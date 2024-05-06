    21 Times Celebs Failed At Using Twitter, Instagram, And Other Social Media

    Mark Ruffalo accidentally livestreamed the opening of his own movie from his pocket!

    Using social media can be tricky, especially when it's new or unfamiliar to you. It can result in some pretty funny fails...and also some pretty embarrassing screw-ups.

    Here are 21 times celebs failed at using social media, ranging from adorablly awkward to "Big yikes!":

    1. In 2024, Barbra Streisand posted — and quickly deleted! — this comment on Melissa McCarthy's Instagram picture with director Adam Shankman: "Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?" Some people speculated that Barbra must've thought she was sending a DM.

    Barbra and Melissa posing together
    In a follow-up post, Barbra said that she "just wanted to pay her a compliment," but "forgot the world is reading."

    pic.twitter.com/WFUqosuosM

    — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) April 30, 2024
    Some online commenters found the moment funny, while others criticized her for asking Melissa if she took weight loss drugs as a compliment.

    Melissa told TMZ, "I think Barbra is a treasure and I love her."

    She also removed her original post and shared a video of herself reading a magazine with Barbra on the cover. She said, "The takeaway: Barbra Streisand knows I exist, she reached out to me, and she thought I looked good! I win the day!"

    2. In 2019, Julia Roberts was reportedly one of many people who fell for a viral Instagram post. On her account, she reposted the fake message: "Everything you've ever posted becomes public from today, even messages that have been deleted or the photos not allowed..Instagram DOES NOT HAVE MY PERMISSION TO SHARE PHOTOS OR MESSAGES."

    Smiling Julia with long hair wearing a blazer
    Arnold Jerocki / WireImage / Via Getty

    Other celebs who fell for the hoax and shared the fake message reportedly included Usher, Julianne Moore, Rob Lowe, and Waka Flocka Flame.

    3. In 2020, Madonna fell for a viral meme where Twitters users jokingly claimed that people quarantined in an Italian neighborhood were all singing together. She shared a video that had been edited to make it seem like people were singing her song "I Rise."

    Tweet from Madonna encouraging unity with a video clip of people on apartment balconies at night. #Irise
    Madonna / Via x.com

    Other singers who fell for the joke included Katy Perry, Cheryl, Shawn Mendes, and Aya Nakamura.

    4. In 2015, Mia Farrow tweeted a picture of her daughter, Quincy Farrow, wishing her a happy 21st birthday. Rather than a personal photo, she used an image she found online. She seemingly forgot to crop out the search term she'd used to find it: "mia farrow and her black children."

    Quincy and Mia Farrow posing together on the red carpet
    Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images

    She deleted the post and replaced it with a new one, where the picture was properly cropped.

    5. In 2017, Mark Ruffalo did an Instagram Live for his fans at the Thor: Ragnarok premiere. He thought he ended the stream before going into the theater, but it actually kept broadcasting from inside his pocket. He accidentally live-leaked the first few minutes of the movie!

    Mark in suit smiling during an interview
    ABC / Via youtu.be

    Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2018, he said, "When I knew...First, my phone was just blowing up. Like, I was getting these texts, and I was like, 'I hope my mom's okay.' But I was like, 'I can't check my phone in the middle of the theater. That's rude, especially in my own movie.' And then someone from Disney came up — a woman — and she poked me. And she said, 'Turn off your phone!' I said, 'What? What? What?' What? What?' 'Your phone is on! Turn off your phone!' And I was like, 'My phone's not on.'" 

    Watch him recount the experience of getting in trouble with Disney for the accidental livestream, starting at the 2:05 mark:

    View this video on YouTube
    6. In a 2019 Instagram story post, Justin Bieber poked fun at the Daily Telegraph for misspelling his name. However, in the picture of his laptop screen, eagle-eyed fans noticed that his search history included his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez's Coachella outfit.

    screenshot of Justin expressing surprisse at a news headline that misspells his name, and an arrow pointing to &quot;Gomez Coachella outfit&quot; in his search history
    Justin Bieber / Via Instagram: @justinbieber

    In a follow-up comments, he wrote, "It came up after my wife and I were [watching] my Coachella performance hers played right after mine because its in the related thing don’t glad she did Coachella too its great … I have [nothing] to hide I don’t know it was there I didn’t think twice and still don’t [‘cause] have [nothing] to hide...Wow Justin learn to type I hate typing on this damn iPad what I meant to say is that video of Selena singing Taki Taki came up after my wife and I watched my Coachella performance. Obviously she’s gonna be in the related category, it [literally] was the next video that played.. to fans and people who think I’m maliciously trying to start shit grow up."

    7. In 2023, Keith Urban posted a cute TikTok video with his wife, Nicole Kidman, at a Taylor Swift concert. However, he failed to notice Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham seemingly kissing in the background — and, therefore, accidentally hard-launched their relationship.

    in the foreground, Keith and Nicole singing and dancing, behind them, Phoebe and Bo in a close embrace
    Keith Urban / Via tiktok.com

    A few weeks later, Keith told Entertainment Tonight, "Yeah, oh, I found out. Phoebe, I'm so sorry...It felt very awkward. I felt bad. I was just digging on the concert! You never know what's gonna happen."

    8. In 2019, Lena Dunham shared a screenshot of her 1.5-hour FaceTime call with her Girls costar Jemima Kirke to her Instagram story — accidentally leaking Jemima's phone number in the process.

    Screenshot of a phone chat with texts and call log, Lena talking about how much she loves Jem
    Lena Dunham / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/lenadunham/?hl=en

    In a few follow-up posts, Lena said, "You guys I know I accidentally put @Jemima_Jo_Kirke’s number on Instagram but plz do not call or text her she’s a mom...I was trying to be nice and made a huge mistake. I’m sorry Jemima Lolol."

    9. In 2011, Charlie Sheen accidentally tweeted his phone number along with the message, "Call me bro. C."

    Charlie in a &quot;California Strong&quot; hoodie and cap posing at an event
    Penske Media / Penske Media via Getty Images

    He reportedly thought he was DMing Justin Bieber.

    Justin Bieber wearing a bold fuzzy coat and a baseball cap
    Dave Sandford / NHLI via Getty Images

    10. In 2011, following the suggestion of an aide, UK politican Ed Balls decided to search his Twitter indirects to gauge what the conversation around him was. Rather than put in his name in the search bar, though, he accidentally tweeted it — sparking Twitter users to declare April 28th Ed Balls Day.

    Ed Balls

    — Ed Balls (@edballs) April 28, 2011
    Twitter: @edballs

    11. In 2019, Chrissy Tiegen accidentally posted her email address on Twitter then promptly deleted it.

    Chrissy Teigen poses at an event, wearing a polka-dot dress with a plunging neckline
    Aliah Anderson / WireImage / Via Getty

    However, before she could take the tweet down, some strangers tried FaceTiming her. So, she shared a video of herself and her mom answering one of the calls.

    oh my god people are FaceTiming me. was 100% sure this would be a penis but nope just a nice stranger pic.twitter.com/yuPAThQjPf

    — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 18, 2019
    Twitter: @chrissyteigen

    12. In 2011, Lindsay Lohan tweeted, "Hello Facebook. Yes, this is actually Lindsay. Welcome to my Facebook page!"

    Lindsay Lohan posing in a shimmering fringe gown at an event
    Leon Bennett / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    13. In 2014, Oprah Winfrey tweeted a keyboard smash.

    @tpa@y#m##@nyhn

    — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 23, 2014
    Twitter: @Oprah

    14. A few weeks later, Oprah tweeted a singular pronoun.

    He

    — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) April 20, 2014
    Twitter: @Oprah

    15. In 2019, Lady Gaga pressed f to pay respects then hit "send tweet."

    f

    — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 25, 2019
    Twitter: @ladygaga

    16. In 2013, Cher tagged herself on Twitter and told herself hi.

    @cher hi

    — Cher (@cher) September 13, 2013
    Twitter: @cher

    17. In 2018, Val Kilmer had something to say on Twitter, but didn't quite finish his thought.

    And

    — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) July 8, 2018
    Twitter: @valkilmer

    18. In 2010, Martha Stewart simply tweeted a pirate's favorite letter.

    r

    — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) April 25, 2010
    Twitter: @MarthaStewart

    19. In 2013, Martha tweeted a singular ingredient.

    OiI

    — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) April 22, 2013
    Twitter: @MarthaStewart

    20. A few days later, she tweeted a keyboard smash.

    ################@##@#p####

    — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) May 2, 2013
    Twitter: @MarthaStewart

    21. And finally, a few days after that, Martha posted a grainy picture of a cow with no context other than the letter "L."

    L pic.twitter.com/5y0mbMOdEZ

    — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) May 5, 2014
    Twitter: @MarthaStewart