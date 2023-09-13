  • VMAs badge

Shakira Brought Her Sons To The VMAs Where She Received A Major Award, And They Looked So Proud Of Their Mom

Shakira also had the sweetest things to say about her sons in her Video Vanguard Award acceptance speech.

Joseph Longo
by Joseph Longo

BuzzFeed Staff

The VMAs were a major evening for Shakira. The legendary singer was honored with the Video Vanguard last night, which is a lifetime achievement award given to artists whose contributions to music and pop culture can't be overstated.

Axelle / FilmMagic

Previous honorees in recent years have included Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliott, Jennifer Lopez, and Pink.

To celebrate the big night, Shakira adorably turned the awards show into a family event by bringing her two sons, Milan and Sasha Piqué, as her guests.

Noam Galai / Getty Images for MTV

Milan and Sasha dressed in matching black and yellow track suits and shoes, and they were all smiles while posing on the red carpet alongside their proud mother.

Noam Galai / Getty Images for MTV

Is this photo not just the most wholesome thing you've seen all day?

Jason Kempin / Getty Images for MTV

Shakira shares the children with her ex-partner, former Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué. In June of last year, the couple split after 11 years together.

View Press / Corbis via Getty Images

Shakira and her kids kept the good vibes going inside the VMAs, which were held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Seriously, just look at how much fun they seem to be having!

Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

!!!!

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV

It's all the more impressive that Shakira managed to bring her kids to such a big awards show when you consider that she also took the stage for a major performance.

Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

The singer performed a medley of her many hits, including "She Wolf," "Hips Don't Lie," and "Whenever, Wherever." You can watch the full performance here.

Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Lastly, Shakira was presented her Video Vanguard Award by her "Hips Don't Lie" collaborator, Wyclef Jean. In her speech, she specifically thanked her sons.

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV

"Thank you so much for cheering me up and for making me feel that momma can do it all," she said.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV

No, you're crying!

Noam Galai / Getty Images for MTV

Check out all of our VMAs coverage here!