10 Uncomfortable Or Awkward Interview Moments From "Oprah"

Reflecting on her first Oprah appearance, Cindy Crawford said, "When you look at it through today's eyes, Oprah's like, 'Stand up and show me your body. Show us why you're worthy of being here.' In the moment, I didn't recognize it, and watching it back I was like, 'Oh, my gosh. That was so not okay, really.' Especially from Oprah."