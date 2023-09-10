  • VMAs badge

23 Celeb Couples Who Made Their Relationships Official At The VMAs (And If They Are Still Together)

At the 2004 VMAs, Beyoncé and Jay-Z walked their first red carpet together as a couple following a year of people wondering if they were dating. Now, they've been married for 15 years.

Nora Dominick
by Nora Dominick

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande

the two laughing on the red carpet
Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images for MTV

VMAs they first attended together: Pete and Ariana made their red carpet debut at the 2018 VMAs, two months after they got engaged. Ariana performed "God Is a Woman" at the ceremony and won Best Pop Video for "No Tears Left to Cry." 

Relationship status now: Ariana and Pete called it quits in Oct. 2018, only two months after their red carpet debut at the VMAs. 

2. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker

the couple holding hands on the red carpet
Astrid Stawiarz / WireImage / Getty Images

VMAs they first attended together: Travis and Kourtney walked the red carpet together at the 2021 VMAs, their first official red carpet as a couple. At the event, Travis performed "Papercuts" alongside Machine Gun Kelly and was nominated for Best Alternative for being featured on Willow Smith's "Transparent Soul."

Relationship status now: Kourtney and Travis got married in 2022 and they are currently expecting their first child together.

3. Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas

the two sitting in the audience
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

VMAs they first attended together: Taylor and Joe made their relationship status pretty official when they attended the 2008 VMAs together. That year, the Jonas Brothers were nominated for Video of the Year and Best Pop Video for "Burnin' Up," and they performed "Love Bug." Meanwhile, Taylor was nominated for Best New Artist.

Relationship status now: The duo broke up later that year, and Taylor notably revealed Joe ended things with her in a 25-second phone call.

4. Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears

the two sitting in the audience
Dave Hogan / Getty Images

VMAs they first attended together: Justin and Britney attended the 2000 VMAs as a couple after dating for a year. At that year's ceremony, NSYNC performed and won Best Pop Video, Viewer's Choice, and Best Choreography in a Video for "Bye Bye Bye." Meanwhile, Britney performed and was nominated in several categories including Best Female Video and Best Pop Video for "Oops!...I Did It Again."

Relationship status now: Justin and Britney's relationship abruptly ended in 2002, the same year Justin departed NSYNC and started a solo career. What ensued was a media circus focusing on Justin and Britney's breakup.

5. Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez

the two with their arms around each other
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

VMAs they first attended together: Justin and Selena attended the 2010 VMAs, marking the first time they went to an award ceremony together. At that year's VMAs, Justin performed and won Best New Artist.

Relationship status now: Justin and Selena dated on and off from 2010 to 2018, with the duo getting together, breaking up, and dating other people in this eight-year span.

6. Beyoncé and Jay-Z

closeup of the couple arriving to the vmas
Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

VMAs they first attended together: At the 2004 VMAs, Beyoncé and Jay-Z made their red carpet debut as a couple. The red carpet walk together came after they released the songs "03 Bonnie and Clyde" and "Crazy in Love," and they had been spotted together. At the awards, Beyoncé won Best Female Video for "Naughty Girl," while Jay-Z won Best Rap Video, Best Direction in a Video, Best Editing in a Video, and Best Cinematography in a Video for "99 Problems."

Relationship status now: Beyoncé and Jay-Z got married in a secret ceremony in 2008. They have three children together: Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir.

7. Brad Pitt and Christina Applegate

closeup of the two
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

VMAs they first attended together: Brad and Christina attended the 1989 VMAs together. Christina presented Best Group Video alongside Alice Cooper at the ceremony.

Relationship status now: The relationship seemingly ended shortly after they attended the 1989 VMAs together. A few years ago, Christina admitted to ditching Brad at the ceremony and it was reportedly for Sebastian Bach from Skid Row (and Gil from Gilmore Girls, LOL).

8. Jennifer Lopez and Sean "Diddy" Combs

the pair with their arms around each other
Evan Agostini / Getty Images

VMAs they first attended together: Jennifer and Diddy made their relationship official when they walked the red carpet together at the 1999 VMAs. Jennifer was nominated for Best Female Video, Best New Artist in a Video, Best Pop Video, and Best Dance Video at the event.

Relationship status now: Jennifer and Diddy called it quits in early 2001 after dating for two years.

9. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

the two arriving while holding hands
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

VMAs they first attended together: After shutting down dating rumors, the duo attended the 2019 VMAs together, where they notably performed their new single, "Señorita." At the event, Shawn was nominated for Artist of the Year, and the duo won Best Collaboration for "Señorita." About a month later, Shawn officially confirmed their relationship.

Relationship status now: Shawn and Camila dated from 2019 to 2021. The duo sparked rumors that they were back together earlier this year when they were spotted at Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour together. 

10. Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain

the pair arriving with their baby
Ron Galella / Getty Images

VMAs they first attended together: After getting married earlier in 1992, Courtney and Kurt made their first red carpet appearance at the VMAs that same year. They notably brought their daughter Frances Bean Cobain, who was born a month before. Nirvana won Best New Artist for "Smells Like Teen Spirit," however the ceremony was overshadowed when a supposed feud started between Nirvana (and Courtney) and Axel Rose.

Relationship status now: Courtney and Kurt were married until his death in 1994.

11. Mac Miller and Ariana Grande

closeup of the two posing with their mouths covered in the audience
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

VMAs they first attended together: After performing together several times, Mac and Ariana notably sat next to each other at the 2016 VMAs, thus confirming their relationship. At the ceremony, Ariana performed "Side to Side" alongside Nicki Minaj, and she was nominated for several awards including Best Female Video, Best Pop Video, Best Collaboration Video, and more.

Relationship status now: Mac and Ariana dated from 2016 until 2018.

12. Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley

the two on stage together
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

VMAs they first attended together: Michael and Lisa Marie attended the 1994 VMAs and notably opened the show with Michael giving a speech and the duo kissing on stage. This marked their first award show together after they got married in May 1994.

Relationship status now: They were married from 1994 until 1996 after Lisa Marie filed for divorce in 1995.

13. Joel Madden and Hilary Duff

closeup of the 2 on the red carpet
Evan Agostini / Getty Images

VMAs they first attended together: Joel and Hilary made their red carpet debut at the 2005 VMAs after they had been rumored to have started dating in 2004. At the event, Joel and Hilary introduced a performance by the Killers.

Relationship status now: Joel and Hilary dated from 2004 until 2006, with many criticizing the age difference between the two.

14. Michael Angarano and Kristen Stewart

closeup of the two
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

VMAs they first attended together: Michael and Kristen made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2008 VMAs after the duo starred in the movie Speak together. Kristen introduced a performance by Paramore alongside the cast of Twilight.

Relationship status now: Michael and Kristen broke up in 2009, around the time Kristen was rumored to have started dating Robert Pattinson.

15. Carson Daly and Jennifer Love Hewitt

the two hugging outside the event
Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

VMAs they first attended together: Carson and Jennifer made their red carpet debut at the 1998 VMAs. At the event, Jennifer presented the award for Best Direction in a Video alongside Mase.

Relationship status now: Carson and Jennifer dated for a little while after, with Carson reportedly finding out about their breakup from the media, not from Jennifer. The duo remained amicable exes, and have even playfully roasted each other about the relationship.

16. Lil Xan and Noah Cyrus

lil xan with his arm around noah
Mike Coppola / Getty Images for MTV

VMAs they first attended together: Noah and Lil Xan made their red carpet debut at the 2018 VMAs. They were both nominated for Push Artist of the Year.

Relationship status now: The duo broke up about a month later with Lil Xan accusing Noah of cheating, and Noah simply being heartbroken and confused by the whole situation.

17. Richie Sambora and Cher

closeup of the two
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

VMAs they first attended together: Cher and Richie made their debut as an official couple at the 1989 VMAs when they walked the red carpet together. Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora performed "Livin' on a Prayer" and "Wanted Dead or Alive," while Cher performed "If I Could Turn Back Time."

Relationship status now: The duo were very private about their relationship, with Richie speaking about their break up in 1992 citing that they were both so busy with their careers.

18. King Princess and Amandla Stenberg

the two on the red carpet
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for MTV

VMAs they first attended together: Amandla and King Princess made their red carpet debut together at the 2018 VMAs. At the ceremony, Amandla presented the award for Video with a Message alongside their Hate U Give costars Sabrina Carpenter and Algee Smith.

Relationship status now: The duo only dated for about a year, with King Princess releasing the album Cheap Queen, which is seemingly a breakup album, in 2019.

19. Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock

closeup of the two
Evan Agostini / Getty Images

VMAs they first attended together: Pamela and Kid Rock's first big red carpet event together was the 2001 VMAs. At the ceremony, Kid Rock presented Video of the Year alongside Mick Jagger.

Relationship status now: The duo got engaged in 2002, ended their relationship in 2003, and then reconciled and got married in 2006. Eventually, they officially broke up at the end of 2006. 

20. Fiona Apple and David Blaine

the two on the red carpet
Penske Media / Penske Media via Getty Images

VMAs they first attended together: Fiona and David made their red carpet debut at the 1997 VMAs. At the ceremony, Fiona won Best New Artist in a Video for "Sleep to Dream."

Relationship status now: The duo reportedly amicably split up in 1998. Prior to their split, Fiona notably talked about how once after a fight David emerged from their bedroom wearing "seven blazers, one on top of the other, and a white top hat with glow stickers on it."

21. Eva Longoria and Nelly

the two posing with their arms around each other
Anthony Harvey / PA Images / Getty Images

VMAs they first attended together: Eva and Nelly made their red carpet debut at the 2005 VMAs. Eva and Nelly were both presenters at the ceremony, with Nelly presenting Best Female Video and Best Male Video alongside Lindsay Lohan, and Eva introducing a performance by Mariah Carey.

Relationship status now: The duo didn't date long following their appearance at the 2005 VMAs. The only other time they were spotted together was at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in 2006.

22. Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne

the two on the red carpet
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

VMAs they first attended together: After being spotted out together, Mod Sun and Avril made their red carpet debut at the 2021 VMAs. At the event, Avril presented the award for Video for Good.

Relationship status now: The duo got engaged in 2022 before calling it quits in early 2023.

23. And finally, Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling

closeup of the two
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for MTV / Paramount Global

VMAs they first attended together: Yung Gravy and Sheri turned heads when they attended the 2022 VMAs together, where they packed on the PDA on the red carpet. At the event, Yung Gravy performed "Betty (Get Money)."

Relationship status now: The duo reportedly broke up in Oct. 2022, a little over a month after they attended the VMAs together, with Yung Gravy saying distance played a role in the split.

