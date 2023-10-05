There's a new Netflix documentary about the Beckhams called...wait for it...Beckham.
But I'm here to talk about a particular clip that is going super viral.
No, it's not one of them talking about their matching early 2000s haircuts...
...it's this one where David Beckham calls out Victoria for pretending not to be rich:
Netflix/ Twitter: @PopCrave
The whole thing starts when Vicky says that she grew up working class.
David wasn't having any of it and suddenly appears behind a door asking: "What car did your dad drive you to school in?"
She tries to avoid the question by saying it's complicated, but he wasn't having any of it.
Finally, she says it was a Rolls-Royce.
To be completely honest, I didn't know she was *that* rich, but I guess I should have known with a nickname like "Posh Spice."
Either way, can someone tell me if they talk about these haircuts because then I'll DEFINITELY tune it.