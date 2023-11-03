  • Add Yours badge

Tell Us Which Actor You Think Was Born To Play A Role They Didn't Get

If I directed Elvis, Harry Styles would've played the King.

Kristen Harris
by Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

While some movies and TV shows really nail their casting choices, others may leave you wondering if another actor would've been better suited for a role.

For example, maybe you loved Ben Platt when he originated the titular role in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, but you thought a younger actor who also played the role, like Andrew Barth Feldman, would've been a better choice for the movie version.

Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com, Walter Mcbride / Getty Images

Or perhaps you think that H.E.R. should've been cast as Belle in the live-action Beauty and the Beast instead of Emma Watson.

ABC / Via youtube.com, Disney / Via youtube.com

Or maybe you just really, really wish you lived in an alternate universe where Josh Peck played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson.

Summit Entertainment / Via youtube.com, Nickelodeon / Via youtube.com

Which missed casting opportunity do you think would've made a TV show or movie so much better? Why would that specific actor be the best person for that role? Share your opinions in the comments, and they may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!