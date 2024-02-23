Skip To Content
    Sherri Shepherd Dished Out The Perfect Amount Of Shade Amid Kelly Rowland's Dressing Room Drama

    This is my favorite type of petty.

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Mea Culpa, Tyler Perry's new legal thriller, premiered on Netflix today, and last week, some interesting yet unnecessary drama unfolded during the press run for the film's star, Kelly Rowland.

    From left right: Trevante Rhodes, Kelly Rowland, and Tyler Perry posing together, the center figure in a checkered outfit, flanked by one in black and another in a shiny jacket
    Bryan Bedder/Variety / Getty Images

    After Kelly was reportedly set to guest host with Hoda Kotb on Today, several sources alleged that she abruptly left the set after she wasn't pleased with the accommodations. "Kelly walked out because she and her team didn't like her dressing room," a source told People.

    Kelly in an outfit with matching fur jacket poses at event; style is bold and elegant
    Barry Brecheisen / Getty Images

    The rumor spread across the internet and generated a debate about whether or not Kelly was wrong or right for her decision to leave. Skinnygirl CEO and former Real Housewife Bethenny Frankel attempted to criticize Kelly's actions while actors like Marlon Wayans stepped in to defend her character.

    Michael Loccisano / Getty Images, Tommaso Boddi / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

    Luckily, Kelly's next stop following Today was the "light, positive energy" of Sherri, the daytime talk show of the comedian and actor.

    Sherri and Kelly in stylish suits posing together at a Netflix event
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images

    Sherri Shepherd is a class act with a bit of sass on the side.

    Sherri on TV show with caption &#x27;PETTY IN THE AIR TONIGHT&#x27;, background graphic of an adult and child
    Dish Network

    Kelly took her time on Sherri's show to rise above the unnecessary drama and praise Sherri. "I know this your show, but I have to tell you," Kelly said. "Thank you for being light, positive energy in this time. We needed you, and thank you so much for your light."

    Kelly and Sherri in conversation on the &#x27;Sherri&#x27; show, one in a sleeveless top, the other in a top with colorful adornments

    But, don't let the "light, positive energy" of Sherri fool you. She's a talented comedian and knows how to deliver just the right amount of shade that deserves a round of applause.

    Sherri Shepherd smiling, wearing a patterned dress at an event with a NEON backdrop
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    A fan commented on an IG promotion for Kelly's episode, "I guess her dressing room was acceptable." Sherri replied, "Oh, we gave her a gorgeous room!❤. It is Kelendria Rowland."

    Sherri poses on the red carpet in an off-shoulder dress and necklace, expressing joy
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    And to double down on her efforts to show she gave Kelly the treatment she deserved, Sherri shared a BTS video of the dressing rooms.

    "Kelly's here?" Sherri asked excitedly before marching into the room to embrace the Grammy-award-winning singer.

    Sherri walking down the hallway asking, kelly&#x27;s here?!
    @sherrishowtv/instagram.com

    The pair exchanged compliments while everyone saw the Sherri dressing rooms. The video certainly quelled any suspicions about Kelly's treatment on this talk show. It's just the level of petty anyone should aspire to reach.

    The two embracing happily in Kelly&#x27;s dressing room
    @sherrishowtv/instagram.com

    Kelly was absolutely elated to be part of Sherri's show, and this changed any false narrative that sparked up from rumors and accusations over a little, old dressing room on Today.

    Kelly dancing in her dressing room
    @sherrishowtv/instagram.com
    Social media post by courtneyadeleye with text expressing love for a dressing room, accompanied by heart-eyed emojis
    @sherrishowtv/instagram.com
    commenter saying, That was a clean dressing room
    @sherrishowtv/instagram.com
    Commenter saying, amazing, thank you for being on top of it, having her dressing room ready to go and being professional
    @sherrishowtv/instagram.com
    commenter saying, that&#x27;s the kind of room she deserves we love kelly
    @sherrishowtv/instagram.com

    Following the drama, co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Jenna Bush Hager all sided with Kelly's decision.

    Three women, one in a yellow suit, another in white, and the third in black with floral accents, stand together holding a book
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    “What can I say? Yes, our dressing rooms need a little TLC,” Savannah told People. “I hope for what we lack in green room decor, we make up for in the warmth and gratitude we have for the guests who come on because it means a lot to us."

    “I love her. I think she’s one of the gentlest, kindest people that we’ve met. … Whatever the snafu was with the dressing room, we want to delete, delete, delete. And then, we want her to come back," Hoda said.

    "She's invited whenever. And our dressing rooms do need work," Jenna added.

    So, this is the true lesson of the golden rule: treat queens, like Kelly, how you want to be treated.

    closeup of kelly smiling in a denim dress
    Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

    You go, Kelly!

    Stream Mea Culpa on Netflix.