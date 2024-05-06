Here are nine Met Gala looks celebs have serious or silly regrets about:
1. SZA wore a hot pink Vivienne Westwood gown to the 2022 Met Gala. Later that month, she told Finish Line's Community Voices, "I hated my outfit. That was another mental health thing. You want to do your job, you want to show up, and all these people are excited for you to be there, but it's like, 'Damn, I don't feel confident,' or 'I don't feel comfortable,' or it's like, 'Oh, if my dress doesn't fit…,' and then there's all this weird comparison, and it's really unhealthy. And it's like, damn, some people, like Lizzo, can have a really good time regardless of what is happening."
She actually ended up leaving the event early.
She said, "For me, it's like, I snuck out the back as soon as Lenny Kravitz hit the stage because I was feeling very like, 'Whoa, my anxiety's going crazy.' So much so that I couldn't walk down the main steps to exit. I took a cab. I walked, like, three city blocks with no shoes on… I just tiptoed a couple blocks and caught a yellow cab back to my hotel because I was just overwhelmed. I had too much anxiety to wait for my cab in front of the crowd and take pictures and all those things. I didn't want to do that. So I was looking like a little dirty Cinderella running away with my shoes."
2. Ahead of the 2016 Met Gala, Taylor Swift debuted a new hairstyle — a bleached blonde bob, which fans have dubbed "Bleachella." In 2019, she told Elle, "Fashion is all about playful experimentation. If you don’t look back at pictures of some of your old looks and cringe, you’re doing it wrong. See: Bleachella."
She seemingly has no regrets about her silver Louis Vuitton dress.
3. At the 2018 Met Gala, Selena Gomez didn't have an issue with her Coach dress — the problem was her self-tanner! Three years later, she told Vogue, "I was getting ready, and we wanted to add some color. So [I] put on some of this tanning lotion, and it looked really beautiful and very even. As the evening kept going on, it was getting a little darker and darker, and I didn't notice it. I'm at the Met Gala — basically one of the most prestigious, beautiful events — and I'm walking, trying to look all beautiful, and I look at a photo of myself when I sit down, and I am completely orange."
However, she was able to laugh about it. To beat online commenters to the punchline, she posted an Instagram video of herself running away from the ball with the caption, "Me when I saw my pictures from MET."
In 2021, she told Vogue, "I was like, 'This is going to be terrible because I'm going to get eaten alive about this.' ... I had my security take a video of me because my first reaction was just to get the hell out of there, and so, I'm running to my car. I'm literally just hauling ass to my car and then gonna put it online. I was saying this is my reaction after seeing my Met Gala photos," she said.
4. In 2013, Kim Kardashian made her Met Gala debut in a floral Givenchy gown. Online commenters turned her look into a meme, comparing it to the style of a sofa your grandma might have. In 2019, Kim told Vogue, "I was crying, like, the whole way home because I just couldn’t believe it. There were all these memes about me and this couch. I think Robin Williams even tweeted it, said I looked like Mrs. Doubtfire. It was, like, this whole thing, so I just cried."
However, years later, she was able to look back on the dress with fondness. She said, "Now, I love it. Now, it's like, sick. I look back and I'm like, 'Wow, they had the vision. This is sick.'"
5. Kim Kardashian doesn't regret the Balmain dress she wore to the 2016 Met Gala, but she wishes she'd done her brows differently. In 2018, she told Vogue, "I was like, 'OK, I'm going to do my brows lighter.' But I still hadn't lost all the baby weight, and I just shouldn't have been experimenting. It would've looked beautiful if my brows were just normal!"
Here's a closer look at Kim's brows that evening:
6. At the 2015 Met Gala, Rihanna wore a yellow Guo Pei look with a super long train. In 2020, she told Access Hollywood, "I remember being so scared to get out of the car because I felt like… I'm doing too much! I was driving past the red carpet, and I was just seeing, like, gowns, and I was like…oh my God, I'm a clown, people are gonna laugh at me, like, this is, like, too much. I circled, like, three times, I'm not even joking. And finally, I was like, 'Okay, let's go. Let's just go.'"
The dress was memed, with many online commenters comparing her look to an omelet. However, Rihanna was able to laugh at herself.
She said, "I don’t regret it! ... The frying pan with the egg? Legendary."
7. At the 2022 Met Gala, Nicki Minaj liked the look of her Burberry gown, but she didn't like the fit. In 2023, she told Vogue, "I just realized just this moment that actually there was something good that came out of this. It's what really cemented the fact for me that I had to get my breast reduction. I did my fittings and stuff. I told him I loved this hat. I loved what the outfit was giving, but I said, 'You guys, listen, look, these boobs are gonna be spilling out.' And by the time we were ready to go, I looked in the mirror, I said, 'Guys, my boobs are still spilling out.'"
"And Naomi Campbell was walking in and out of the room, looking at me, like, 'Girl, let's go.' I knew before we even left the room that the boobs were about to have a night of their own," she said.
8. Nick Jonas wore a white Dior suit to the 2019 Met Gala, but he had a better outfit idea when it was too late. Afterwards, he tweeted, "Honestly should have worn a Camp Rock inspired outfit tonight given the theme was 'camp.' That would have been super tight."
9. And finally, at the 2019 Met Gala, Katy Perry changed into a burger costume before going inside. Years later, she only had one regret about the look. In 2024, she told Access Hollywood, "My only regret is that in my cheeseburger outfit, I didn't roll down the stairs in it, 'cause I would've [liked] to have that on tape forever — just me rolling down those massive stairs in my cheeseburger outfit."
"Probably would've never been invited back, but I would've rolled the dice for that roll," she said.