A Bunch Of Awkward Things Happened At The 2023 VMAs, And Here They Are

OMG.

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

1. Saweetie missed her cue.

2. It looked like Olivia Rodrigo had a stage malfunction and was escorted off stage, but it later turned out that the moment was an intentional reference to her "Vampire" music video.

olivia sitting on stage singing
3. Justin Timberlake appeared to get yelled at by Megan Thee Stallion.

closeup of her on stage singing
However, a source told Variety there was "zero fight" between them. "[Justin] said, ‘It’s so nice to meet you,’ and she said, ‘No, no, this don’t count, this don’t count. We gotta meet proper,'" the source shared. "It was very cute."

4. Reneé Rapp's performance was cut super short.

closeup of her
5. Saweetie got tripped up by the teleprompter.

6. Then she called people out for talking about it.

7. People called out Anitta for seemingly lip-syncing.

her on stage with a k-pop group
8. Shakira too.

cameramen filiming her performance
9. Diddy gave a very, very long speech.

diddy holding up his award overhead
10. Selena Gomez made a face after Chris Brown was announced as a nominee.

11. Doja Cat appeared to have a wardrobe malfunction during her performance.

doja trying to take her shirt off
It looked as if she was gonna unbutton her outfit to reveal something else underneath, but she couldn't get it off.

12. Chloe and Halle were captured looking out of it during Anitta's win.

13. There was a weird silence during Kelsea Ballerini's performance.

14. And finally, the VMAs appeared to forget to announce Artist of the Year and a few other awards.

the vma stage
Did you notice any other awkward moments during the show? Let me know in the comments below.

