23 Celeb Couples Who Made Their Relationships Official At The VMAs (And If They Are Still Together)

Be sure to tune in to the 2023 VMAs, airing live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Tuesday, Sept. 12th at 8 PM ET/PT on MTV. You can catch all of our coverage of the show here

A live hosted simulcast will air on UniMás at 8 PM ET/PT with an encore to follow on Univision at 11:30 PM ET/PT, making it available to the most global audience in VMA history. Univision’s Alejandra Espinoza will host exclusive live in-show segments throughout the broadcast.

The VMAs will also be simulcast across MTV sister networks BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand & VH1. The 2023 VMAs pre-show will air at 6:30-8:00 PM ET/PT. NLE Choppa and Sabrina Carpenter are set to perform during the 90-minute event, hosted by award-winning rap star Saweetie with Nessa, Dometi Pongo, and Kevan Kenney.

