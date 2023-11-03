    The Coppola Family Is Hollywood Royalty, So Here's A Breakdown Of Just How Big Their Family Tree Is

    When the family reunion includes the guy who stole the Declaration of Independence, the guy from The Princess Diaries, and the guy who directed The Godfather...

    Jen Abidor
    by Jen Abidor

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Today, Sofia Coppola's extremely buzzy and well-reviewed film Priscilla starring Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny hits theaters.

    Closeup of Sofia Coppola
    Miikka Skaffari / Getty Images

    If you're familiar with Sofia's work, you know she's directed films like The Bling Ring, Lost in Translation, The Virgin Suicides, and Marie Antoinette, to name a few. She has won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for her work. 

    Of course, Sofia's father is director Francis Ford Coppola, who is known for directing a little trilogy called The Godfather.

    Sofia and Francis recently on a red carpet side by side with a throwback picture of them
    Getty Images/Rich Fury/Ron Galella

    Sofia actually appears in both The Godfather (as an infant, playing baby Michael Rizzi) and The Godfather Part III, as Mary Corleone after Winona Ryder dropped out. 

    None of this is new information, but it always kind of blows my mind how many people are attached to the Coppola family. So I thought it'd be fun to just look back at this sweet, sweet nepo baby family tree.

    The patriarch and matriarch of the Coppola family tree are Carmine and Italia.

    Francis Ford Coppola holding his oscars with his father carmine side by side a photo of him with his mother
    Getty Images/Max B. Miller/Donato Sardella

    Carmine was a musician and composer who contributed music to many of his son Francis's films, including The Godfather trilogy. He died in 1991. His wife, Italia, had non-speaking roles in The Godfather Part II and Part III. She also released an Italian cookbook before her death in 2004. 

    Carmine and Italia had three children — August Floyd Coppola, Francis Ford Coppola, and Talia Rose Coppola (aka Talia Shire).

    Talia Shire and Francis Ford Coppola
    Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Francis and Talia are pictured above.

    Since August was the eldest, let's start with his branch. August (an academic and advocate for the arts who died in 2009) married Joy Vogelsang. They had three kids together: Marc Coppola, Christopher Coppola, and Nicolas Kim Coppola — whom you miiiiight know by the name Nicolas Cage. He's a preeeetty big movie star, who has starred in films like Moonstruck, Face/Off, and National Treasure (a true classic!) just to name a sampling.

    August and his son Nic Cage at the moonstruck premiere
    Barry King/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images

    Marc is an actor (he appeared in his uncle's Apocalypse Now) and DJ, and Christopher is also a director and filmmaker (he directed his brother Nicolas in 1993's Deadfall among others). 

    This means, of course, Nicolas is first cousins with Sofia.

    A photo of nicolas sofia and francis holding an award
    J. Vespa / WireImage

    Nicolas actually changed his name from Coppola to Cage after he landed a role in Fast Times at Ridgemont High in order to distinguish himself from his famous surname. "I was still Nicolas Coppola, and people would not stop saying things like, 'I love the smell of Nicolas in the morning,' because of Apocalypse Now [his uncle Francis's movie]," he told Wired.

    Nicolas Cage
    Geoff Robins / AFP via Getty Images

    Nicolas has been married five times, and his second wife was Lisa Marie Presley, the late daughter of Priscilla Presley, aka the subject of Sofia's film, which is kind of wild to think about.

    Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    When Lisa Marie died earlier this year, Nicolas shared a statement with the Hollywood Reporter. "This is devastating news. Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.”

    Okay, moving on to the Francis branch of the tree, which of course we've touched upon briefly already. Francis has been married to Eleanor Coppola since 1963, and she is a filmmaker who directed the documentary Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker's Apocalypse about her husband's film Apocalypse Now and more recently the film Love Is Love Is Love.

    Francis and Eleanor in the past side by side with them in present day
    Getty Images/Ron Galella/Gilbert Flores

    Francis and Eleanor had three kids together: Gian-Carlo Coppola, Roman Coppola, and Sofia Coppola.

    Francis with his three children when they were much younger
    NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    Tragically, Gian-Carlo died in a speedboat accident at age 22 in 1986. At the time, he had begun to pursue a filmmaking career following in his dad's footsteps. He died when his fiancé Jacqui de la Fontaine was two months pregnant with their daughter Gia. 

    Gian-Carlo's daughter Gia is a filmmaker who directed the 2013 movie Palo Alto starring James Franco and Emma Roberts. She also directed the 2020 movie Mainstream starring Maya Hawke and Andrew Garfield.

    Closeup of Gia Coppola
    Kevin Winter / FilmMagic

    Roman Coppola is a director, screenwriter, and filmmaker who serves as the president of the production company American Zoetrope, which was founded by his father and George Lucas.

    Closeup of Roman Coppola
    Dominique Charriau / WireImage

    The company has produced many of the Coppola family directorial projects.

    And, of course, there's Sofia. Sofia is married to Thomas Mars, the lead singer of the band Phoenix. They have two daughters together, Romy and Cosima.

    Jason Schwartzman, Thomas Mars, and Sofia Coppola
    Nina Westervelt / Variety via Getty Images

    Yes, that's them with Sofia's cousin Jason Schwartzman, but more on that soon. 

    Romy is known for her hilarious viral TikTok after getting grounded for trying to charter a helicopter.

    Romy talks about making a vodka sauce pasta with me because I&#x27;m grounded and then she was waiting for ingredients
    TikTok/Romy Mars

    "We were raised to be so private, and social media is so the opposite of how I grew up, it was the best way for her to be rebellious," Sofia told the Hollywood Reporter about Romy's brief foray into TikTok stardom. "I got lots of compliments on her filmmaking. And comedy. She’s funny. But people discussing my parenting publicly is not what I would’ve hoped for."

    Finally, Talia Shire is the youngest of Carmine and Italia's kids. She played the role of Connie Corleone in The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, but the role she's really known for is playing ADRIAN!!!! (IYKYK) in the Rocky franchise.

    Talia as Adrian in a scene with Sylvester Stallone as Rocky
    John Springer Collection / Corbis via Getty Images

    Talia has three kids — Matthew Shire from her first marriage to songwriter and composer David Shire and then Jason and Robert Schwartzman from her second marriage to Jack Schwartzman (who died in 1994).

    Talia with her sons Jason and Robert on the princess diaries red carpet
    Steve Granitz / WireImage

    10/10 to Jason for rocking sneakers on The Princess Diaries red carpet.

    Matthew is a producer and screenwriter who most recently produced the shows Trinkets and Kindred and was a PA on The House Bunny, which I just LOVE.

    The Coppolas and Schwartzmans
    Getty Images/Rachel Murray

    Matthew is pictured on the left alongside his half brothers Jason and Robert and his uncles Roman and Francis. 

    Of course, both Jason and Robert have had notable careers. Let's start with elder brother Jason. When you think of Jason, it makes sense if you think of Wes Anderson since he's starred in seven of his films. Most recently, he appeared in Asteroid City. Apart from Wes Anderson, Jason has been in several other films (including his cousin Sofia's Marie Antoinette). He will appear as Lucky Flickerman in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

    Closeup of Jason Schwartzman
    Cindy Ord / WireImage

    Jason was also once the drummer for Phantom Planet (aka the band that brought us the iconic The O.C. theme song, "California") but he quit to pursue his acting career. 

    And last but absolutely never least in my heart, we have Robert Schwartzman.

    Talia and Robert when he was much younger
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    The man who was famously apologized to by Mia Thermopolis on a pizza! The man who was unceremoniously cast aside for Chris Pine in The Princess Diaries 2! The actor who brought us Michael Moskovitz in The Princess Diaries, of course.

    Closeup of Robert Schwartzman
    Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

    Robert acted in his cousin Sofia's projects Lick the Star and The Virgin Suicides and was also in the band Rooney and appeared on The O.C. with the band. 

    And now Robert hangs with Nick Jonas and launched a film distribution company called Utopia.

    Nick Jonas and Robert Schwartzman
    Erik Tanner / Getty Images

    Anyway, the family reunions must be a blast!!!