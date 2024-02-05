Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Viral badge
  • Grammys badge

The Internet Is Praising Trevor Noah For His "Respectful But Funny" Jokes About Taylor Swift At The Grammys

"I would like to thank Trevor Noah for hyping the women up and skipping the misogynistic Taylor Swift jokes. I shouldn’t have to thank him, but I think we all know why."

Morgan Sloss
by Morgan Sloss

BuzzFeed Staff

Last month, Jo Koy hosted the Golden Globes and made a now-infamous joke about Taylor Swift.

Closeup of Jo Koy onstage
Rich Polk / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift," the comedian said. The camera cut to Taylor, who looked less than amused.

Closeup of Taylor Swift
CBS

This sparked a huge social media storm with people arguing over the merit of the joke, her reaction, and his comedic skills. A few days later, Jo himself chimed in. On GMA3: What You Need to Know, he said, "I think it was when the Taylor one was just a little flat... It was a weird joke, I guess. It was more on the NFL... I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn’t have to do that. So it was more of a jab toward the NFL. But it just didn’t come out that way."

Jo Koy onstage
Rich Polk / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Well! The 66th Grammy Awards are happening tonight, with Trevor Noah as our host. And even after all the blowback Jo received, he was brave enough to attempt a Taylor Swift joke. Several, in fact!

Closeup of Trevor Noah
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

As the pop star walked in, he pointed her out. "Are you seeing what's happening right now? As Taylor Swift moves through the room, the local economy around those tables improves."

Trevor pointing at Taylor in the crowd
CBS

"Can you see you get this magic right now? Look at this magic. Lionel Richie, now Lionel Wealthy. Look at that."

Trevor Noah hosting the Grammys
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

He also made an NFL joke.

Closeup of Trevor Noah at the Grammys
CBS

"I think it is so unfair how NFL fans have been complaining about the cameras cutting to Taylor Swift, like she's controlling the cameras at the games. Alright? Let her live."

Closeup of Trevor Noah
CBS

"In fact, tonight, on Taylor’s behalf, you know what I’m going to do? I’m gonna give her a break. Every time they mention Taylor Swift, I’m gonna get revenge. Every time someone says Taylor Swift, I’m gonna cut the cameras to someone who plays football. Cut, bam."

Closeup of Trevor Noah
CBS

The camera cut to Terry Crews, who looked super surprised and gave a big smile.

Closeup of Terry Crews
CBS

And the camera turned over to Taylor, who was cracking up!

Closeup of Taylor Swift
CBS

Obviously, the internet had a lot to say about the jokes:

CBS /  Twitter: @caitamirrorball

CBS / Twitter: @flamingpuddle

CBS / Twitter: @tayspetsch

CBS / Twitter: @buffys

Twitter: @abby_mueller_

Twitter: @LoSewsSwiftly

Twitter: @blondieholic

Sony / Twitter: @dani_is_booked

CBS / Twitter: @taybrinafades

You can check out the rest of our Grammys coverage here.