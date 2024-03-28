13 Celebs Who Used Their Own Clothes, Pets, Houses, And More In These TV Shows And Movies

1.First, in A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga's wardrobe for Ally was a mix of custom pieces, vintage finds, and items from her own closet IRL. Costume designer Erin Benach revealed that one item in particular from Lady Gaga's personal closet was a multi-colored shawl.
2.In The Idol, Da'Vine Joy Randolph said most of the clothes she wore as Destiny were from her own closet. She told NPR, "A lot of times, you know, TV moves fast, and also because I'm a specialty size, sometimes it was like, 'We don't have time to custom make this or that.'"
3.In All of Us Strangers, director and writer Andrew Haigh used his real childhood home to film the moments when Adam encounters his parents, who died years ago. He explained, "I was rooting [the story] to the idea of a childhood home, and then as we started trying to work out where to shoot it, I was like, 'Well, why wouldn't I go and shoot it there?'"
4.In Rocky, Rocky's beloved dog Butkus was Sylvester Stallone's dog in real life. In fact, when Sylvester was running out of money before selling the screenplay for Rocky, he sold Butkus for $40 to make ends meet. He eventually bought Butkus back for $15,000, and he appeared in the movie, too.
5.In Daisy Jones & the Six, the guitar Daisy Jones uses throughout the show is Riley Keough's real guitar. She told BuzzFeed, "It was my personal guitar, and I wanted to use it in the show."
6.In Twilight, costume designer Wendy Chuck said that director Catherine Hardwicke's personal style influenced the movie's wardrobe quite a bit. So much so that some of her personal looks were included in the movie, whether they were directly from her closet or copies made by the costume team.
7.In Notting Hill, after reportedly disliking the costume that was picked out for her character, Anna, in the famous "just a girl" scene, Julia Roberts had her driver pick up a bunch of clothing from her own closet to wear instead. She recalled, "I said, 'Go into my bedroom and grab this, this, and this out of my closet.' And it was my own flip-flops and my cute little blue velvet skirt and a T-shirt and my cardigan."
8.In High Society, Grace Kelly's Tracy notably wears a massive engagement ring, which is even commented on in the film. In reality, the massive 10.48-carat ring was her real engagement ring from Prince Rainier III of Monaco.
9.In All Too Well: The Short Film, when Sadie Sink walks through a house wearing the infamous red scarf, many fans speculated that parts of the short film were filmed in Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's home. The stained glass window seen in Taylor Swift's film was also seen in an Instagram post from Blake.
10.In Lost in Translation, Scarlett Johansson revealed that some of the clothes she wore while playing Charlotte were from director and writer Sofia Coppola's closet. Scarlett said Charlotte's style in the movie was influenced by Sofia's in real life.
11.In The Princess Diaries, four different cats played Mia's adorable Fat Louis, with one of them reportedly belonging to Anne Hathaway IRL.
12.In Bewitched, due to the show's reported lack of budget for costumes, Elizabeth Montgomery used a lot of her own clothing for her character, Samantha, to wear on screen. In 1968, Elizabeth revealed that she had been wearing a lot of her real-life clothing on the show for years.
13.And finally, Cary Grant notably wore his own suits in most of his movies, like The Philadephia Story,To Catch a Thief, and more. He reportedly revealed to GQ that "all men paid for their own wardrobes" at one point, so he often purchased multiple versions of the same suit to wear in films.
