14 Painfully Out-Of-Touch Comments That Came Flying Out Of Celebs' Mouths

The same day the comments were printed, he released an apology statement on Blue's official website. He said, "By now you might have heard about the stupid comments I made the other day to the Sun newspaper. I just wanted to say to you all how sorry I am. I can't believe I said it. I didn't even mean it like that, and the second I said it, I was like, 'Oh My God, that isn't what I meant.' All I can say is that since we got back from New York, we have all been asked again and again about our experiences there and, to be honest, what we saw in New York was so bad that I've always tried to avoid talking about it. New York was awful, and I hate myself that people might think I don't care. I cried my eyes out when I watched the towers collapse, but I just don't want to go on about it as if I've got something important to say about this tragedy...and so in my stupid, aggressive way, I tried to steer the conversation on to other topics. I'm not good with words, and I get mixed up, but I know what I'm saying when I say I'm sorry."