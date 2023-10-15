It Turns Out Jada Pinkett Smith Hasn't Lived With Will Smith For At Least Two Years

We've been learning a lot about Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's relationship recently.

Closeup of Will and Jada
Jada's been on a press tour behind her upcoming memoir Worthy, and one of the biggest revelations so far is that she's been separated from Will since 2016.

Closeup of Jada
Jada and Will got married back in 1997.

"By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying," she explained during an interview with Today, citing the fact that the relationship had become "fractured" by "a lot of things" as a reason for the decision. "I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."

Will holding his Oscar with Jada beside him
She also said that, despite being separated for so long, the idea of divorce has generally been off the table. "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever,” Jada explained. “I just haven’t been able to break that promise."

Closeup of Will and Jada
This revelation, of course, made the narrative behind Will slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars even more complicated — primarily because Will referred to Jada as "his wife" during the incident.

Will slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars
We also learned that Chris asked out Jada while divorce rumors were surrounding her and Will. Wild stuff!

“I’m really shocked because, mind you, I’m not there. We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time,” Jada said. “I’m like, ‘What is going on right now? Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth?’ I’m really worried for Will because I don’t know what’s going on.”

Closeup of Jada and Will
Now, in a new interview with the New York Times, Jada revealed that she hasn't even lived with Will for at least two years.

Closeup of Jada
Jada explained that she moved out of the Calabasas home that her and Will shared as a 50th birthday present to herself. She currently resides in the "suburban Los Angeles community."

Will and Jada on the red carpet
In the profile, Jada also talked about how their relationship status factors into their larger family dynamic. "We wanted to create a family we never had, and we did that," she said. "And we enjoy our family. For us, our marriage is like a cornerstone of that for now. Who knows in 10 years."

Closeup of Jada
"We've tried everything to get away from each other, and we just don't."

Closeup of Will and Jada
Read the entire profile here.