19 Extremely Pure Things That Happened At The 2023 Video Music Awards

All the behind-the-scenes VMAs photos you might have missed!

Jen Abidor
by Jen Abidor

BuzzFeed Staff

In case you missed it, Tuesday night was the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, and — of course — the stars were out. And as with any good star-studded event, the backstage pics were cute, wholesome, and even a little bit surprising. Here's a look at some fun behind-the-scenes celeb moments captured on camera:

1. Shakira was honored with the Video Vanguard Award and brought the most adorable dates — her sons, Milan and Sasha, who cheered on their mama:

Shakira with her sons Milan and Sasha, sitting on either side of her
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV

2. Taylor Swift truly had a blast with so many celebs, including her bestie Selena Gomez:

Selena and Taylor embracing
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

3. Speaking of Selena, she shared a sweet moment with Rema, whom she collaborated with on the VMA-winning song "Calm Down" — the duo won the show's first-ever VMA for Best Afrobeats:

A smiling Selena resting her head on Rema&#x27;s shoulder in the audience
Mike Coppola / Getty Images for MTV

4. Taylor Swift shared a hug with Sabrina Carpenter, who supported her on her most recent Eras Tour dates:

Close-up of Taylor and a smiling Sabrina hugging
Theo Wargo / Getty Images for MTV

5. Halle and Chloe Bailey shared a sweet sisterly moment backstage, and I just love this duo:

Chloe and Halle sitting together, smiling, and touching hands
John Shearer / Getty Images for MTV

6. They also sweetly chatted with Taylor Swift:

Taylor talking to a smiling Halle and Chloe as they stand together
John Shearer / Getty Images for MTV

7. Dove Cameron passed on the Best New Artist baton to this year's winner, Ice Spice:

Dove gives the award to a smiling Ice Spice onstage
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

8. Yeonjun from TXT posed with Anitta backstage — she debuted her song "Back for More" with the band at the show:

Yeonjun and Anitta hug
John Shearer / Getty Images for MTV

9. Shakira and Karol G shared a sweet hug as they accepted the award for Best Collab together:

Shakira and a smiling Karol G embrace
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV

10. Also, Karol G shared a laugh with Nicki Minaj in the audience...

Karol G and Nicki sitting together and laughing
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

11. ...and struck a pose with Nelly Furtado:

A smiling Karol G giving a peace sign next to a smiling Nelly
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

12. We also got a glimpse of how fun and silly it can get backstage, with Sabrina Carpenter cracking up while chatting with Yeonjun:

Sabrina cracking up and touching Yeonjun&#x27;s arm
Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for MTV

13. Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes (who were also having a couples red moment) shared a moment with Bebe Rexha backstage:

Kelsea and Chase smile at Bebe as they stand together
John Shearer / Getty Images for MTV

14. The pair also posed with Reneé Rapp...

Smiling Kelsea, Chase, and Reneé stand together
John Shearer / Getty Images for MTV

15. ...and Billy Porter!

Kelsea bends to kiss a smiling Billy&#x27;s cheek as Chase stands and smiles
John Shearer / Getty Images for MTV

16. NSYNC goofed around backstage — the group reunited to present the Best Pop Award to Taylor Swift:

The members of NSYNC smiling and standing together
John Shearer / Getty Images for MTV

17. Lil Nas X and Ice Spice struck a pose together:

Lil Nas and Ice, both in white, stand together
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV

18. Diddy and his son King Combs celebrated the big night — Diddy had accepted the Global Icon Award and performed a medley of his hits:

Diddy and Kim, both in red and sunglasses, on the red carpet
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

19. Finally, Taylor Swift, alongside her cinematographer Rina Yang and editor Chancler Haynes, posed with her MASSIVE new collection of Moon People:

Taylor, Rina, and Chancler hold awards, with five more on a table in front of them
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV

