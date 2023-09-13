The 2023 Video Music Awards was a star-studded event full of great performances, tons of big-name celebs, and even a fair share of awkward moments. The show honestly seemed like a super fun time, and Taylor Swift — who took home nine awards — was having a blast!
Since Taylor was enjoying her time alongside her fellow celebs, here's a look at 15 wholesome and sweet pics of her with other stars:
1.Of course, Taylor spent time with her longtime best friend Selena Gomez:
2.And here they are sharing a hug:
3.Taylor was seated near Sabrina Carpenter, who supported her on recent Eras Tour dates:
4.And here they are sharing some secrets:
5.Taylor posed with Ice Spice and Ashanti during the show:
6.And here's Taylor and Ice Spice having so much fun in the audience together:
7.Next up, here's Taylor with her "favorite Sagittarius" Nicki Minaj: