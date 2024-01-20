Series creator Sam Levinson's controversial show filled with drugs, sex, and addiction set in a high school faced unfortunate delays due to COVID-19, and the follow-up season was released two years later.
In February 2022, it was announced that Euphoria Season 3 was happening, but following the 2023 writer's strike and Sam's unfortunate focus on The Idol, the third season was pushed back to 2025.
Amid the setbacks, the show continued to move forward. While all the characters from Seasons 1 and 2 were set to return (save Barbie Ferreira), most actors who played these troubled high schoolers were now in their late 20s.
Almost 30-year-old Jacob's career has taken off since his portrayal of the high school baddie Nate Jacobs in Euphoria. His performance as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla was well-received, and people can't stop talking about his role opposite Barry Keoghan in Emerald Fennell's Saltburn.
Ahead of hosting Saturday Night Live, Jacob had a chit-chat on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon about his future with Euphoria. Based on the conversation, where he's at professionally (and physically), portraying a problematic high-school teen might be a far reach.
When asked if the series will resume filming, Jacob responded, "I don't know, do you know?"
"I hope it's soon, or they're going to have to Benjamin Button me or something," probably referring to the fact he was 19 when he started playing Nate Jacobs, now he's 26. "I'm going to have a bad back walking down the hallway, you know?"
"I'm assuming that we'll have to go forward. Otherwise, it's going to seem like a weird bit," Jacob added. It's rumored that Season 3 will occur after a time jump, but it is unclear how far in the future.
Between these comments and his interview with GQ, perhaps Jacob's over Euphoria. To GQ, he gushed about working on Priscilla, saying, "It's pretty fun to completely trust somebody 'cause it just alleviates so much stress and worry." When asked if he had this experience with directors before, he responded, "Not at all. Not once up until now."
But, to be fair, Jacob told Deadline in 2022, in defense of Euphoria's creator/director, "I trust Sam, and he's a bit of a mad genius, so wherever he takes it, I'm happy to go," before adding, "my only hope is maybe I don't have to walk silently down a high school hallway again. I'm aging."
A lot has happened since Season 2 of Euphoria, on and off screen for Jacob, so his hesitations about the series' future are not entirely farfetched. The bottom line is that he doesn't want to be a high school teenager anymore.
Jacob's just one of many with reservations. In fact, many fans have started casting doubts on the hit show's significantly delayed new season.
At this point it means Season 3 will be released in 2030. Blessed are the people who are patient. Lmaodjdjxd