmith #willsmith #jayshetty

♬ original sound - AP Entertainment - AP Entertainment
@apnewsentertainment / Via tiktok.com

"I applaud and honor you," he wrote to Jada. "If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more. I'll start now. Welcome to the author's club."

Closeup of Will Smith
Isabel Infantes / AFP via Getty Images

"I love you endlessly. Now go get some merlot and take a rest."

Closeup of Jada Pinkett Smith
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Will also gave his Worthy reaction to the New York Times in a recently published profile of Jada.

Closeup of Will Smith
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

“When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in," he said, "and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties.”

Closeup of Jada Pinkett Smith
Axelle / FilmMagic

You can read that entire profile here.