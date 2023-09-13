The VMAs were a major evening for Shakira. The legendary singer was honored with the Video Vanguard last night, which is a lifetime achievement award given to artists whose contributions to music and pop culture can't be overstated.
To celebrate the big night, Shakira adorably turned the awards show into a family event by bringing her two sons, Milan and Sasha Piqué, as her guests.
Milan and Sasha dressed in matching black and yellow track suits and shoes, and they were all smiles while posing on the red carpet alongside their proud mother.
Is this photo not just the most wholesome thing you've seen all day?
Shakira shares the children with her ex-partner, former Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué. In June of last year, the couple split after 11 years together.