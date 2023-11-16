34 Beauty Products With Before And Afters That’ll Seriously Wow You

1. An eye primer to help make sure the smoky eye (that you spent way longer on than you'd like to admit) actually lasts through the night instead of melting off your face as soon as you walk out the door.
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high end to low...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. Using this primer, shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands if I was lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae
2. And a long-lasting Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray that'll protect all your hard work and prevent it from smudging or fading. 🙌🏼 Honestly the only explanation for this is that it's some magical potion.
BuzzFeed shopping editor Jenae Sitzes has this and absolutely loves it, "I first put this setting spray to the test for a wedding that involved taking many trains in and out of Manhattan on a hot day and being in crowded rooms where airflow was ~limited~. As such, I was sweating up a storm, but my makeup looked *flawless* by the time I got home that night — all thanks to this Urban Decay setting spray that I knew after one use I'd be repurchasing. I'm new to setting sprays, so it felt weird at first to spray something *on top* of my carefully crafted makeup look, but it dried in no time without messing anything up. It also didn't feel heavy or sticky on my face — it didn't feel like anything at all, actually — and my makeup looked better than it ever has after hours of wear. (For reference, I have dry, sensitive skin, and it caused me no issues.)
Soon after that event, I put it to an even bigger task: surviving sweat, tears, and 12 hours of wear for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour. My makeup look (pictured above) was done by 2 p.m., and thanks to my now highly trusted Urban Decay spray, it stayed completely intact (minus the lipstick I purposefully wiped off while scarfing down post-concert pizza) until the time I got home just after 2 a.m. Here's what it endured during that timespan: multi-leg public transportation to and from the venue, waiting in lines under the blaring sun to get in, multiple meals and drinks, jumping, screaming, and literally full-on crying multiple times during the show. My liquid eyeliner, eyeshadow, non-waterproof mascara, foundation, blush, and even glitter (for the most part) were unfazed, and I owe it all to this setting spray."
3. A beard straightener designed to heat up in just 30 seconds so you can tame your curly mane without wasting any time. Never thought abut straightening your beard before? Try it once, the look will really ~grow~ on you.
It has three different heat settings to accommodate different beard thicknesses!
Promising review: "Of the three beard straighteners I have had, Arkam is by far the best. The cord rotates super easy and stays out of the way. It heats up in seconds which is much faster than the other two. The bristles are made better to prevent burning. As a matter of fact, the bristles are the only part that gets hot. My beard's sides are short while the bottom is long. The Arkam handles both lengths with ease and without burns." —JT Dimmitt
4. A Denman Hair Brush to help you form perfectly styled and defined curls while also detangling and reducing frizz — talk about a win–win–win–win.
5. Or a beloved-by-the-internet detangling brush that'll get through any of those extra stubborn tangles *without* pulling out all your hair in the process.
Promising review: "I purchased this brush three weeks ago and have used it every day. I like the brush so much I ordered three more for my adult daughters. Not only is the brush gentle on my gray hair, but it also feels like I am giving myself a head massage. Also, I appreciate the wide hand base design. I have rheumatoid arthritis and it is not always easy to grip an ordinary hairbrush. Plus, the brush is easy to clean. It truly glides through my wet hair." —ANS
6. And a spray bottle of SoCozy Curl Spray Leave-In Conditioner to finally help detangle your kid's hair without damaging their luscious curls. We know it can be a battle just to have your kid let you brush their hair, so this will help you make the experience less miserable for them (and let's be honest, for you, too).
Check out a TikTok of the SoCozy Curl Spray in action. This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2a–4c curls swearing by it!
Promising review: "Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!! This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" —Amazon Customer
7. L'Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Powder Foundation that is literally witchcraft in a compact — it promises up to 24 hours of transfer- and sweat-resistant wear all while providing a mattifying, smooth, flawless complexion…even after a *full* day of activities.
Promising review: "I have purchased this three times in the color Sienna, and it is perfect! It's totally worth all the hype on TikTok. This is a very emollient powder that sticks to the skin. I prep with sunscreen then use this. The fragrance dissipates quickly. I noticed the actual powder is bouncy to the touch. I have not used the pelican or sponge it comes with. I like to use a powder brush. It gives me full coverage, and I look flawless all day. I also don’t need to blot. And I am very oily. I will certainly continue to repurchase. This is the best powder I have tried since Mac Studio Fix." —Maria Webba
8. A teeth-whitening pen designed to help you achieve those pearly whites you've always wanted. Simply spend 30 seconds a day brushing these on your teeth and then go about the rest of your life instead of worrying about having those sticky strips sitting on your teeth or the bulky light in your mouth.
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
9. A fabulous lip-plumping gloss set that'll create absolutely luscious lips for anyone who likes the look of lip fillers but not the price or commitment. You're probably gonna have to apologize to your friend who just got filler done before you discovered this product.
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.
Promising review: "I discovered this product from TikTok and I had to give it a try. I tried the day lip plumper and within a few seconds, there was a subtle tingling/burning that lasted for a few minutes but as it occurred, the plumping started to happen! It made a noticeable difference and made my lips look like I had filler! I'm obsessed!! —Amazon Customer
10. A purple hair mask so you can keep your blonde looking fresh instead of yellow and brassy. Maybe now you can hold off on that expensive salon visit a liiiittle bit longer.
Promising review: "So I was a little intimidated by the pigment of the color of this mask. It’s like deep purple – darker than any of purple shampoos I’ve used before. It works wonderfully! I shampoo my hair, towel dry, use K18, wait four minutes, and then put this mask on. I saturate my whole head and leave it on 10–13 minutes because I like that gray-ashy tone. It comes out perfect every time. And if it’s just a tad tooo purple, just hop back in the shower and rinse with a shampoo. That takes care of it no problem. It also doesn’t stain your scalp or your forehead, which I love because it can get kinda messy. My hair feels so soft afterwards and has so much shine. I love it!" —Arayah R.
11. VieBeauti eyelash growth serum to help give you the eyelashes of your dreaaams (you know, like the ones little kids have?? Like who decided they should have the best lashes out there?!). Apply this serum consistently like you would a top liner and you'll be thrilled with the results.
Promising review: "I bought this in January because of TikTok reviews. I tried to be consistent with this 1–2 times a day for a little over two months now, and I’ve seen a huge difference. My eyelashes are noticeably longer and I wear way way less mascara. I usually give up on things like this when I don’t see results instantly, but I’m glad I stuck with it. It takes a couple of months, but I definitely will keep using this serum." —Julie
12. And a lash-lifting kit so you can add the curl effect to your now super long and thick lashes. You'll be able to wake up every morning looking like you just put on a fresh coat of mascara. Everyone is about to walk up to you demanding to know your secrets.
This kit includes lash glue, lash perm, lash fixation, lash nutrition, lash cleanser, five silicone pads, three lash cleaning brushes, 10 lash micropores, 10 brushes, and five gel under-eye pads.
Promising review: "Okay I'm not gonna lie, I was worried that this stuff would either not work at all or make all my lashes fall out. Thankfully, it was neither and the results are UNREAL. I HIGHLY suggest watching some YouTube videos of other people using their perm kits before attempting to use yours. I have big fingers and small eyes so it was difficult for me to get the lift pads in the right positions but once that was over, the rest was a breeze. Unlike some of the other kits I've seen on here, this one has basically everything you need. The only other things I needed were a mirror, some tissue, and a little bit of plastic wrap to cover my lashes while waiting for the lotions to work their magic. I'm totally impressed and will definitely be buying this again! —Ryan
13. A Tower 28 SOS daily rescue spray with SO many uses: helps minimize acne, calms down sunburn, reduces eczema irritation, combats bug bite itchiness, and more! Plus there's just something about a quick spritz onto your face that's so refreshing 😌.
Tower 28 is a small biz whose founder, Amy Liu, has struggled with eczema for years. The brand specializes in products for sensitive skin, and everything is also vegan and cruelty-free.
I've been seeing hypochlorous acid sprays all over my TikTok FYP so obviously I was influenced and wanted to try it out. I really hate the feeling of getting all sweaty in a workout and not being able to wash my face right away, so this has been a great option to just spritz on right away to help me feel more refreshed (and cleaner knowing some of the bacteria is getting killed and won't make me break out). I just keep the bottle in my car and will spray it on when I finish a workout. Aside from the myriad of benefits this spray has, there is something sooo soothing and refreshing about spritzing a cool mist on your face when you're hot and sweaty. I have seriously become obsessed with it, it just feels so dang good!! I love knowing that this is helping to protect me from breakouts, and I also am glad to have it on hand for any time I inevitably break out into a mysterious rash (yes this happens, my skin hates me).
