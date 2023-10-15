Jada's been on a press tour behind her upcoming memoir Worthy, and one of the biggest revelations so far is that she's been separated from Will since 2016.
"By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying," she explained during an interview with Today, citing the fact that the relationship had become "fractured" by "a lot of things" as a reason for the decision. "I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."
She also said that, despite being separated for so long, the idea of divorce has generally been off the table. "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever,” Jada explained. “I just haven’t been able to break that promise."
This revelation, of course, made the narrative behind Will slappingChris Rock at the 2022 Oscars even more complicated — primarily because Will referred to Jada as "his wife" during the incident.
“I’m really shocked because, mind you, I’m not there. We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time,” Jada said. “I’m like, ‘What is going on right now? Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth?’ I’m really worried for Will because I don’t know what’s going on.”
Now, in a new interview with the New York Times, Jada revealed that she hasn't even lived with Will for at least two years.
Jada explained that she moved out of the Calabasas home that her and Will shared as a 50th birthday present to herself. She currently resides in the "suburban Los Angeles community."
In the profile, Jada also talked about how their relationship status factors into their larger family dynamic. "We wanted to create a family we never had, and we did that," she said. "And we enjoy our family. For us, our marriage is like a cornerstone of that for now. Who knows in 10 years."
"We've tried everything to get away from each other, and we just don't."