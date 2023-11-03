Of course, Sofia's father is director Francis Ford Coppola, who is known for directing a little trilogy called The Godfather.
None of this is new information, but it always kind of blows my mind how many people are attached to the Coppola family. So I thought it'd be fun to just look back at this sweet, sweet nepo baby family tree.
The patriarch and matriarch of the Coppola family tree are Carmine and Italia.
Carmine and Italia had three children — August Floyd Coppola, Francis Ford Coppola, and Talia Rose Coppola (aka Talia Shire).
Since August was the eldest, let's start with his branch. August (an academic and advocate for the arts who died in 2009) married Joy Vogelsang. They had three kids together: Marc Coppola, Christopher Coppola, and Nicolas Kim Coppola — whom you miiiiight know by the name Nicolas Cage. He's a preeeetty big movie star, who has starred in films like Moonstruck, Face/Off, and National Treasure (a true classic!) just to name a sampling.
This means, of course, Nicolas is first cousins with Sofia.
Nicolas actually changed his name from Coppola to Cage after he landed a role in Fast Times at Ridgemont High in order to distinguish himself from his famous surname. "I was still Nicolas Coppola, and people would not stop saying things like, 'I love the smell of Nicolas in the morning,' because of Apocalypse Now [his uncle Francis's movie]," he told Wired.
Nicolas has been married five times, and his second wife was Lisa Marie Presley, the late daughter of Priscilla Presley, aka the subject of Sofia's film, which is kind of wild to think about.
Okay, moving on to the Francis branch of the tree, which of course we've touched upon briefly already. Francis has been married to Eleanor Coppola since 1963, and she is a filmmaker who directed the documentary Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker's Apocalypse about her husband's film Apocalypse Now and more recently the film Love Is Love Is Love.
Francis and Eleanor had three kids together: Gian-Carlo Coppola, Roman Coppola, and Sofia Coppola.
Gian-Carlo's daughter Gia is a filmmaker who directed the 2013 movie Palo Alto starring James Franco and Emma Roberts. She also directed the 2020 movie Mainstream starring Maya Hawke and Andrew Garfield.
Roman Coppola is a director, screenwriter, and filmmaker who serves as the president of the production company American Zoetrope, which was founded by his father and George Lucas.
And, of course, there's Sofia. Sofia is married to Thomas Mars, the lead singer of the band Phoenix. They have two daughters together, Romy and Cosima.
Romy is known for her hilarious viral TikTok after getting grounded for trying to charter a helicopter.
Finally, Talia Shire is the youngest of Carmine and Italia's kids. She played the role of Connie Corleone in The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, but the role she's really known for is playing ADRIAN!!!! (IYKYK) in the Rocky franchise.
Talia has three kids — Matthew Shire from her first marriage to songwriter and composer David Shire and then Jason and Robert Schwartzman from her second marriage to Jack Schwartzman (who died in 1994).
Matthew is a producer and screenwriter who most recently produced the shows Trinkets and Kindred and was a PA on The House Bunny, which I just LOVE.
Of course, both Jason and Robert have had notable careers. Let's start with elder brother Jason. When you think of Jason, it makes sense if you think of Wes Anderson since he's starred in seven of his films. Most recently, he appeared in AsteroidCity. Apart from Wes Anderson, Jason has been in several other films (including his cousin Sofia's Marie Antoinette). He will appear as Lucky Flickerman in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.
And last but absolutely never least in my heart, we have Robert Schwartzman.
The man who was famously apologized to by Mia Thermopolis on a pizza! The man who was unceremoniously cast aside for Chris Pine in The Princess Diaries 2! The actor who brought us Michael Moskovitz in The Princess Diaries, of course.
And now Robert hangs with Nick Jonas and launched a film distribution company called Utopia.