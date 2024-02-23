Mea Culpa, Tyler Perry's new legal thriller, premiered on Netflix today, and last week, some interesting yet unnecessary drama unfolded during the press run for the film's star, Kelly Rowland.
After Kelly was reportedly set to guest host with Hoda Kotb on Today, several sources alleged that she abruptly left the set after she wasn't pleased with the accommodations. "Kelly walked out because she and her team didn't like her dressing room," a source told People.
The rumor spread across the internet and generated a debate about whether or not Kelly was wrong or right for her decision to leave. Skinnygirl CEO and former Real Housewife Bethenny Frankel attempted to criticize Kelly's actions while actors like Marlon Wayans stepped in to defend her character.
Luckily, Kelly's next stop following Today was the "light, positive energy" of Sherri, the daytime talk show of the comedian and actor.
Sherri Shepherd is a class act with a bit of sass on the side.
Kelly took her time on Sherri's show to rise above the unnecessary drama and praise Sherri. "I know this your show, but I have to tell you," Kelly said. "Thank you for being light, positive energy in this time. We needed you, and thank you so much for your light."
But, don't let the "light, positive energy" of Sherri fool you. She's a talented comedian and knows how to deliver just the right amount of shade that deserves a round of applause.
A fan commented on an IG promotion for Kelly's episode, "I guess her dressing room was acceptable." Sherri replied, "Oh, we gave her a gorgeous room!❤. It is Kelendria Rowland."
And to double down on her efforts to show she gave Kelly the treatment she deserved, Sherri shared a BTS video of the dressing rooms.
"Kelly's here?" Sherri asked excitedly before marching into the room to embrace the Grammy-award-winning singer.
The pair exchanged compliments while everyone saw the Sherri dressing rooms. The video certainly quelled any suspicions about Kelly's treatment on this talk show. It's just the level of petty anyone should aspire to reach.
Kelly was absolutely elated to be part of Sherri's show, and this changed any false narrative that sparked up from rumors and accusations over a little, old dressing room on Today.
Following the drama, co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Jenna Bush Hager all sided with Kelly's decision.
So, this is the true lesson of the golden rule: treat queens, like Kelly, how you want to be treated.