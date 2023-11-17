Skip To Content
    These Pictures Of Jacob Elordi Standing Next To Regular-Size People Are A Reminder Of Just How Enormously Tall He Is

    That's one large man.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    In case you didn't know by our multiple posts about it, Jacob Elordi is 6 feet 5 inches tall.

    Close-up of Jacob on the red carpet in a suit, vest, and tie
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    He's essentially an extremely talented and handsome man, if you ask me!!

    Close-up of Jacob at a media event standing with other people and looking much, much taller
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for FLC

    Last month, he was literally applauded for it on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

    NBC / @sbstryker / Via X.com

    Because there's something I find amusing about pictures of him standing next to people, I've put together a bunch of pics that show just how tall this guy is.

    Jacob with Cailee Spaeny at a media event
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for FLC

    First and foremost are pictures of him with people from the movie Priscilla.

    Jacob almost two heads taller than Priscilla Presley, Cailee Spaeny, and Sofia Coppola on the red carpet
    Tiziana Fabi / AFP via Getty Images

    He barely fits in the frame of the photos with them.

    Jacob with Priscilla Presley, Cailee Spaeny, and Sofia Coppola at a media event
    Elisabetta A. Villa / Getty Images

    Cailee Spaeny is like half of him.

    Jacob with Cailee at a media event
    Kate Green / Getty Images

    Barry Keoghan has to literally look up to see him.

    Jacob with Barry on the red carpet
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    "Hello, sir."

    Barry looking up at Jacob at a media event
    Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

    I'm especially intrigued by this clip of Jacob picking up Barry's drink. He makes Barry look like a literal toddler.

    @giogiorubbish / Via X.com

    Here he is towering over the cast of Euphoria.

    Jacob with the cast standing in a row at a media event
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for HBO / Getty Images

    He's a solid foot higher than these people.

    Jacob at the Oscars with cohost Rachel Zegler and Dune winners Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Gerd Nefzer, and Tristan Myles
    Mike Coppola / Getty Images

    He makes these people look teeny.

    Lorenzo Mieli, Cailee, Youree Henley, and Jacob at the New York Film Festival screening of Priscilla
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for FLC

    He makes that chair look tiny.

    Jacob sitting with Jimmy Fallon on his show
    NBC / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

    To compare, Ryan Gosling is 6 feet, and Patrick Dempsey is 5 feet 9.

    Ryan, Patrick, and Jacob with TAG Heuer CEO Frederic Arnault at a media event
    Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for TAG Heuer

    Rachel Zegler is 5 feet 2.

    Jacob and Rachel onstage clapping
    ABC / ABC via Getty Images

    And Joey King is 5 feet 4.

    Jacob standing with Joey
    Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Netflix

    Anyway, big thanks to his parents for giving him such great genes.

    Jacob at the Priscilla premiere red carpet with Priscilla, Cailee, and Sofia
    Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    I just hope some awards show pairs him with Danny DeVito or something.

    Jacob in a jacket, shirt, tie, and shorts
    Jacopo Raule / Getty Images