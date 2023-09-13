Browse links
Near the end of "Vampire," something...weird happened.
Olivia Rodrigo seems startled by the fireworks onstage. #VMAs pic.twitter.com/FKkTyAkhVg— Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) September 13, 2023
Girl, is this part of Olivia Rodrigo’s performance?! What is going on?! #VMAS pic.twitter.com/GFVZpkjmby— Rachel. (@_loveRachel_) September 13, 2023
OLIVIA RODRIGO ACTUALLY SCARED THE HELL OUTTA ME😭 #VMA pic.twitter.com/r2DQlp4jMx— rooting for mecole, america, cory (@bitchesiswack) September 13, 2023
Not Selena Gomez covering her ears during Olivia Rodrigo performance 😭 pic.twitter.com/aeXjQ8tl2e— 👰🏾♂️ (@ReigningMinaj) September 13, 2023
olivia rodrigo really traumatized selena gomez with her fake stage malfunction during her performance… selena ain’t ever going to an awards show again😭 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/lJ9kDKofXl— 𝐜🧩 (@sweeterheavens) September 13, 2023
Nothing more genuine than @selenagomez actually thinking something was wrong on stage with @oliviarodrigo performance haha #VMAs2023 pic.twitter.com/TU2yAl8r5J— Johan Sandrea (@imsandreaa) September 13, 2023
The way Selena Gomez was concerned for Olivia Rodrigo during her performance for “Vampire” 😭😂 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/rvXxBT614m— Women of R&B (@rnbgirlies) September 13, 2023
before y’all get these two ladies dragged, it was when the stage was having an intentional stage malfunction. not during olivia singing pic.twitter.com/uUdpv2nWbW— sammy (@selenuhrrr) September 13, 2023