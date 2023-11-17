He's essentially an extremely talented and handsome man, if you ask me!!
Last month, he was literally applauded for it on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
NBC / @sbstryker / Via X.com
Because there's something I find amusing about pictures of him standing next to people, I've put together a bunch of pics that show just how tall this guy is.
First and foremost are pictures of him with people from the movie Priscilla.
He barely fits in the frame of the photos with them.
Cailee Spaeny is like half of him.
I'm especially intrigued by this clip of Jacob picking up Barry's drink. He makes Barry look like a literal toddler.
@giogiorubbish / Via X.com
Here he is towering over the cast of Euphoria.
He's a solid foot higher than these people.
He makes these people look teeny.
He makes that chair look tiny.
Rachel Zegler is 5 feet 2.
And Joey King is 5 feet 4.
Anyway, big thanks to his parents for giving him such great genes.
I just hope some awards show pairs him with Danny DeVito or something.