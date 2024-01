Speaking about the incredible "Logical" needle drop in Episode 1, Rick said, "I can't take any credit for the music selections. We have a whole team that does that. That's not my forte, and I wouldn't know where to start. I wasn't aware that they were going to pick that song. But, I'm so glad they did. Those are the kind of things that even surprise me. It's also a tribute to the way that a television show is put together. That it's not just my vision. It is a team effort, a team sport, and you have to let everyone else who's involved do what they're best at and bring their artistic vision to it as well."