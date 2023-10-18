It's Been 11 Years Since "Twilight" Ended, So Here's What The Cast Has Been Up To Since Then

It's finally fall, and you know what that means. It's time to get cozy and spend a few hours in Forks, Washington rewatching the Twilight movies.

As you gear up to watch again, here's what the cast have been up to since the movies wrapped up:

1. Kristen Stewart (Bella Swan)

Kristen Stewart was already a movie star before ever playing Bella Swan, and her impressive career has only grown since the franchise ended. She's starred in countless movies, both big budget and independent. Her work in Clouds of Sils Maria, Personal Shopper, and Seberg was particularly praised.

Most recently, K-Stew starred in the holiday rom-com Happiest Season and played Princess Diana in Spencer, for which she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role. 

2. Robert Pattinson (Edward Cullen)

Eager to leave his heartthrob image behind him, Robert Pattinson took as many dark, tortured, twisted roles in independent movies as he could get his hands on. This included Salvador Dalí in Little Ashes (which he did during the Twilight years), Reynolds in The Rover, Connie in Good Time, and Thomas in The Lighthouse.

He recently returned to his blockbuster roots when he played the Caped Crusader himself in Matt Reeves's The Batman. And you can catch him again in the sequel next year!

3. Taylor Lautner (Jacob Black)

Once the werewolfing days were behind him, Taylor appeared in several movies and TV shows, mostly comedies (The Ridiculous 6, Scream Queens) and action movies (Abduction, Tracers). His most underrated role? Dale in the BBC sitcom Cuckoo, in which he played Andy Samberg's son.

Taylor and his wife Taylor currently host the podcast The Squeeze, which focuses on various aspects of mental health. Earlier this year, he also starred in the music video "I Can See You" for another famous Taylor.

4. Billy Burke (Charlie Swan)

Immediately after ending his run as Charlie Swan, Billy Burke starred in the sci-fi drama Revolution for two years before taking a string of roles in police procedurals (Major Crimes, Chicago P.D., FBI, and 9-1-1: Lone Star). 

Two of his recent roles include Hank Russell in the critically acclaimed miniseries Maid and Fire Chief Vince Leone in Fire Country, which will return early next year for a second season.

5. Peter Facinelli (Carlisle Cullen)

Peter continued playing Coop in Nurse Jackie for several years after Twilight ended, and has popped up in several other TV shows over the years like Glee, Supergirl, and S.W.A.T

His most recent role was in the Apple TV+ anthology series Roar.

6. Elizabeth Reaser (Esme Cullen)

After Twilight, Elizabeth has had supporting roles in several high profile TV shows like Mad Men, True DetectiveEasy, and The Handmaid's Tale. She was also one of the leads in Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders and The Haunting of Hill House

7. Ashley Greene (Alice Cullen)

Since Twilight, Ashely has appeared in several high profile projects including Wish I Was Here, Bombshell, and The Retirement Plan. She also starred in two Hallmark Christmas movies: Christmas on My Mind and A Little Christmas Charm.

8. Kellan Lutz (Emmett Cullen)

After playing Emmett in the Twilight movies, Kellan Lutz starred in lots of other movies including The Legend of Hercules, The Expendables 3, and What Men Want.

His most recognizable role is Special Agent Kenny Crosby on FBI: Most Wanted, which he played for the show's first three seasons.

9. Nikki Reed (Rosalie Hale)

After Twilight, Nikki Reed appeared in several movies including Enter the Dangerous Mind, Murder of a Cat, and Jack Goes Home. Her most recent acting role was in her husband Ian Somerhalder's show V-Wars on Netflix.

Nikki also started a successful jewelry line, BaYou with Love, back in 2017.

10. Jackson Rathbone (Jasper Hale)

Since Twilight, Jackson Rathbone has continued to appear in TV and movies, including White Collar, Family Guy, Finding CarterThe Last Ship, and Until We Meet Again.

11. Mackenzie Foy (Renesmee Cullen)

After playing Renesmee in the last Twilight movie, Mackenzie had noteworthy roles in Interstellar, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, and the most recent adaptation of Black Beauty. 

12. Gil Birmingham (Billy Black)

There's a good chance you've seen Gil Birmingham in one of his many post-Twilight roles, which include guest appearances on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and House of Cards. His most popular role, however, is as Chief Thomas Rainwater on Yellowstone.

13. Bryce Dallas Howard (Victoria)

Bryce Dallas Howard has gone on to an incredibly successful career after she took over the role of Victoria in the Twilight saga. She played the villain in The Help, starred in the Jurassic World movies, and played Elton John's mom in Rocketman, to name a few. 

She's also expanded into directing, having directed several episodes of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett for Disney+.

14. Cam Gigandet (James)

Cam Gigandet went on to star in many movies after Twilight, including Easy A, Burlesque, The Magnificent Seven, and Dangerous Lies. Most recently, you might have seen him in Violent Night alongside David Harbour.

15. Edi Gathegi (Laurent)

Since playing Laurent, Edi appeared in several other movies, including X-Men: First Class, Atlas Shrugged, The Watcher, and The Harder They Fall. His TV work includes guest appearances in Justified, The Blacklist, Phineas and Ferb, as well as a series regular role in Briarpatch starring Rosario Dawson.

Since 2022, Edi has played entrepreneur and engineer Dev Ayesa in For All Mankind on Apple TV+.

16. Michael Sheen (Aro)

Michael Sheen's already illustrious career only continued after Twilight with roles in hit shows like Masters of Sex, The Good Fight, and movies like Nocturnal Animals and Passengers.

His most recent acclaimed role is Aziraphale in Good Omens alongside David Tennant.

17. Dakota Fanning (Jane)

Dakota followed up her appearance as Jane with more starring roles in movies like Very Good Girls, Effiie GrayBrimstone, Ocean's 8, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She also played the main role of Sara Howard in The Alienist from 2018 to 2020.

Most recently, Dakota reprised her character from The Equalizer in The Equalizer 3, which reunited her with Denzel Washington.

18. Jamie Campbell Bower (Caius)

After playing Caius in the Twilight movies, Jamie Campbell Bower returned to another famous franchise when he reprised his role as Young Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. He also played Kit Marlowe in Will, a drama series about William Shakespeare, and Joe in the stage musical adaptation of Bend It Like Beckham.

His most famous role to date, however, is Vecna in Stranger Things, which he is expected to reprise in the show's fifth and final season.

19. Christian Serratos (Angela)

Christian had several successful TV roles after Twilight, including Rosita in The Walking Dead, who she played from Season 4 to Season 11. She also played Selena Quintanilla in Selena: The Series on Netflix, which garnered her a nomination for an Imagen Award.

20. Booboo Stewart (Seth Clearwater)

After his breakout role as Seth in Twilight, Booboo has kept himself very, very busy. His (very long) filmography includes roles in X-Men: Days of Future Past, American Satan, Westworld, and Julie and the Phantoms.

His biggest role to date was Jay, Ja'far's son, in Descendants on Disney Channel. He also currently stars as Luca in Good Trouble.

21. And finally, Anna Kendrick (Jessica)

Anna's career skyrocketed after Twilight with leading roles in Up in the Air, Into the Woods, A Simple Favor, and the Pitch Perfect franchise. She also voices Poppy in the Trolls franchise and starred in the first season of Love Life.

Most recently, she made her directorial debut with Woman of the Hour, which she also stars in.

