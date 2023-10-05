    I'm Laughing At David Beckham Calling Out Victoria For Pretending To Be Working Class, Like The Delusion Is Real

    I mean, her nickname was literally Posh Spice.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    There's a new Netflix documentary about the Beckhams called...wait for it...Beckham.

    David and Victoria Beckham
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    So far, we've heard about a cheating scandal, which, fine, great, whatever.

    David and Victoria Beckham
    Dave Hogan / Getty Images

    But I'm here to talk about a particular clip that is going super viral.

    Closeup of David and Victoria Beckham
    Anwar Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

    No, it's not one of them talking about their matching early 2000s haircuts...

    Closeup of David and Victoria Beckham
    Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

    ...it's this one where David Beckham calls out Victoria for pretending not to be rich:

    Netflix/ Twitter: @PopCrave

    "Get her privileged ass, David," this person said.

    Netflix/ Twitter: @mihailo____

    The whole thing starts when Vicky says that she grew up working class.

    &quot;We&#x27;re very working, working class.&quot;
    Netflix

    David wasn't having any of it and suddenly appears behind a door asking: "What car did your dad drive you to school in?"

    &quot;What car did your dad drive you to school in?&quot;
    Netflix

    She tries to avoid the question by saying it's complicated, but he wasn't having any of it.

    &quot;Be honest.&quot;
    Netflix

    Finally, she says it was a Rolls-Royce.

    &quot;In the &#x27;80s, my dad had a Rolls-Royce.&quot;
    Netflix

    To be completely honest, I didn't know she was *that* rich, but I guess I should have known with a nickname like "Posh Spice."

    Posh Spice onstage
    Neil Munns - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

    Either way, can someone tell me if they talk about these haircuts because then I'll DEFINITELY tune it.

    Closeup of David and Victoria Beckham
    Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images