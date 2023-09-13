  • Viral badge
Olivia Rodrigo's 2023 MTV VMAs Performance Was A Little Confusing, And Selena Gomez's Reaction Said It All

Near the end of "Vampire," something...weird happened.

Larry Fitzmaurice
So Olivia Rodrigo performed at the 2023 MTV VMAs tonight.

closeup of olivia
She performed a few songs from her latest blockbuster album GUTS, including "Vampire" and "Get Him Back!"

olivia on stage with dancers
But near the end of "Vampire," something...weird happened.

olivia singing on stage set in the woods
Basically, there was an intentional stage malfunction that was directly referencing the video for "Vampire."

View this video on YouTube
Unfortunately, the reference wasn't that obvious to a lot of people watching inside the Prudential Arena and at home.

But no one looked more concerned than Selena Gomez:

And, to be clear — despite what some are already saying online, it seems like she was reacting to the stage malfunction, not Olivia's vocals.

So there you have it!

