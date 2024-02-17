Skip To Content
Kelly Rowland Reportedly Walked Off Of "Today" After A Behind-The-Scenes Issue

Kelly was expected to host Today With Hoda & Jenna this past Thursday.

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

Kelly Rowland reportedly said "no, no, no" to hosting Today after taking issue with her dressing room.

closeup of kelly in a plaid blazer
Arturo Holmes / WireImage

Kelly appeared on the talk show early Thursday morning to promote her new film Mea Culpa. It's a steamy thriller from Tyler Perry about a defense attorney who gets in too deep with one of her clients. Kelly plays the lead.

View this video on YouTube
NETFLIX / youtube.com

She was supposed to stick around to guest-host later that afternoon on Today With Hoda & Jenna as a fill-in for Jenna Bush Hager, but she allegedly left after problems with her dressing room.

kelly performs onstage in a halter-neck leopard print outfit with a microphone in hand
Erika Goldring / Getty Images

"Kelly walked out because she and her team didn't like her dressing room," a source told People, adding that Rita Ora was tapped to fill Kelly's spot.

Closeup of kelly in a textured dress with ruffled collar detail posing for a photo
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

"Rita Ora agreed to fill in at the last minute. Many people at the show, inside and outside of the show, were impressed with how great she was," the source added.

View this video on YouTube
TODAY / youtube.com

Page Six reported the news first, claiming that Kelly had allegedly inquired about different rooms, including a green room on an upper floor. Unfortunately, Jennifer Lopez was already using the space as she prepared to go on to promote her new musical project, This Is Me… Now.

kelly in a leopard print dress with a strapless bodice speaking at a podium
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The source claimed that after being offered — and refusing — other spaces, Kelly decided to leave.

kelly in a stylized denim jacket and skirt speaks while seated, gesturing with her hand
Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Representatives for the singer did not immediately return a request for comment, but we'll let you know if they do.