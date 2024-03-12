On The Howard Stern Show, she said, "I did a bit with Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons. That was completely orchestrated. We talked beforehand. The joke was that I was pretending I thought she was a seat filler. And we all worked that out together. I got death threats. The Secret Service reached out to me. They were so bad that the Secret Service reached out to me. I was like, 'Oh, I think you have the wrong number. This is Amy, not Will.' Not that I want Will to get death threats, but the misogyny is unbelievable... They were like, 'Who do you think are you to disrespect Kirsten Dunst like that?' The Secret Service, the LAPD — the [death threats] were that serious and that many."

