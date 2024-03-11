Skip To Content
"She Knows How Cheap That Was": Emma Stone's Reaction To Jimmy Kimmel's "Poor Things" Joke At The Oscars Is Going Viral

Yikes.

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

Jimmy Kimmel told several jokes tonight at the Oscars that bombed with attendees and viewers at home.

Closeup of Jimmy Kimmel hosting the Oscars
Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

One was about Robert Downey Jr.'s past drug use.

Robert Downey Jr. sitting in an audience
ABC

The other was about the sex scenes in Poor Things.

Closeup of Emma Stone
Axelle / FilmMagic
Starring Emma Stone, the comedy, sci-film film was up for 11 awards tonight, including Best Picture and Best Actress.

Emma Stone at the Oscars posing on the red carpet with her hands on her hips
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

After showing a montage of the Best Picture nominees, which included brief scenes of Emma in Poor Things, Jimmy joked, “Those were all the parts of Poor Things that we’re allowed to show on TV," obviously talking about the film's explicit sex scenes.

Closeup of Jimmy Kimmel hosting the Oscars
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Emma, who has defended the scenes before, was seen shaking her head and seemingly mouthing, "What a prick."

ABC / Twitter: @Caolanmcaree

People also had strong thoughts about the joke online, too:

ABC / Twitter: @ChrisKlemmer

Twitter: @whyrev

Twitter: @MOULlNR0UGE

ABC / Twitter: @NicholasJLevi

Twitter: @aflairytale

