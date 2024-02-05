Browse links
"I would like to thank Trevor Noah for hyping the women up and skipping the misogynistic Taylor Swift jokes. I shouldn’t have to thank him, but I think we all know why."
this is how you make a joke about taylor swift pic.twitter.com/7tx9lM1rCe— cait⸆⸉ (@caitamirrorball) February 5, 2024
TAYLOR SWIFT LAUGHING AT A *GOOD* NFL JOKE 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/qwX7mZJxY3— banjo (@flamingpuddle) February 5, 2024
I’m sorry I’ll be always laughing at trevor noah’s taylor swift economy jokes😭— kadriye (@tayspetsch) February 5, 2024
pic.twitter.com/elviYXk5ng
the first man at an award show to make a joke about taylor swift the proper way https://t.co/4UmnNJDGB6— ໊ (@buffys) February 5, 2024
Trevor Noah with an actually funny Taylor Swift joke!!!— Abby Mueller (@abby_mueller_) February 5, 2024
shoutout to trevor noah for making RESPECTFUL taylor swift jokes— sammi⸆⸉ 🐍🖤 (@blondieholic) February 5, 2024
I NEED the Terry Crews/Taylor Swift/NFL joke to go all night! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/FLablagFKj— Dani (@dani_is_booked) February 5, 2024
crazy. a host making a respectful but funny joke about taylor swift without hating on her ?? looks like it can be done ! https://t.co/38D6UKgZWI— ౨ৎ leah 🌙 (@taybrinafades) February 5, 2024