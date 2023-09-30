    "Riverdale" Star Charles Melton Gained 40 Pounds For "May December" — Here's The Story Behind That

    "I didn't know him from Riverdale. His looks were almost a deterrent."

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Obviously, you know Charles Melton from our dearly departed regular dose of absurdity known as Riverdale.

    closeup of him in a suit
    Gilbert Flores / WWD via Getty Images

    Here's someone who didn't know Charles from Riverdale: iconic and accomplished film director Todd Haynes, who cast the actor in his extremely buzzy new film, May December.

    closeup of him at an event
    Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for Netflix

    In the film, Charles plays Joe, the husband of Gracie (Julianne Moore) who first had a relationship with her when he was 13 and she was 36. It sounds like it's gonna be a huge awards contender, and Todd recently revealed that Charles himself went to extremes to take on the role.

    closeup of the characters cuddling outside
    Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

    "I'm so grateful Charles Melton came into our consciousness," the director recently told Vulture, before explaining that he "didn't know" the actor from Riverdale and that his physical appearance was "almost a deterrent" from casting him.

    closeup of charles in riverdale
    / ©CW Network/Courtesy Everett Collection

    "I felt that Joe would be a good-looking man, but Charles has that sort of hunkiness and pinup quality that wasn't necessarily how I pictured him."

    charles kissing a costar in riverdale
    / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Todd then went on to explain that Charles gained "35, 40 pounds" to play the role and "change his chiseled self into something more familiar: a suburban man in this place."

    the director with the two actors on set in a kitchen
    Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

    "There's such remarkable physicality in the choices he made as an actor. A friend of mine saw a cut of it, and he said, 'Charles moves like a child and an old man, a combination of the two' — which makes so much sense given his predicament."

    his character talking to a woman in a hospital
    Francois Duhamel / Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

    You can read the entire interview here.