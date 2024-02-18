Skip To Content
Bethenny Frankel Slammed Kelly Rowland For Allegedly Walking Off The "Today" Set, And The Fans Are Not Happy About It

She might've picked the wrong time, place, and scenario for this critique.

Mychal Thompson
by Mychal Thompson

BuzzFeed Staff

Bethenny Frankel has given her two cents on a new celebrity issue that has nothing to do with her again.

Bethenny in a black dress with wavy hair and a silver necklace at an event
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

On Thursday, Kelly Rowland was reportedly set to serve as a guest host for Today to fill in for Jenna Bush Hager after promoting her new Tyler Perry thriller Mea Culpa on the talk show earlier.

Kelly standing on purple backdrop wearing a plaid suit with no shirt underneath
Noam Galai / Getty Images for Netflix

But, "Kelly walked out because she and her team didn't like her dressing room," a source told People. "Rita Ora agreed to fill in at the last minute. Many people at the show, inside and outside of the show, were impressed with how great she was."

View this video on YouTube
NBC/youtube.com

According to a Page Six source, Kelly allegedly looked into several dressing rooms, including a green room occupied by Jennifer Lopez, who was set to promote her new musical project, This Is Me... Now.

Kelly in a denim jacket and skirt set with silver buttons, smiling and waving
Metropolis / GC Images

The source claimed that Kelly allegedly refused the available rooms and ultimately decided to leave.

Kelly on Today set
Nbc / Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Skinnygirl CEO Bethenny had something to say about the Today debacle in a now-deleted TikTok, and it's rubbing a lot of folks the wrong way.

Bethenny in black attire with embellished details waving
Raymond Hall / GC Images

Bethenny said that she's co-hosted with Hoda before and the makeup area is only "a black drop cloth," and the "dressing room is the size of a closet."

Close-up of a Bethenny with long wavy hair, wearing a black velvet outfit and subtle makeup at an event
Arturo Holmes / WireImage

But the former Real Housewife continued, "You're so excited, and you're so gracious you co-hosting on the Today Show." In her words, it's "not about the fancy dressing rooms."

Bethenny in &quot;TODAY&quot; show themed top seated at a desk with floral arrangements, smiling
Nbc / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

"The food is like, grab a croissant in some plastic and pray for the best. And it's just not what that's about. And it's an honor to be there and to sit down with Hoda."

A headshot of a smiling Bethenny with long hair, wearing a velvet outfit at an event
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

"That was not the moment for diva expectations."

Bethenny at event wearing a strapless dress with a bow detail and diamond necklace
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

While Bethenny might be doing alright from businesses, her handful of seasons of Real Housewives of New York and short-lived spinoffs from many years ago, I don't think Kelly should be held to her standards, and many folks agree.

Five women pose together, dressed in elegant evening gowns with jewelry, likely at a celebrity event
Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

Kelly is a multi-Grammy award-winning artist with almost 30 years in the game. Aside from being 1/3 of one of the biggest girl groups in music history, her solo projects earned her top spots on album charts.

Destinys Child in matching green ensembles holding Grammy Awards
Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Several celebrities quickly threw their support behind Kelly in light of these recent claims and Bethenny's comments.

Marlon Wayans posted a heartfelt message: "Y'all stop with these false narratives. I've worked with @kellyrowland as a Star/producer. I will honestly say she was nothing short of AMAZING. Sweet, kind, professional. On time, great energy, impeccable manners and professionalism. She was nice to EVERYONE on set. Not one diva moment."

Marlon in a stylish suit sitting on a couch with hands clasped, set against a backdrop with shelves
Bravo / Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

"Shit happens in Hollywood. Get both sides before you castrate any more legends. Love this woman. Y'all stop this BS. This woman was nothing short of a humble loving queen... PERIOD."

Monica wrote, "Don't insert yourself where you don't belong! Kelly's not said a word, which means you don't know the depths of what transpired!"

Monica performing in a sequined suit at an event
@theneighborhoodtalk/instagram.com Vasquez / Getty Images for BET

Basketball Wives star Tami Roman added: "You gotta teach people how to treat you, and that's what Kelly did."

Tami gesturing with one hand holding a drink, wearing a white outfit and a choker necklace
@theneighborhoodtalk/instagram.com Forest / Getty Images for VH1

Tamar Braxton posted, "'Scuse me, Ms Lady. I want to let y'all know that we're not canceling Kelly. You will not make an example out of this 'who does she think she is Black lady' ... carry on. We love you, Kelly."

Tamar in a black strapless dress posing at the Critics&#x27; Choice Awards
@theneighborhoodtalk/instagram.com / Billboard via Getty Images

Additionally, fans had something to say in support of Kelly amid Bethenny's harsh claims.

Fox/Twitter: @TyrannyBanks
Screenshot of a social media comment by user _chepkoech93 defending someone named Kelly, discouraging negative remarks about them
@theshaderoom/instagram.com
Image of a social media comment by user &#x27;nick_jordan88&#x27; agreeing with someone named Kelly, accompanied by a praise hand emoji
@theshaderoom/instagram.com

Bravo/Twitter: @blktelevision
The image shows an Instagram comment criticizing someone for their actions during Black History Month
@theneighborhoodtalk/instagram.com

Twitter: @solomonraymusic

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images/Twitter: @TheKempire

In my opinion, telling a Black woman to be "gracious" that she's even in the room during Black History Month is wild. Perhaps we should stick to critiquing lip gloss and mind our business.