  • VMAs badge

Here's What Reportedly Happened Between Megan Thee Stallion And Justin Timberlake Backstage At The 2023 MTV VMAs

Justin apparently ran into Megan backstage at the VMAs, and the footage of the two interacting had everyone talking — and not necessarily in a good way.

Larry Fitzmaurice
by Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

So, Megan Thee Stallion performed her new song "Bongos" with Cardi B at the 2023 MTV VMAs. As with all Megan and Cardi performances, it was a good time.

megan dancing on stage
Noam Galai / Getty Images for MTV

If you've been watching the show live tonight, you know that NSYNC also had an onstage reunion — and, yes, even Justin Timberlake showed up.

closeup of the group
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV

Justin even hyped the moment up with a cute little video of the five NSYNC guys in an elevator.

@jtimberlake / Via Twitter: @jtimberlake

Justin apparently ran into Megan backstage at the VMAs, and the footage of the two interacting had everyone talking — and not necessarily in a good way.

closeup of justin
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV

So take a look at the footage going around. It's...interesting. Like, it seems like maybe they're arguing?

@PopCrave / MTV / Via Twitter: @PopCrave

We don't know what actually happened yet, but social media immediately had some opinions about it:

@Power1051 / Via Twitter: @Power1051

@_loveRachel_ / Via Twitter: @_loveRachel_

@MimieZaforas / Via Twitter: @MimieZaforas

@Seanlofficial / Via Twitter: @Seanlofficial

But! According to Variety, it was all love between the musicians. Yes, really.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV

A source told the publication there was "zero fight" between the two, and they also provided what was actually said.

justin backstage
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV

“He said, ‘It’s so nice to meet you,’ and she said ‘No, no this don’t count, this don’t count. We gotta meet proper.’ It was very cute,” the source explained.

closeup of megan
John Nacion / WireImage

Glad we cleared all that up.

Check out all of our VMAs coverage here.