10 Kind Of Cringey Clips From "The Tonight Show" Amid The Jimmy Fallon Allegations

From there, people started looking back at old episodes and unearthed some pretty awkward and cringey moments on the show. Here's some of what they shared, plus more.
1. When Jimmy kept interrupting Dakota Johnson when she was talking about an encounter with a skunk, so she called him out.
2. When Jimmy tried to give Joaquin Phoenix a nickname because his name was "too long," and Joaquin pushed back.
3. When Jimmy was way too competitive during a game of Catchphrase with Neil Patrick Harris and two of his audience members. He kept putting down his teammate and mocked him for stumbling over his words during the game.
4. When Jimmy got called out by Martin Short for his "phoniness."
5. When Jimmy said he didn't call Rami Malek to congratulate him on Bohemian Rhapsody because he didn't have Rami's contact info, and Rami said that wasn't true.
6. Then when he made a "disgusted" face after Rami touched his hand.
7. When Jimmy asked Donald Trump if he could mess up his hair instead of challenging him on politics.
8. When Jimmy called RuPaul a drag queen and got put in his place.
9. When Jimmy made fat jokes about Chris Christie, and Chris — who's been open about his weight struggles — called him out.
10. Then Jimmy made another fat joke during a later interview with Chris, after Chris said he'd recently gone for ice cream with Mitt Romney and Marco Rubio, and he briefly walked off the stage.
