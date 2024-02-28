Skip To Content
    Bethenny Frankel Responded To Travis Kelce's Dad After He Called Her A "Troll" For Criticizing Taylor Swift's Relationship

    "So, the Swifties can come for me, but I'm going to defend myself."

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Bethenny Frankel has doubled down after calling out Travis Kelce for being a "peacock" and being slammed by his dad on Facebook.

    Michael Loccisano / Getty Images, Kara Durrette / Getty Images

    The Skinnygirl CEO and former Housewives star has a knack for inserting herself into A-list celebrity drama and immediately taking on a barrage of backlash.

    Udo Salters / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    On Feb. 16, a few days after the Super Bowl, Bethenny compared her past relationship to Taylor Swift and Travis' relationship. It was a cautionary tale of dating a "peacock," and the fans were not happy about it.

    Graham Denholm / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Christopher Polk / Billboard via Getty Images

    Bethenny applied her makeup in an Instagram reel, admitting, "I once dated a guy like Travis Kelce. It just hit me."

    closeup of travis smiling
    Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images

    "He loves to be the center of attention and life of the party," Bethenny said.

    travis on stage with 3 other men, goofing and singing into a mic
    Abc / ABC via Getty Images

    She described the guy as "big, burly," "charismatic," and "needed the attention." Ultimately, she said he was "very passionate, very larger than life," possibly implying these are similar characteristics of Travis.

    travis and taylor hugging on the field after a game
    Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

    Bethenny expressed this ill-fated ex "craved everyone liking him, everyone knowing him," and "being in the center of attention."

    According to Bethenny, "it's all fun and games" until your relationship gets serious because of "kids and marriage," and then it's anything but easy.

    Travis Kelce in a &quot;Chiefs Champions&quot; hat with Taylor Swift, both smiling after the super bowl
    Kara Durrette / Getty Images

    "It's hard because Taylor Swift is certainly a peacock," Bethenny said. "So there usually can only be one peacock in a relationship."

    travis and taylor holding hands as they leave a building
    Gotham / GC Images

    "Here, it seems like Travis is the peacock, which is completely ironic. I could never be in a relationship with someone who needed to stand. up and grab the microphone and sing and scream 'Viva Las Vegas.'"

    Travis in his jersey holding a trophy up amongst confetti and a jubilant crowd
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

    Following their 25–22 win against the San Francisco 49ers, the Kansas City Chiefs took the stage to receive the Vince Lombardi trophy. Travis took this moment to shout the Elvis Presley song since the game took place in Las Vegas.

    Bethenny's comments against Travis were immediately met with backlash from fans defending Travis and Taylor's relationship.

    question is why do you feel the need to talk about another person&#x27;s relationship someone you don&#x27;t even know stay in your own lane
    @bethennyfrankel/instagram.com
    projecting the failures of your own relationships on to the backs of others is such an unhealthy habit
    @bethennyfrankel/instagram.com

    When Ed Kelce, the patriarch of the Kelce clan and father of the Chiefs tight end, discovered Bethenny's comments in a Newsweek article he posted on Facebook, asking, "Who TF is this troll?"

    taylor laughing with her arm around travis&#x27; dad with his comment pasted on the photo
    Kara Durrette / Getty Images

    Instead of keeping it moving and minding her business (no surprise there), Bethenny responded to Papa Kelce's comment on a Monday episode of her Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast.

    Bethenny Frankel smiling
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

    "Travis Kelce's dad called me a troll," she began. "I do actually understand and admire a parent coming to their child's defense, particularly when asked about it. I just wish he would have expressed an opinion versus just a verbal insult, because, you know, as we teach our kids, it's better to express yourself than to just criticize."

    her quote overlayed onto a photo of her at an event
    Roy Rochlin / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

    "I was saying usually there's only one peacock in a relationship, and I dated a guy like that— that was very over the top and very loud and gregarious and like needed to be the center of attention," Bethenny explained.

    Bethenny Frankel gestures while wearing a &#x27;TODAY&#x27; show branded tank top, seated at a table with coffee cups
    Nbc / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

    "And I stand by that. I think that's who Travis is. I did not mention him pushing his coach, which is a physical expression versus using your words and having a conversation, which is kind of like what his dad did."

    travis and his dad wearing Philadelphia Eagles jerseys seated at a game
    ESPN

    "He used an insult instead of using his intellect," Bethenny continued. "So, the Swifties can come for me, but I'm going to defend myself. I have said that they were in my Mount Rushmore of couples, the two of them. I mean, they're on top of the world. They're both very successful. I've said that I literally think he's a peacock, and there are two peacocks in this relationship, and it usually doesn't work."

    Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / WireImage

    Bethenny compared Papa Kelce inserting himself into the conversation after someone called his "big, burly" son "very loud" and "gregarious" to the drama on the Bravo reality show. "It's sort of like the kids getting into the drama on the Housewives, or the husbands," she said. "It's just a little absurd, but it's making headlines; so sorry, not sorry."

    bethenny talking a mirror selfie with holding a large water bottle
    Jose Perez / GC Images

    Check out the full episode of Bethenny's podcast.