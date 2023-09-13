Here are 10 celeb couples who walked the MTV VMAs red carpet together in 2023:
3.
Pro wrestlers Bianca Belair and Montez Ford
4.
Catfish host Nev Schulman and his wife Laura Perlongo
5.
Rapper/singer/reality star Chanel West Coast and her boyfriend Dom Fenison
6.
Music video director Christian Breslauer and his wife Brittany Breslauer
7.
Comedian Des Bishop and Summer House's Hannah Berner
8.
Rapper Roxanne Shanté and her husband Jabbar Ali
9.
Wyclef Jean and Claudinette Jean
10.
And finally, Raven Tracy and King Combs
