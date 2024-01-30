Skip To Content
These Were The Most Streamed Shows In 2023, And I'm Curious How Many You Watched

Nearly 30 years since it first premiered, Friends is still so popular.

Joseph Longo
by Joseph Longo

BuzzFeed Staff

While 2024 might be off to a major start with the likes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians and The Traitors already becoming must-see streaming TV, last year certainly held its own. On Jan. 29, Nielsen released their ratings for the most watched original and acquired shows on streaming, and so many current and nostalgic hits are listed. It's proof that, once again, some of the buzziest TV shows are years or decades old. Of course, that includes Suits.

Frank Ockenfels/USA / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Image

Nielsen broke down their findings into two lists: the top acquired shows and the top original programming. So tell us how many of the shows from these two Top 10 lists you watched last year:

Top acquired streaming shows:

Top original streaming shows:

Tell us in the comments below which of the above shows was your favorite and which one is next on your to-watch list!

