It's finally fall, and you know what that means. It's time to get cozy and spend a few hours in Forks, Washington rewatching the Twilight movies.
As you gear up to watch again, here's what the cast have been up to since the movies wrapped up:
4.
Billy Burke (Charlie Swan)
5.
Peter Facinelli (Carlisle Cullen)
6.
Elizabeth Reaser (Esme Cullen)
7.
Ashley Greene (Alice Cullen)
8.
Kellan Lutz (Emmett Cullen)
9.
Nikki Reed (Rosalie Hale)
10.
Jackson Rathbone (Jasper Hale)
11.
Mackenzie Foy (Renesmee Cullen)
12.
Gil Birmingham (Billy Black)
13.
Bryce Dallas Howard (Victoria)
15.
Edi Gathegi (Laurent)
17.
Dakota Fanning (Jane)
18.
Jamie Campbell Bower (Caius)
19.
Christian Serratos (Angela)
20.
Booboo Stewart (Seth Clearwater)
21.
And finally, Anna Kendrick (Jessica)