I've seen several different lists floating around social media, and some people seem to disagree on who deserves to be blocked or not. Folks will likely have their own parameters, such as if a celeb has spoken out against Palestinians, if they've remained silent, if they haven't used their platform enough, etc. For example, some believe that Billie Eilish should be boycotted for not posting about Palestine on social media, while others argue that she wore a Ceasefire pin to the Oscars, making her stance clear.