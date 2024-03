13 Celebs Who Used Their Own Clothes, Pets, Houses, And More In These TV Shows And Movies

7.

In, after reportedly disliking the costume that was picked out for her character, Anna, in the famous "just a girl" scene, Julia Roberts had her driver pick up a bunch of clothing from her own closet to wear instead. She recalled, "I said, 'Go into my bedroom and grab this, this, and this out of my closet.' And it was my own flip-flops and my cute little blue velvet skirt and a T-shirt and my cardigan."