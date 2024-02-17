Kelly Rowland reportedly said "no, no, no" to hosting Today after taking issue with her dressing room.
Kelly appeared on the talk show early Thursday morning to promote her new film Mea Culpa. It's a steamy thriller from Tyler Perry about a defense attorney who gets in too deep with one of her clients. Kelly plays the lead.
She was supposed to stick around to guest-host later that afternoon on Today With Hoda & Jenna as a fill-in for Jenna Bush Hager, but she allegedly left after problems with her dressing room.
"Kelly walked out because she and her team didn't like her dressing room," a source told People, adding that Rita Ora was tapped to fill Kelly's spot.
"Rita Ora agreed to fill in at the last minute. Many people at the show, inside and outside of the show, were impressed with how great she was," the source added.
Page Six reported the news first, claiming that Kelly had allegedly inquired about different rooms, including a green room on an upper floor. Unfortunately, Jennifer Lopez was already using the space as she prepared to go on to promote her new musical project, This Is Me… Now.
The source claimed that after being offered — and refusing — other spaces, Kelly decided to leave.
Representatives for the singer did not immediately return a request for comment, but we'll let you know if they do.