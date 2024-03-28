Skip To Content
    13 Celebs Who Used Their Own Clothes, Pets, Houses, And More In These TV Shows And Movies

    During the famous "I'm also just a girl, standing in front of a boy" scene in Notting Hill, Julia Roberts' costume was made up of items from her own closet.

    Nora Dominick
    by Nora Dominick

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. First, in A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga's wardrobe for Ally was a mix of custom pieces, vintage finds, and items from her own closet IRL. Costume designer Erin Benach revealed that one item in particular from Lady Gaga's personal closet was a multi-colored shawl.

    Lady Gaga wearing an embellished outfit while recording in a studio, shown in two angles
    Warner Bros

    Erin said, "You know what piece is Stefani Germanotta's? When she's [in the recording studio] and she's got a multi-colored shawl on. That was from her closet."

    2. In The Idol, Da'Vine Joy Randolph said most of the clothes she wore as Destiny were from her own closet. She told NPR, "A lot of times, you know, TV moves fast, and also because I'm a specialty size, sometimes it was like, 'We don't have time to custom make this or that.'"

    Da&#x27;Vine Joy Randolph in two scenes from The Idol
    HBO

    "No problem. I got it in my closet. No problem. I went ahead and bought it. Do you know what I mean?," she added.

    3. In All of Us Strangers, director and writer Andrew Haigh used his real childhood home to film the moments when Adam encounters his parents, who died years ago. He explained, "I was rooting [the story] to the idea of a childhood home, and then as we started trying to work out where to shoot it, I was like, 'Well, why wouldn't I go and shoot it there?'"

    Two scenes from All of Us Strangers, with Adam in his childhood home
    Searchlight Pictures

    Andrew continued, saying, "I knew it would be a strange experience, but I like how I feel when I'm a little bit terrified and emotionally fragile. The interesting ideas come from that." Speaking about when he first walked through the door of his old home for filming, he said, "I sat in what would have been my old bedroom and looked out the window, you just remember things."

    4. In Rocky, Rocky's beloved dog Butkus was Sylvester Stallone's dog in real life. In fact, when Sylvester was running out of money before selling the screenplay for Rocky, he sold Butkus for $40 to make ends meet. He eventually bought Butkus back for $15,000, and he appeared in the movie, too.

    Two scenes from Rocky with Adrian wearing a white hat and red coat, and Rocky with Butkus the dog
    United Artists

    In an Instagram post in 2017, Sylvester wrote, "A modern day miracle, the screenplay for Rocky sold, and I could buy and buy [Butkus] back, but the new owner knew I was desperate, and charged me $15,000 … He was worth every penny!"

    5. In Daisy Jones & the Six, the guitar Daisy Jones uses throughout the show is Riley Keough's real guitar. She told BuzzFeed, "It was my personal guitar, and I wanted to use it in the show."

    Daisy Jones playing guitar and singing into a microphone on stage
    Prime Video

    The patterned guitar strap Daisy uses in the series is also a replica of the one Elvis Presley famously wore in his NBC special '68 Comeback Special. Of course, Riley is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and Elvis's granddaughter. 

    6. In Twilight, costume designer Wendy Chuck said that director Catherine Hardwicke's personal style influenced the movie's wardrobe quite a bit. So much so that some of her personal looks were included in the movie, whether they were directly from her closet or copies made by the costume team.

    Bella stands beside Edward in the Cullen’s kitchen where other family members prepare food
    Summit Entertainment

    Wendy added, "Catherine threw in a lot of her own personal looks. That was an interesting twist because I think we all do that. We all add a piece of ourselves into movies, whether it's just an idea or it's a visual reference."

    7. In Notting Hill, after reportedly disliking the costume that was picked out for her character, Anna, in the famous "just a girl" scene, Julia Roberts had her driver pick up a bunch of clothing from her own closet to wear instead. She recalled, "I said, 'Go into my bedroom and grab this, this, and this out of my closet.' And it was my own flip-flops and my cute little blue velvet skirt and a T-shirt and my cardigan."

    Julia Roberts&#x27; character in a blue outfit smiling
    Universal Pictures

    In a recent interview with British Vogue, Julia even pointed out that the blue cardigan she wore to a Vanity Fair party in 1994 was likely the same one that ended up in the famous Notting Hill scene.

    8. In High Society, Grace Kelly's Tracy notably wears a massive engagement ring, which is even commented on in the film. In reality, the massive 10.48-carat ring was her real engagement ring from Prince Rainier III of Monaco.

    Grace Kelly in an elegant dress and pearls, with two men in suits, in a scene above; below, she is reclining with jewelry
    Metro Goldwyn Mayer

    According to Vogue, the ring has inspired versions belonging to Elizabeth Taylor, Beyoncé, and more. Right after filming wrapped on High Society, Grace notably traveled to Monaco for her wedding.

    9. In All Too Well: The Short Film, when Sadie Sink walks through a house wearing the infamous red scarf, many fans speculated that parts of the short film were filmed in Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's home. The stained glass window seen in Taylor Swift's film was also seen in an Instagram post from Blake.

    Sadie Sink in the All Too Well Short Film walking and hanging up a red scarf on a banister
    Taylor Swift / YouTube / Via youtu.be

    Also, when Ryan posted a teaser for Deadpool 3, fans noted the living room Ryan is in looks like the All Too Well: The Short Film house, too.

    10. In Lost in Translation, Scarlett Johansson revealed that some of the clothes she wore while playing Charlotte were from director and writer Sofia Coppola's closet. Scarlett said Charlotte's style in the movie was influenced by Sofia's in real life.

    Two scenes featuring character &#x27;Charlotte&#x27; from &quot;Lost in Translation.&quot; Top: Charlotte in arcade. Bottom: Charlotte on bed with book &amp;amp; headphones
    Focus Features

    Alongside some of Sofia's clothing, Scarlett said her wardrobe for Lost in Translation was also made up of A.P.C, Agnes B, and other "Frenchy brands."

    11. In The Princess Diaries, four different cats played Mia's adorable Fat Louis, with one of them reportedly belonging to Anne Hathaway IRL.

    Top: Mia from &#x27;The Princess Diaries&#x27; holds her cat Fat Louie. Bottom: A hand pets Fat Louie on a bed
    Disney

    Apparently, each cat was used for a different purpose in the movie, with one liking to be carried, one who sat still, one who did stunts, and more.

    12. In Bewitched, due to the show's reported lack of budget for costumes, Elizabeth Montgomery used a lot of her own clothing for her character, Samantha, to wear on screen. In 1968, Elizabeth revealed that she had been wearing a lot of her real-life clothing on the show for years.

    Two scenes from a TV show featuring Elizabeth Montgomery as Samantha Stephens in &#x27;Bewitched&#x27;, wearing different outfits
    ABC

    Kasey Rogers, who played Louise Tate on Bewitched, reportedly recalled seeing Elizabeth bring her own clothes to the set weekly during filming.

    13. And finally, Cary Grant notably wore his own suits in most of his movies, like The Philadephia Story, To Catch a Thief, and more. He reportedly revealed to GQ that "all men paid for their own wardrobes" at one point, so he often purchased multiple versions of the same suit to wear in films.

    Cary Grant in Philadelphia Story
    Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer / Via youtu.be

    In an op-ed in GQ in 1967, Cary wrote, "Some of my suits are ten to twenty years old, many of them ready-made and reasonably priced. Those that were custom-tailored were made by many different tailors in many different cities: London, Hong Kong, New York and Los Angeles."

    A majority of Cary's suits were donated anonymously to a charity for men seeking work after his death in 1986.

