    14 Missed Casting Opportunities Where A Completely Different Actor Should've Gotten A Role

    "I'm sure Ariana Grande will be fine in Wicked, but I feel like Amanda Seyfried has more 'Glinda energy.'"

    Kristen Harris
    by Kristen Harris

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, we asked the BuzzFeed Community which missed casting opportunity do you think would've made a TV show or movie so much better.

    Here are 14 of their top answers:

    1. "Queen Latifah should've played Ursula in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. I love Melissa McCarthy, but after seeing Latifah in the ABC Little Mermaid Live!, it's just obvious the role was built for her."

    Eric Mccandless / ABC via Getty Images, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    "If she had been cast, I would've absolutely seen it in theaters."

    k41736e8c8

    "THIS. With the fresh update that the casting brought to the live-action movie, McCarthy stuck out as a poor copy of the animated Ursula. I enjoyed the movie a lot, but I hated the Ursula scenes."

    atticcrazy

    2. "I'm sorry, but Melissa McCarthy should not have been Ursula. Her performance was very underwhelming, and 'Poor Unfortunate Souls' was nothing compared to the original. Hands down, Ginger Minj should have played Ursula."

    Fife House / Shady Queens / Via youtube.com, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    "She's got the comedic chops, and she's sang the song live before and crushed. Plus, having a drag queen play the role would be a nod to Ursula being based off Divine."

    monikap6

    3. "I know it's not out yet, but Amanda Seyfried as Glinda in Wicked. I'm sure Ariana Grande will be fine, but I feel like Amanda has more 'Glinda energy' (for lack of better words)."

    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images, Karwai Tang / WireImage / Via Getty

    ghetti

    4. "Aaron Tveit would have been a good casting choice for Fiyero in the new Wicked movie since he had the role on Broadway. And since all the actors are wildly too old for their roles in the new movie anyway, he wouldn't feel out of place, LMAO."

    Wicked the Musical / Via youtube.com, Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

    "But it isn't out yet, so I’m sure the actor they chose [Jonathan Bailey] will still be fantastic."

    ierolover

    5. "Chris Hemsworth should have been cast as Ken in Barbie! He's the closest thing to a living Ken doll, and his sense of humor and respectfulness of women would have made him the perfect choice!"

    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images, Jaap Buitendijk / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    "I have yet to watch the Barbie movie because I can't get past Ryan Gosling as Ken!"

    alleabnrnoan

    6. "I like Brie Larson, but I think Katee Sackhoff would have been perfect as Captain Marvel."

    Roy Rochlin / Getty Images for ReedPop, Laura Radford /© Marvel / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

    honestiago

    7. "Not casting Alexander Skarsgård as Christian Grey [who was played by Jamie Dornan] in 50 Shades of Grey was a HUGE mistake!"

    Gary Gershoff / WireImage / Via Getty, Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

    kate3

    8. "I think Jordan Fisher would have killed it as Evan Hansen [a role he played on Broadway from 2021–2022] in the Dear Evan Hansen movie. I get why they went with Ben Platt, but he was simply too old to be believable as a high schooler."

    Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas/Getty Images, Universal Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

    "It made the romance feel weird because it looked like a full-grown man was kissing and flirting with a teenager."

    becky3791miller

    9. "Daniela Ruah (from NCIS: Los Angeles) would've been so good as Darlene Alderson [played by Carly Chaikin] from Mr. Robot."

    Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images, Scott McDermott / ©USA Network / Courtesy Everett Collection

    tanyam44ab2253d

    10. "Jason Biggs as Ted Mosby in How I Met Your Mother. He turned down the part, which he said he regrets."

    Mike Coppola / Getty Images for SiriusXM, Robert Voets/©CBS / courtesy Everett Collection

    "Josh Radnor's Ted came off as pretentious and whiny. But given that the showrunners said they let the actors infuse their own vibe into the part, I think Jason would've made Ted much more likable, since 'lovable but unlucky in love' is more up his alley."

    alicebraz

    11. "I remember really hoping that Gaspard Ulliel (RIP) was going to be cast as Edward Cullen [who's played by Robert Pattinson] in Twilight."

    Valerie Macon / WireImage / Via Getty, Summit Entertainment / Via youtube.com

     "It was a lot of people's fan cast, if I remember correctly."

    renashinoa

    12. "Billy Crudup would've made the best Sirius Black [who's played by Gary Oldman in the Harry Potter franchise]."

    Joy Malone / Getty Images, Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

    b12344

    13. "Brian Stokes Mitchell should have been Javert [a role he played at the Hollywood Bowl in 2008] in the Les Misérables movie. I like Russell Crowe as an actor, but he just wasn't the strong singer they needed for impact."

    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images, Universal Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

    "Brian has the deep, unmatched, iconic singing voice you know from Man of La Mancha, Ragtime, and Prince of Egypt. He's even an inch taller than Russell Crowe to match Hugh Jackman!"

    buttercupbailey

    14. And finally: "I am still waiting for Jensen Ackles to be cast as the live-action Batman. He has the voice and the acting chops, and he looks amazing in the bat suit."

    "It's honestly a crime at this point."

    saraho4a20298d2

    Which of these missed casting opportunities do you agree with the most — or the least? Are there any other actors you think were born to play a role they didn't get? Share your answers in the comments!

    Some entries have been edited for length/clarity.