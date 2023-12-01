Princess Diana is the people's princess for a reason — not only did my grandma love her, but parents and today's youth love her, too (as evidenced by the many TikToks trying to emulate her style). Her legacy lives on in her charitable endeavors, as well as her impeccable taste.
I can only wish to embody even a hair of her charm and taste, but I wanted to try! The thing about Diana's style is it's so effortlessly and undeniably chic, but also quite approachable. Like, she's a radiant beam of light here, but her outfit is so casual, relaxed, and easy. In a sea of micro trends, seeing this is a breath of fresh air.
So, let's get into all the looks recreated! First, I grabbed the style inspo shot of Diana, then I made a little "recipe" cheat sheet for the look, and then I tried it myself. I only used what I had in my closet, so most of these are interpretations, rather than exact copies. But that's what makes it fun!
1.Alright — here we go! To recreate: Diana's casual chic look
The recipe: blazer + crewneck + jeans + boots + cap
The result in real life:
The side-by-side:
2.Onwards! The look to recreate: Diana's varsity jacket/school drop-off outfit
The recipe: varsity jacket + skirt + long sleeve + chunky belt + hoops + tights + loafers or flats
The result in real life:
The side-by-side:
3.Next! The look to recreate: Diana's Canadian ski tuxedo
The recipe: a Canadian tuxedo! (Jean shirt + jeans) + leather bomber + ski boots/boots + belt
The result in real life:
The side-by-side:
4.The look to recreate: Diana's effortlessly chic outfit
The recipe: white button-down + jeans + belt + loafers + optional matching accessories
The result in real life:
The side-by-side:
5.The look to recreate: Diana's iconic workout outfits
The recipe: Crewneck + bike shorts + dad sneaks + sunnies + tote/gym bag (optional)
The result in real life:
The side-by-side:
6.And finally, the look to recreate: Diana's "quiet luxury" polo outfit
Alright, that's a wrap! While I was a tad scared to try and emulate a style icon for the public, this was actually so much fun. And after trying out some of Diana's iconic looks, I truly think it's possible for anyone to put their styling magic to the test and try out these Princess Diana outfit "recipes"! This could be you:
Let me know if you try any of these out, and if there's anything I should try next! XOXO, see ya next month!