    Princess Diana’s Style Will Always Be Iconic, So I Built Outfit “Recipes” Based Off 6 Of Her Most Loved Looks, And Now They’re Helping Me Get Dressed Every Day

    Lady Di's style will forever be iconic.

    Alana Valko
    by Alana Valko

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hello! My name is Alana, and I used to work in the fashion industry. I'm starting a series where I try dressing like different styles, trends, celebs, or places each month. Last month I tried dressing like a Pinterest Girl, a popular trend on TikTok, and this month, I'm retreating to more familiar territory: Princess Diana.

    A photo of me in a cheetah print coat sitting on the steps of an old house in Portland, ME
    Alana Valko / Via instagram.com

    I'm wearing my late Grandma's coat here. Born in England, she booked a one-way ticket at 19 to the US in 1954, met my grandpa, only to return to England a handful of times. She LOVED Princess Diana, so even though she's no longer with us, this one's for her.

    Princess Diana is the people's princess for a reason — not only did my grandma love her, but parents and today's youth love her, too (as evidenced by the many TikToks trying to emulate her style). Her legacy lives on in her charitable endeavors, as well as her impeccable taste.

    Diana, Princess of Wales, wears an outfit in the colors of Canada during a state visit to Edmonton, Alberta
    Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

    I can only wish to embody even a hair of her charm and taste, but I wanted to try! The thing about Diana's style is it's so effortlessly and undeniably chic, but also quite approachable. Like, she's a radiant beam of light here, but her outfit is so casual, relaxed, and easy. In a sea of micro trends, seeing this is a breath of fresh air.

    Diana, Princess of Wales makes a three day visit to Bosnia - Herzegovina as part of her campaign to raise awareness about the devastating effects landmines have on peoples lives and to call for a complete ban on the production, sale and use of land mines
    Mirrorpix / Getty Images

    So, let's get into all the looks recreated! First, I grabbed the style inspo shot of Diana, then I made a little "recipe" cheat sheet for the look, and then I tried it myself. I only used what I had in my closet, so most of these are interpretations, rather than exact copies. But that's what makes it fun!

    Diana&#x27;s outfit, my cheat sheet recipe, and me trying the outfit out
    Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images / Alana Valko

    1. Alright — here we go! To recreate: Diana's casual chic look

    Diana, Princess Of Wales At Guards Polo Club. The Princess Is Casually Dressed In A Sweatshirt With The British Lung Foundation Logo On The Front, Jeans, Boots And A Baseball Cap
    Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

    The recipe: blazer + crewneck + jeans + boots + cap

    A flat lay of Princess Diana&#x27;s blazer outfit interpreted for 2023
    Alana Valko / Via Everlane / Etsy / Hollister / DSW / Amazon

    What I love about this outfit is it's so unique, but you probably have most of this in your closet! Grab a pair of straight-leg jeans (the more vintage, the better!), an old crewneck (maybe you can dust one off from college), an oversized blazer (seriously, I bought one last year for $4 at Goodwill), a hat, and boots. Obviously, Diana's and the recreated outfits use cowboy boots, but I also think this could work with any other calf-length boots.

    Clothing links: Blazer; Crewneck; Levi's; Boots; Vintage Detroit Hat; Earrings

    The result in real life:

    My result wearing blazer, jeans, cowboy boots, and a crewneck
    Alana Valko

    I made two ideas using the same bottoms but a different crewneck and blazer combo to show that this is a *reaaally* simple combination. And if you're like me and overdid it with the oversized blazer trend, you're in luck. Put 'em to use!

    Special shoutout to the jeans — they were my mom's in the '80s! And on the right, I'm basically an ad for Target x Rowing Blazers (both the top and blazer are from the collab). Rowing Blazers just recreated Diana's iconic sheep sweater... It's an A+ brand when it comes to emulating the preppy side of Diana's style. I dream of affording the real brand, so I practically ran to Target when I saw they were doing a Target collection in the fall!

    The side-by-side:

    Princess Diana photo and my outfit compared next to each other
    Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images / Alana Valko

    2. Onwards! The look to recreate: Diana's varsity jacket/school drop-off outfit

    Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) wearing a Philadelphia Eagles jacket to drop off her son Prince Harry at Wetherby School in London, January 1991. Prince William (left) is leaving with her, accompanied by a friend
    Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

    The recipe: varsity jacket + skirt + long sleeve + chunky belt + hoops + tights + loafers or flats

    A flat lay of Princess Diana&#x27;s varsity jacket outfit interpreted for 2023
    Alana Valko / Via Zara / Amazon / Steve Madden / Kotn / Sheertex

    Alright, first off, can you believe she looked THAT good dropping her kids off at school!?!? The base of this outfit is quite simple: plain black shirt, skirt, and some tights. Annnd for those that are sticklers on not wearing color, it's essentially all black, so you're in luck.

    I liked the idea of updating the look a little with a pleated skirt and loafers, but it's solid either way. You could wear the base of this outfit perfectly fine on its own, but I love that addition of the varsity jacket to make it more casual. Sooooo if you've been wondering what to do with your dusty old high school varsity jacket, this is your chance!

    Clothing links: Varsity jacket; Long sleeve; Belt; Skirt; TightsEarrings

    The result in real life:

    Me in the varsity jacket outfit
    Alana Valko

    I personally am not sporty nor do I play any cool instruments, so I borrowed my partner's drumline jacket from college to create the look. I did, however, have an old '90s skirt and some sheer tights so that was easy peasy. Personally, I can't imagine dropping kids off at school in this, but I sure as hell would feel pretty chic!

    The side-by-side:

    Princess Diana photo and my outfit compared next to each other
    Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images / Alana Valko

    3. Next! The look to recreate: Diana's Canadian ski tuxedo

    Diana Princess Of Wales On A Skiing Holiday In Lech, Austria With Prince William And Prince Harry
    Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

    The recipe: a Canadian tuxedo! (Jean shirt + jeans) + leather bomber + ski boots/boots + belt

    A flat lay of Princess Diana&#x27;s denin-on-denim outfit interpreted for 2023
    Alana Valko / Via Zara / Levi's / Steve Madden / Hey Harper

    Okay, so, this look might be the most controversial — you either love or hate all denim looks. But as I have said before, denim on denim is never really going away. And I think Diana is just proof that it can look fab! This whole denim ensemble is from Levi's. The accessories are give or take depending on what you have — I swapped ski boots for cowboy boots to keep the more western vibe (and for more everyday practicality). 

    Clothing links: BomberWestern shirt; JeansBelt; Boots; Earrings

    The result in real life:

    Me wearing my Diana inspired outfit
    Alana Valko

    I was not sure how I felt about this one, but I actually didn't hate it??? I think of all the outfits, this is the closest to Diana's original fit. I did like it better without the leather jacket, though. I sadly don't have one oversized enough (unless I scuffle through my dad's closet).

    It's pretty ~country western~ and definitely not for everyone. However, I didn't think I'd ever wear this one, but I actually loved how it made me feel once I had it on! So if anyone wants to invite me to a country music concert...or maybe I'll wear this skiing this year to truly embody Lady Di (though I can't imagine I'd have great movement in jeans).

    The side-by-side:

    Princess Diana photo and my outfit compared next to each other
    Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images / Alana Valko

    4. The look to recreate: Diana's effortlessly chic outfit

    Diana makes a three day visit to Bosnia - Herzegovina as part of her campaign to raise awareness about the devastating effects landmines have on peoples lives and to call for a complete ban on the production, sale and use of land mines
    Mirrorpix / Getty Images

    The recipe: white button-down + jeans + belt + loafers + optional matching accessories

    A flat lay of Princess Diana&#x27;s casual chic outfit interpreted for 2023
    Alana Valko / Via Everlane / Macy's / Frye / Amazon / La Canadienne / Hey Harper

    The simplicity of this one is *chef's kiss* 👩‍🍳😘. I'd be shocked if you didn't have most of this already in your closet. It's such an easy outfit, but I think it looks universally good on everyone (I saw so many people recreate this one on TikTok!). 

    Clothing links: Top; Jeans; Belt; WatchLoafersEarrings

    The result in real life:

    Me wearing my outfit interpretation
    Alana Valko

    What I love about this outfit is it seems so obvious, but I've never really gravitated toward putting this together. So I always consider it a huge win when I have a new everyday outfit to add my wardrobe! ➕1️⃣

    For the look, I didn't have the right colored tan belt, but I think it works fine with any neutral brown, tan, or black belt. I also don't think you have to wear loafers to achieve this look — I'd probably choose a clean sneaker over what I have on (or if I had loafers that matched the belt). 

    The side-by-side:

    Princess Diana photo and my outfit compared next to each other
    Mirrorpix / Getty Images / Alana Valko

    5. The look to recreate: Diana's iconic workout outfits

    Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

    The recipe: Crewneck + bike shorts + dad sneaks + sunnies + tote/gym bag (optional)

    A flat lay of Princess Diana&#x27;s gym outfit interpreted for 2023
    Alana Valko / Via Etsy / New Balance / SSENSE / Girlfriend Collective / Amazon

    Arguably the most famous of Princess Diana's looks, the crewneck + bike short combo completely took👏over👏 the👏streets👏 this fall. And even though we are entering a new season, I don't think this will go away! It's so versatile for everyday wear — sure, you can wear it to the gym, but I'd also throw this on to run errands, walk the dog, and maybe this one would be more practical to pick up the kiddos from school.

    Clothing links: Crewneck; Bike shortsSunglasses; Sneakers; Bag; Slouch socks

    The result in real life:

    Me in my Diana-interpreted gym outfit
    Alana Valko

    Here's my try at it! Wearing the Rowing Blazers sweater again (I can't get enough...also, in case you couldn't already tell, Michigan is my alma mater so I naturally gravitate toward maize and blue). I love this one!!! There's only one issue with it... Is it possible to wear an outfit *too* much?

    Personally, I say no! Rewearing outfits is sustainable and resourceful. What's also great is I can just keep swapping out the crewneck for a completely new outfit each time. Yes, I will be wearing this Diana recipe until it goes out of style. (But it won't!!! 😉)

    The side-by-side:

    Princess Diana photo and my outfit compared next to each other
    Anwar Hussein / Getty Images / Alana Valko

    6. And finally, the look to recreate: Diana's "quiet luxury" polo outfit

    Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) wearing a navy blue sweater and straight leg white trousers at a Guards Polo Club match at Smiths Lawn, Windsor, May 1986
    Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

    The recipe: sweater + layered button-down + trousers + optional matching shoes/accessories

    A flat lay of Princess Diana&#x27;s polo outfit interpreted for 2023
    Alana Valko / Via Frank & Oak / The Frankie Shop / Steve Madden / Mejuri

    Ok, I finally understand the "quiet luxury" style everyone was obsessing over this year. Sorry, Sofia Richie (love ya), but Princess Di *is* the blueprint. Yes, Diana wore this to a polo match, and no, I definitely don't have any polo matches to attend, but I WILL play pretend by trying to recreate this look!

    Clothing links: SweaterShirt; TrousersRing; Flats

    The result in real life:

    Me interpreting Diana&#x27;s polo outfit with my cat
    Alana Valko

    Ok so...here's my look, and I actually think it's a slay!?? 🤭🗡️  No, my crewneck is not backwards, and no, I didn't try to recreate this three different times — it's giving effortlessly chic, ok!!!

    But in all seriousness, this is probably my favorite look because I followed the guidelines (sweater layered with a button-down + trousers), but I diverted a little in the styling. I didn't have any white straight leg pants that fit (I actually tried putting some on from high school, but they were waaaay too tight), so I decided to just wear these gray ones I had with my little pointed booties (love how they peep out of the pant leg!). Clementine the cat said it's a slay...and I kinda have to agree!

    The side-by-side:

    Princess Diana photo and my outfit compared next to each other
    Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images / Alana Valko

    Alright, that's a wrap! While I was a tad scared to try and emulate a style icon for the public, this was actually so much fun. And after trying out some of Diana's iconic looks, I truly think it's possible for anyone to put their styling magic to the test and try out these Princess Diana outfit "recipes"! This could be you:

    Disney / Via giphy.com

    Let me know if you try any of these out, and if there's anything I should try next! XOXO, see ya next month!