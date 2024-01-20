Skip To Content
    Jacob Elordi Has A Few Reservations About "Euphoria," And He's Definitely Not Alone

    The 26-year-old actor just might be outgrowing his iconic role as an angsty high school jock in HBO's Euphoria.

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Jacob Elordi weighed in on his future with HBO's Euphoria, and it sounds like he might've outgrown the series.

    Closeup of Jacob Elordi
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    For context, the hit series that introduced audiences to actors like Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, and Jacob (and earned Zendaya two Primetime Emmys) started back in 2019.

    The cast of &quot;Euphoria&quot;
    Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

    Series creator Sam Levinson's controversial show filled with drugs, sex, and addiction set in a high school faced unfortunate delays due to COVID-19, and the follow-up season was released two years later.

    Screenshot from &quot;Euphoria&quot;
    Eddy Chen / HBO

    Despite the delay, Euphoria remained a hit show, receiving outstanding reviews from audiences and critics. According to Variety, with an average of 16.3 million viewers per episode, it became one of HBO's most-watched shows next to Game of Thrones.

    In February 2022, it was announced that Euphoria Season 3 was happening, but following the 2023 writer's strike and Sam's unfortunate focus on The Idol, the third season was pushed back to 2025.

    The cast of &quot;Euphoria&quot; taking a selfie
    Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for HBO

    In addition to the delays, Kevin Turen, who founded Little Lamb Productions with Sam and Ashley Levinson and produced Euphoria, died suddenly in 2023 at 44. The same year, actor Angus Cloud, who portrayed the fan-favorite Fezco, passed away at 25.

    Amid the setbacks, the show continued to move forward. While all the characters from Seasons 1 and 2 were set to return (save Barbie Ferreira), most actors who played these troubled high schoolers were now in their late 20s.

    The cast of &quot;Euphoria&quot;
    Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for HBO

    Zendaya is 27. 

    Hunter is 25.

    Sydney is 26.

    Alexa is 33.

    And Jacob is 26 years old.

    Almost 30-year-old Jacob's career has taken off since his portrayal of the high school baddie Nate Jacobs in Euphoria. His performance as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla was well-received, and people can't stop talking about his role opposite Barry Keoghan in Emerald Fennell's Saltburn.

    Jacob Elordi in front of the &quot;Saltburn&quot; promotional poster
    Variety / Variety via Getty Images

    Ahead of hosting Saturday Night Live, Jacob had a chit-chat on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon about his future with Euphoria. Based on the conversation, where he's at professionally (and physically), portraying a problematic high-school teen might be a far reach.

    Closeup of Jacob Elordi
    Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

    When asked if the series will resume filming, Jacob responded, "I don't know, do you know?"

    Jacob Elordi and Jimmy Fallon
    Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

    "I hope it's soon, or they're going to have to Benjamin Button me or something," probably referring to the fact he was 19 when he started playing Nate Jacobs, now he's 26. "I'm going to have a bad back walking down the hallway, you know?"

    Screenshot from &quot;Euphoria&quot;
    Eddy Chen / HBO

    "I'm assuming that we'll have to go forward. Otherwise, it's going to seem like a weird bit," Jacob added. It's rumored that Season 3 will occur after a time jump, but it is unclear how far in the future.

    Jacob Elordi and Jimmy Fallen
    Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

    Between these comments and his interview with GQ, perhaps Jacob's over Euphoria. To GQ, he gushed about working on Priscilla, saying, "It's pretty fun to completely trust somebody 'cause it just alleviates so much stress and worry." When asked if he had this experience with directors before, he responded, "Not at all. Not once up until now."

    Jacob Elordi and Sofia Coppola
    Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

    So, that means Kissing Booth and Euphoria were not great experiences?

    But, to be fair, Jacob told Deadline in 2022, in defense of Euphoria's creator/director, "I trust Sam, and he's a bit of a mad genius, so wherever he takes it, I'm happy to go," before adding, "my only hope is maybe I don't have to walk silently down a high school hallway again. I'm aging."

    Closeup of Jacob Elordi
    Wwd / Penske Media via Getty Images

    A lot has happened since Season 2 of Euphoria, on and off screen for Jacob, so his hesitations about the series' future are not entirely farfetched. The bottom line is that he doesn't want to be a high school teenager anymore.

    Screenshot from &quot;Euphoria&quot;
    Eddy Chen/HBO

    Jacob's just one of many with reservations. In fact, many fans have started casting doubts on the hit show's significantly delayed new season.

