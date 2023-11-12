Marlon Wayans Revealed His Son, Kai, Is Transgender

Marlon shares both Kai, 23, and his other son, Shawn, 21, with his ex-girlfriend, Angela Zackery.
He was discussing material for his standup comedy routines when he shared that he planned to discuss his journey to accepting Kai's decision in an upcoming special called Skittles or Rainbow Child.
“Skittles or Rainbow Child is about my daughter," Marlon shared. "I have a daughter that transitioned into a son. My daughter Amai is now Kai, and so, I talk about the transition. Not his…their transition but my transition as a parent, going from ignorance and denial to complete unconditional love and acceptance.”
Marlon said initially, it was "painful" to come to grips with the transition. Adapting to Kai's preferred pronouns, they/them, was also challenging. "But I gotta respect their wishes," he continued.
Marlon said that as a parent, it's important for his children to have the space to be their most authentic selves. "I want my kids to be free. I want them to be free in spirit, free in thought, free to be themselves. The more you know yourself, the more you can govern yourself, the more you live your truth, the happier your existence. So, if they can’t get that in the household with their father and their mother, how the fuck do I send them out into the world with that kind of confidence? And I'm just so proud of them for being them.”
People loved to see it!
I love this. Congrats on your transition, Kai!
Peer-support services are available at the Trans Lifeline. You can call the hotline at 1-(877-) 565-8860.