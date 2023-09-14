In case you missed it, Tuesday night was the 2023 MTV
Video Music Awards, and — of course — the stars were out. And as with any good star-studded event, the backstage pics were cute, wholesome, and even a little bit surprising. Here's a look at some fun behind-the-scenes celeb moments captured on camera:
1.
Shakira was honored with the Video Vanguard Award and
brought the most adorable dates — her sons, Milan and Sasha, who cheered on their mama:
3.
Speaking of Selena, she shared a sweet moment with Rema, whom she collaborated with on the VMA-winning song "Calm Down" — the duo won the show's first-ever VMA for Best Afrobeats:
4.
Taylor Swift shared a hug with
Sabrina Carpenter, who supported her on her most recent Eras Tour dates:
5.
Halle and
Chloe Bailey shared a sweet sisterly moment backstage, and I just love this duo:
6.
They also sweetly chatted with Taylor Swift:
7.
Dove Cameron passed on the Best New Artist baton to this year's winner, Ice Spice:
8.
Yeonjun from TXT posed with Anitta backstage — she debuted her song "Back for More" with the band at the show:
9.
Shakira and Karol G shared a sweet hug as they accepted the award for Best Collab together:
10.
Also, Karol G shared a laugh with Nicki Minaj in the audience...
11.
...and struck a pose with Nelly Furtado:
12.
We also got a glimpse of how fun and silly it can get backstage, with Sabrina Carpenter cracking up while chatting with Yeonjun:
13.
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes (who were also having a couples red moment)
shared a moment with Bebe Rexha backstage:
14.
The pair also posed with Reneé Rapp...
16.
NSYNC goofed around backstage — the group
reunited to present the Best Pop Award to Taylor Swift:
17.
Lil Nas X and Ice Spice struck a pose together:
18.
Diddy and his son King Combs celebrated the big night — Diddy had accepted the Global Icon Award and performed a medley of his hits:
19.
Finally, Taylor Swift, alongside her cinematographer Rina Yang and editor Chancler Haynes, posed with her MASSIVE new collection of Moon People:
