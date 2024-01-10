Skip To Content
Natalie Portman And Julianne Moore Defended "May December" After A Real-Life Victim Spoke Against The Film

Netflix's May December shares eerie similarities to a 1997 case, but the film's main stars are adamant the movie is not based on real-life people.

Mychal Thompson
by Mychal Thompson

BuzzFeed Staff

Warning: Discussion of child grooming and rape.

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, the stars of Netflix’s May December, are sticking up for the unsettling drama with their latest response to claims it’s exploiting an actual true-crime story.

Emma Mcintyre / WireImage

While director Todd Haynes's 2023 film is an original story with fictional characters, its plot's eerie similarities to actual events in a 1997 case of second-degree rape of a child have sparked debate.

Behind the scenes of shooting &quot;May December&quot;
Francois Duhamel /© Netflix /Courtesy Everett Colleection

In the film, Natalie portrays actor Elizabeth Berry, who shadows Gracie Atherton-Yoo (Julianne), a woman who infamously began a 23-year-long relationship with her husband, Joe (Charles Melton), when he was only 13.

Screenshot from &quot;May December&quot;
Francois Duhamel /© Netflix /Courtesy Everett Colleection

From start to finish, May December was a trip, which seems to be the theme of 2023 with films like Saltburn, Poor Things, and Anatomy of a Fall.

J from &quot;May December&quot;
/ ©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

The most jarring thing about May December is its similarities to the real-life story of Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau.

Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau
Ron Wurzer / Getty Images

Similar to the film, 34-year-old Mary Kay had an illegal relationship with Vili when he was only 12 years old. She went to prison, gave birth to their first child, and they continued their relationship following her release.

Arrow pointing to Mary Kay and Vili&#x27;s home
Ron Wurzer / Getty Images

Mary Kay and Vili divorced in 2019, and she passed away in 2020.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Vili revealed that he was not too pleased with May December's similarities to his real life. "I'm still alive and well," Vili said. "If they had reached out to me, we could have worked together on a masterpiece. Instead, they chose to do a ripoff of my original story."

Closeup of Vili Fualaau in court
Ron Wurzer / Getty Images

"I'm offended by the entire project and the lack of respect given to me — who lived through a real story and is still living it," Vili continued.

"I love movies — good movies," he added. "And I admire ones that capture the essence and complications of real-life events. You know, movies that allow you to see or realize something new every time you watch them."

Now, the film's stars have respectfully fired back to defend the movie. "It's not based on them," Natalie told Entertainment Tonight at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman at the Golden Globes
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

"Obviously, their story influenced the culture that we all grew up in and influenced the idea. But it's fictional characters that are really brought to life by Julianne Moore and Charles Melton so beautifully. It's its own story; it's not meant to be a biopic."

Closeup of Natalie Portman
Axelle / FilmMagic

Julianne shared the same sentiment as her costar. "Aww, I'm very sorry that [Vili] feels that way," she said. "I mean, Todd [Haynes] was always very clear when we were working on this movie that this was an original story, this was a story about these characters. So that's how we looked at it, too. This was our document, we created these characters from the page and together."

Closeup of Julianne Moore
Tommaso Boddi / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Natalie, Julianne, and Charles have all been recognized for their performances and earned several nominations for May December — but is it fair to say that Vili Fualaau is justified in his criticism of the movie?

Natalie Portman, Charles Melton, and Julianne Moore
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images for SiriusXM

Do you see May December as an original story, or is it another opportunity to capitalize off a true-crime sensation?

Let me know what you think in the comments.

