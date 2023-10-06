Pinterest dressing is sustainable! When I had a formula to dress each morning, it became so much easier to visualize and utilize what I had already, rather than feeling like I needed to go out and buy something new to match trends that will eventually pass. And, more than 50% of what I wore in all these outfits was already thrifted or second-hand (everything second-hand, thrifted, or repurposed is starred!), so it was amazing to see those visualized, proving that cool pieces already exist — it's just about they are styled.