10 Best Celeb Couple Red Carpet Looks From The 2023 VMAs

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini are such relationship goals!

Kristen Harris
Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

Every year, lots of celeb couples attend the MTV VMAs together. Many have made their red carpet debuts there.

Here are 10 celeb couples who walked the MTV VMAs red carpet together in 2023:

1. Offset and Cardi B

the couple kissing on the carpet
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
closeup of the couple
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

2. Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini

the two kissing on the carpet
Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage / Via Getty
closeup of the couple
Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV

3. Pro wrestlers Bianca Belair and Montez Ford

the couple
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
closeup of them
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

4. Catfish host Nev Schulman and his wife Laura Perlongo

the two in all-black outfits
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
closeup of the two
Dia Dipasupil / FilmMagic / Via Getty

5. Rapper/singer/reality star Chanel West Coast and her boyfriend Dom Fenison

she&#x27;s wearing a mini dress and boots and he&#x27;s in a suit
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images
closeup of the two
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

6. Music video director Christian Breslauer and his wife Brittany Breslauer

her in a lace floor-length dress and he&#x27;s wearing an opened button-down
Dia Dipasupil / FilmMagic / Via Getty
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

7. Comedian Des Bishop and Summer House's Hannah Berner

the couple on the pink carpet
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

8. Rapper Roxanne Shanté and her husband Jabbar Ali

jabbar posing behind roxanne
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
closeup of the two giving silly faces
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

9. Wyclef Jean and Claudinette Jean

he&#x27;s wearing a suit and she&#x27;s in a long tulle dress
Dia Dipasupil / FilmMagic / Via Getty

10. And finally, Raven Tracy and King Combs

she&#x27;s wearing a long cut out dress and he&#x27;s in jeans and a leather vest
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Check out all of our VMAs coverage here.