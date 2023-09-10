23 Celeb Couples Who Made Their Relationships Official At The VMAs (And If They Are Still Together)

3. Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas
4. Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears
5. Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez
6. Beyoncé and Jay-Z
7. Brad Pitt and Christina Applegate
8. Jennifer Lopez and Sean "Diddy" Combs
9. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
10. Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain
11. Mac Miller and Ariana Grande
12. Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley
13. Joel Madden and Hilary Duff
14. Michael Angarano and Kristen Stewart
15. Carson Daly and Jennifer Love Hewitt
16. Lil Xan and Noah Cyrus
17. Richie Sambora and Cher
18. King Princess and Amandla Stenberg
19. Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock
20. Fiona Apple and David Blaine
21. Eva Longoria and Nelly
22. Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne
23. And finally, Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling
Be sure to tune in to the 2023 VMAs, airing live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Tuesday, Sept. 12th at 8 PM ET/PT on MTV. You can catch all of our coverage of the show here.
A live hosted simulcast will air on UniMás at 8 PM ET/PT with an encore to follow on Univision at 11:30 PM ET/PT, making it available to the most global audience in VMA history. Univision’s Alejandra Espinoza will host exclusive live in-show segments throughout the broadcast.
The VMAs will also be simulcast across MTV sister networks BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand & VH1. The 2023 VMAs pre-show will air at 6:30-8:00 PM ET/PT. NLE Choppa and Sabrina Carpenter are set to perform during the 90-minute event, hosted by award-winning rap star Saweetie with Nessa, Dometi Pongo, and Kevan Kenney.